Highlights Indiana University has produced stellar NBA talent over the years, including a number of Hall of Famers.

Walt Bellamy was a scoring and rebounding powerhouse in the NBA after success at Indiana.

A Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion, Isiah Thomas is among the NBA's all-time greats.

Indiana University has a storied basketball history, producing numerous NBA talents who have made significant impacts at the professional level.

Known for a passionate basketball culture and success under legendary coach Bob Knight, Indiana has been a breeding ground for top-tier talent. As of 2024, 70 Hoosiers had the opportunity to showcase their abilities in the NBA.

Here, GIVEMESPORT highlights the five best NBA players who came from Indiana University.

5 OG Anunoby

1-time NBA champion, 1-time All-Defensive, 1-time Steals champion

OG Anunoby quickly became one of the best modern players from Indiana University.

Anunoby played with the Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017, where his defensive prowess and athleticism made him a star. He declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season and was selected 23rd overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2017.

His NBA career has been marked by his exceptional defense and versatility. He has averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game throughout his time in the league so far.

OG Anunoby Career Stats Category Stats PPG 12.0 RPG 4.3 APG 1.6 SPG 1.3 FG% 47.4% 3PT% 37.6%

Anunoby has developed into a steady 3-and-D player. His ability to guard multiple positions and hit critical shots made him a valuable asset for the Raptors and his current team, the New York Knicks .

Likewise, Anunoby has continued to evolve his offensive game over the years, becoming more comfortable creating off the bounce. His impact on both sides of the court has earned him recognition as the ideal plug-and-play option for any contender. As he progresses, Anonoby is poised to build on his success and further his legacy as one of the best players from Indiana.

4 Walt Bellamy

4-time All-Star, 1962 Rookie of the Year

Walt Bellamy had a stellar college career at Indiana University, where he was a dominant force from 1958 to 1961.

Bellamy averaged 20.6 points and 15.5 rebounds per game over his college career, earning All-American honors. His performance at Indiana led him to be selected first overall in the 1961 NBA Draft by the Chicago Packers (now the Washington Wizards ).

Bellamy's NBA career was marked by his impressive scoring and rebounding. Over 14 seasons, he averaged 20.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. Bellamy was named Rookie of the Year in 1962 after averaging 31.6 points and 19 rebounds per game, one of the best rookie seasons in NBA history.

Walt Bellamy Career Stats Category Stats PPG 20.1 RPG 13.7 APG 2.4 FG% 51.6%

He was a four-time All-Star and is remembered for his consistency and durability, playing in 1,043 consecutive games at one point in his career. Bellamy played for several teams, including the Baltimore Bullets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Jazz.

His scoring and rebounding prowess made him a dominant center during his era. In recognition of his stellar basketball career, Bellamy was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

3 Victor Oladipo

2-time All-Star, 1-time All-NBA, 1-Time All-Defensive

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo emerged as one of the best players in the NBA from Indiana University.

Oladipo played with the Hoosiers from 2010 to 2013, where he developed into a defensive stalwart and an explosive offensive player. In his junior year, he was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, leading him to declare for the NBA Draft.

Oladipo was selected second overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft. Throughout his career in the league so far, he has averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Victor Oladipo Career Stats Category Stats PPG 16.9 RPG 4.5 APG 3.9 SPG 1.6 FG% 43.6% 3PT% 34.7%

His breakout year came during the 2017-18 campaign with the Indiana Pacers . That season, he put up 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award and an All-Star selection. His outstanding defense also garnered him All-Defensive First Team honors that season.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered Oladipo's career and prevented him from showcasing his full potential. Nonetheless, that shouldn't discount the fact that he is one of the best players to come out of Indiana.

2 George McGinnis

2-time ABA champion, 6-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA

George McGinnis had a brief but impactful stint at Indiana University before jumping to the professional ranks.

McGinnis played just one season (1970-71) with the Hoosiers, but his impressive performance, averaging 29.9 points and 14.7 rebounds per game, earned him consensus All-American honors. He then joined the ABA, where he quickly became a star.

McGinnis's professional career was split between the ABA and the NBA. Over his combined 11 seasons, he averaged 20.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

George McGinnis Career Stats Category Stats PPG 20.2 RPG 11.0 APG 3.7 SPG 1.9 FG% 45.8%

McGinnis was a six-time All-Star (three times in the ABA, three times in the NBA) and won the ABA MVP award in 1975. He was also a two-time ABA champion with the Indiana Pacers (1972, 1973), where he formed a formidable duo with Mel Daniels.

McGinnis's transition to the NBA was equally successful. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers , Denver Nuggets, and his hometown Indiana Pacers, making significant contributions to each team.

His powerful scoring, rebounding prowess, and versatile play made him one of the most dominant forwards of his era. McGinnis was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

1 Isiah Thomas

2-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star, 5-time All-NBA

Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

Thomas played for Indiana under coach Bob Knight from 1979 to 1981, leading the Hoosiers to the 1981 NCAA Championship and earning the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award. His exceptional college career led him to declare for the NBA Draft, where he was selected second overall by the Detroit Pistons in 1981.

Thomas' NBA career spanned 13 seasons, all with the Pistons. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Isiah Thomas Career Stats Category Stats PPG 19.2 RPG 3.6 APG 9.3 SPG 1.9 FG% 45.2% 3PT% 29.0%

Thomas was a 12-time All-Star, a two-time NBA champion (1989, 1990), and the Finals MVP in 1990. Known for his scoring ability, court vision, and leadership, Thomas was the heart and soul of the "Bad Boy" Pistons, a team renowned for its tough defense and physical play.

Thomas' impact on the game extended beyond his stats. He was known for his clutch performances and fierce competitiveness.

His leadership and skill helped transform the Pistons into a dominant force in the late 1880s and early 1990s. Thomas was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

