Being an All-Star snub is a lot more commonplace in today's NBA than in years past.

The depth of talent in the league today is unparalleled, which makes it inevitable that there will be All-Star snubs on any given year. While other players are still young and have time to elevate their game to be undisputed, these 10 have either retired or find themselves in difficult circumstances to ever be considered for the midseason showcase.

Enough with the regret; this should be a celebration of the unique greatness that these players hold. Here are the 10 best players to have never made an All-Star Game.

1 Cedric Maxwell

Teams Played For: Boston Celtics (1978 - 1985), Los Angeles Clippers (1986 - 87), Houston Rockets (1987 - 1988)

With two championships and a Finals MVP to his name, Maxwell’s career was anything but mid.

Cedric Maxwell Career Statistics GP 835 PPG 12.5 RPG 6.3 APG 2.2 eFG% 54.6%

Cedric Maxwell holds the title as the only player in NBA history to have won Finals MVP without having made an All-Star Game. Looking at his career statistics, it’s better understood why he never made it to the midseason showcase. He was never Boston’s top player and his value was as a team player rather than as an elite individual.

When it comes to pure greatness, no one can deny Maxwell’s greatness. He was a key piece to two championships to the Boston Celtics and it earned him a jersey retirement in the process.

2 KC Jones

Teams Played For: Boston Celtics (1959 - 1967)

The Boston Celtics defined winning during the early days of the NBA and in his own special way, KC Jones represented exactly what that meant.

Sacrifice, commitment, and buy-in led to greatness in the long run.

KC Jones Career Statistics GP 676 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.5 APG 4.3 FG% 38.7%

Jones was never a dominant individual, but he made up for it by doing his part in the Celtics dynasty of the 1960s. He was most known for his defense, supporting the rim protection that Bill Russell provided in the paint. His efforts never bagged him an All-Star appearance as a player, but it did give him eight NBA championships and a place in the Hall of Fame.

No single All-Star appearance can replace those accolades.

3 Jamal Murray

Teams Played For: Denver Nuggets (2017 - present)

It’s easy to forget Jamal Murray is only 27 years old. He has plenty of time to still back an All-Star Game, but until then, it would be foolish to not name Murray as one of the greatest players to never have made the showcase of superstars.

Jamal Murray Career Statistics GP 469 PPG 17.5 RPG 3.7 APG 4.5 eFG% 52.6%

Murray’s regular season performances have never been mind-blowing. His greatness stems from how he steps his game up during the postseason. His most recent run with the Nuggets has slightly reduced the luster of Playoff Jamal but his body of work speaks for itself. Aside from having a championship, he can pride himself as the undisputed second-best player in a championship team.

4 CJ McCollum

Teams Played For: Portland Trail Blazers (2014 - 2022), New Orleans Pelicans (2022 - Present)

Playing beside one of the greatest point guards in NBA history causes most players to be overlooked during All-Star Game discussions. CJ McCollum had to endure this having served as Damian Lillard’s sidekick in Portland.

It was never a problem for him, but he deserves to receive his flowers as one of the greatest to have never been named an All-Star.

CJ McCollum Career Statistics GP 731 PPG 19.5 RPG 3.6 APG 3.8 eFG% 53.0%

Ever since receiving an uptick in minutes in 2015, McCollum has averaged over 20 points per game in the regular season. He has consistently been one of the best scoring guards in the league and if he were not playing in one of the most talented eras of playmakers in league history, he would have made at least one All-Star appearance already.

5 Ron Harper

Teams Played For: Cleveland Cavaliers (1987 - 1990), Los Angeles Clippers (1990 - 94), Chicago Bulls (1995 - 99), Los Angeles Lakers (2000-01)

It can be argued Ron Harper is also one of the greatest NBA All-Star Game snubs of all time. Even before winning championships with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, Harper was one of the best shooting guards in the league.

Ron Harper Career Statistics GP 1009 PPG 13.8 RPG 4.3 APG 3.9 eFG% 46.8%

Harper’s greatness comes from his transition from star player to key piece in a championship team. Players who are snubbed as much as Harper tend to hold grudges over being overlooked. Harper went the opposite direction and embraced a role that contributed to winning even though it caused his individual statistics to go down.

With five rings to his name, it’s safe to say he made the right choice.

6 Rod Strickland

Teams Played For: New York Knicks (1989 - 1990), San Antonio Spurs (1990 - 92), Portland Trail Blazers (1993 - 2001), Washington Bullets (1997), Washington Wizards (1998 - 2001), Miami Heat (2002), Minnesota Timberwolves (2003), Orlando Magic (2004), Toronto Raptors (2004), Houston Rockets (2005)

Strickland was the very definition of an NBA journeyman. In today’s NBA, he’s viewed more as a street legend rather than someone who impacted winning. It’s easy to forget he also had substance to pair with his well-known flash.

Rod Strickland Career Statistics GP 1094 PPG 13.2 RPG 3.7 APG 7.3 eFG% 46.2%

Strickland most memorable season was during the 1997-98 season when he led the NBA in assists for the Washington Bullets. He may have been snubbed from the All-Star Game, but he was considered for the MVP award and was voted into the All-NBA 2nd team.

Strickland’s career peaked then and slowly started to regress afterward. Nonetheless, he was able to hold on and be productive in the league for as long as he did while maintaining a strong street cred that lives to this day.

7 Lamar Odom

Teams Played For: Los Angeles Clippers (2000 - 2013), Miami Heat (2004), Los Angeles Lakers (2005 - 2011), Dallas Mavericks (2012)

Even before point forwards were normalized in the NBA, 6’10” Lamar Odom was already playing that role for the Clippers, Heat, and Lakers. In some ways, that made him a pioneer. He was never exactly acknowledged as such.

Lamar Odom Career Statistics GP 961 PPG 13.3 RPG 8.4 APG 3.7 eFG% 49.5%

Before he established himself as a bona fide championship sixth man for the LA Lakers in the late 00’s, Odom was a star for the Clippers. He was never a dominant scorer which reduced his appeal as an All-Star, but he was a dynamic and versatile forward who had a skillset that was difficult to replicate at that time.

He may have never been acknowledged then as some sort of unicorn, but he did win two rings by embracing the role Phil Jackson gave him in the Lakers triangle. That in itself makes it undeniable that he is great.

8 Drazen Petrovic

Teams Played For: Portland Trail Blazers (1990 - 1991), New Jersey Nets (1991 - 1993)

Lists like this tend to be characterized by regret for failing to acknowledge certain players as All-Stars. When discussing Drazen Petrovic, it is best to celebrate what he achieved rather than what could have been.

Drazen Petrovic Career Statistics GP 290 PPG 15.4 RPG 2.3 APG 2.4 eFG% 54.4%

His career may have been cut short by a tragic car accident, but in his short time in the NBA, he made an impact as one of the greatest shooters at the time. Even before he made it to the Association, he was already a legend in the basketball world, having won various accolades in European leagues.

He is a basketball legend and no All-Star snub will erase that fact. The sport is better because Drazen Petrovic played it.

9 Jason Terry

Teams Played For: Atlanta Hawks (2000-2004), Dallas Mavericks (2005-2012), Boston Celtics (2013), Brooklyn Nets (2014), Houston Rockets (2015 - 16), Milwaukee Bucks (2017 - 18)

Being a 6’2” shooting guard sounds like a recipe for disaster. Somehow, Jason Terry made it work and built a 19-year career as one of the best shooters during his peak in the NBA.

Jason Terry Career Statistics GP 1410 PPG 13.4 RPG 2.3 APG 3.8 eFG% 51.7%

Terry made a name for himself as the sidekick of Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks. He was never considered to be an all-time great at the moment, but in hindsight, the resume speaks itself for his case as one of the greatest players to have never made it to an All-Star Game.

10 Arvydas Sabonis

Teams Played For: Portland Trail Blazers (1996 - 2003)

Sabonis’ inclusion in this list is unique. He wasn’t a big-time scorer who transitioned to a sixth-man role nor did he play for a loaded squad and win championships.

The only reason he never made an All-Star Game was because he entered the league at far too old of an age.

Arvydas Sabonis Career Statistics GP 470 PPG 12.0 RPG 7.3 APG 2.1 eFG% 51.7%

During his rookie season in 1996, Sabonis already made an impact as one of the most unique players the league had seen at the time. He was fairly consistent up until 2001, even garnering MVP votes during the lockout season.

There is a lingering feeling of what if when discussing Sabonis’ NBA career. All things considered, even with the difficult circumstances in his limited time in the league, Sabonis still made an impact that’s worthy of being compared to the players on this list.