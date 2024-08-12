Highlights UNC boasts NBA legends like Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Vince Carter, James Worthy, and the iconic Michael Jordan.

These Tar Heel standouts excelled with NBA championships, All-Star appearances, and unforgettable performances on the court.

From scoring dynamos to versatile forwards, UNC's basketball tradition continues to produce some of the game's greatest stars.

The University of North Carolina has a rich basketball tradition, producing numerous NBA stars who have left an undeniable mark on the league.

Known for its storied program and legendary coach Dean Smith, North Carolina has been a breeding ground for professional greatness. As of 2024, 102 Tar Heels garnered playing time throughout the NBA's history.

Here, we highlight the five best NBA players who came from the University of North Carolina.

5 Billy Cunningham

1-time NBA champion, 5-time All-Star, 4-time All-NBA, 1-time ABA MVP

Billy Cunningham, known as "The Kangaroo Kid," played at North Carolina from 1962 to 1965. He was selected seventh overall in the 1965 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers .

Cunningham's athleticism, scoring, and rebounding skills quickly made him a star in the league. He averaged 21.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game over his 11-season career.

Billy Cunningham - Career Stats Points 21.2 Rebounds 10.4 Assists 4.3 FG% 45.2%

He was a four-time All-Star and won the NBA championship with the 76ers in 1967. Cunningham also spent two seasons in the ABA, where he continued to showcase his skills.

After his playing career, Cunningham became a successful coach, leading the 76ers to an NBA title in 1983. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1986 as a player and is remembered for his impact both on and off the court. His versatility and competitive spirit made him one of the top forwards of his era.

4 Bob McAdoo

1-time MVP, 2-time NBA champion, 5-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA

Bob McAdoo had a stellar collegiate career at North Carolina before being selected second overall in the 1972 NBA Draft by the Buffalo Braves (now the L.A. Clippers ). McAdoo's pro career was marked by his exceptional scoring and rebounding abilities.

Over his 14 seasons, McAdoo averaged 22.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He was a five-time All-Star, a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles L.A. Lakers (1982, 1985), and the NBA MVP in 1975.

Bob McAdoo - Career Stats Points 22.1 Rebounds 9.4 Assists 2.3 Steals 1.0 Blocks 1.5 FG% 50.3%

McAdoo led the league in scoring three times and was known for his versatility as a big man who could score from inside and out. McAdoo's impact extended internationally as he played in Italy after his NBA career, winning two EuroLeague titles.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. McAdoo's scoring prowess and ability to adapt to different roles and teams made him one of the most versatility big men in basketball history.

3 Vince Carter

8-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA

Vince Carter , also known as 'Vinsanity," played at North Carolina from 1995 to 1998, where he showcased his incredible athleticism and dunking ability. Carter was selected fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1998 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors , where he quickly became a fan favorite.

Carter's NBA career spanned 22 seasons, currently the longest in league history. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Vince Carter - Career Stats Points 16.7 Rebounds 4.3 Assists 3.1 Steals 1.3 FG% 43.5% 3PT% 37.1%

An eight-time All-Star, Carter was known for his spectacular dunks and high-flying style, which elevated the Raptors franchise and earned him the nickname "Half-Man, Half-Amazing." His performance in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest remains one of the most memorable in history.

Carter played for eight teams throughout his career, notably Toronto, New Jersey (now Brooklyn), Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento, and Atlanta.

Despite not winning an NBA title, Carter's longevity, scoring ability, and influence on the game earned him widespread respect. He retired in 2020 as one of the most beloved figures in basketball.

2 James Worthy

3-time NBA champion, 7-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA

James Worthy, known as "Big Game James," was a dominant force at UNC, helping the Tar Heels win the 1982 NCAA Championship alongside Michael Jordan. Worthy was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player that year and declared for the NBA Draft, where he was selected first overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1982.

Worthy's NBA career spanned 12 seasons, all with the Lakers. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and three assists per game.

James Worthy - Career Stats Points 17.6 Rebounds 5.1 Assists 3 Steals 1.1 FG% 52.1%

Worthy was a seven-time All-Star and played a crucial role in the Lakers' Showtime era, winning three NBA championships (1985, 1987, 1988). He was named the Finals MVP in 1988, thanks to his outstanding performance in the decisive Game 7.

Worthy's ability to perform in clutch moments earned him his nickname, and his versatility and athleticism made him a perfect fit for the fast-paced Lakers' offense. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history.

1 Michael Jordan

5-time MVP, 6-time NBA Champion, 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan played at UNC from 1981 to 1984, famously hitting the game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game.

He was named the Naismith College Player of the Year in 1984 before declaring for the NBA Draft. Jordan was selected third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Over his illustrious 15-season career, Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls, earning Finals MVP honors each time.

Michael Jordan - Career Stats Points 30.1 Rebounds 6.2 Assists 5.3 Steals 2.3 FG% 49.7% 3PT% 32.7%

Jordan was a 14-time All-Star, five-time MVP, and 10-time scoring champion. His incredible scoring ability, defensive prowess, and competitive spirit made him an iconic figure in sports.

Jordan's impact extended beyond his individual accolades. He led the Bulls to two three-peats (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) and was instrumental in popularizing the NBA globally.

Jordan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and continues to be a significant influence in the world of sports through his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and his iconic Jordan Brand.