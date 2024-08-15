Highlights Point guards in the 2010s transitioned from traditional playmakers to scoring threats.

Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose, Tony Parker, Kyle Lowry, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, among others, stood out.

Curry's dominance defined the decade with multiple MVP awards and championships.

Before the 2010s, NBA point guards were almost always utilized as a team's primary passer and floor general, known for setting up their teammates to score.

While that is still a substantial part of the job, point guards during this era proved they could also score in droves.

Guards have excelled on defense, but lockdown perimeter stoppers are nothing new in the league. This decade possessed a balance of prototypical playmaking guards and others who displayed skills never before seen at the one.

A mix of Hall-of-Famers were on their way down, while other future stars were just getting started. This made for an incredibly tight point guard hierarchy during the mid-2010s.

With the Golden State Warriors , led by a particular star from this list, dominating most of the decade, many of the best floor generals from this era were held ringless.

However, as the league saw during Michael Jordan's reign, finishing without a championship should only knock down a player's career so much.

Despite some of these players ending the decade without a ring, all of them gave their team a reasonable chance to win one at some point.

10 Rajon Rondo

The definition of a pure playmaker

Rajon Rondo was coming up as an All-Star point guard and the epitome of a playmaker with the Boston Celtics after winning a championship in 2008. He added three more All-Star berths to begin the decade after his first nomination in 2009-10.

In Boston, Rondo was a vocal leader, floor general and defender as the older veterans passed the torch to him.

After his best years with the Celtics, Rondo bounced around for the rest of the decade, but his best skills still followed him.

Rajon Rondo – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 9.9 APG 9.1 RPG 4.9 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.1

Rondo led the NBA in assists for the third time with the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16 after doing it twice with the Celtics. He remained a double-double machine and helped lead the L.A. Lakers bench unit during their title run in 2019-20.

9 Derrick Rose

An explosive MVP but with a vicious injury bug

Derrick Rose may be the biggest “what if” of the 2010s.

After an MVP season at only 22 years old to open the decade, he would never experience that level of explosiveness or health again.

Rose added another All-Star nod as the leader of a competitive Chicago Bulls team in 2011-12, but a torn ACL suffered during the postseason would effectively end his time as a star in the league.

However, Rose battled back to relevance and remained a starting-caliber point guard.

Derrick Rose – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 18.8 APG 5.4 RPG 3.3 SPG 0.7 BPG 0.4

Rose spent forgettable stints with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers before landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves , where he transformed into one of the league's best sixth men. He played a similar role to close the decade with the Detroit Pistons .

8 Tony Parker

A crafty floor general who helped lead a dynasty

Tony Parker’s best years arguably came at the beginning of the 2010s. Despite already notching three All-Star appearances throughout the 2000s, Parker was a legitimate MVP candidate between 2011-12 and 2013-14.

During this span, the San Antonio Spurs went to two NBA Finals and won one, with Parker perhaps being the best player on the team by that point. He remained a decent starter in San Antonio before his role was relinquished to Dejounte Murray in 2017-18.

Tony Parker – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 14.3 APG 5.6 RPG 2.3 SPG 0.7 BPG 0.1

Parker and the Spurs had an ugly split after 17 seasons together, prompting the Frenchman to surprisingly join the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets . Knowing the team was far from contention, Parker retired after just one season with the team.

7 Kyle Lowry

From unheralded reserve to All-Star guard

After years as a career backup, Kyle Lowry had battled to become a starting point guard by the beginning of the 2010s.

Still an unheralded talent, the league didn’t truly begin to take notice of Lowry until he was moved to the Toronto Raptors before the 2012-13 season.

Lowry progressed from a solid starter to an All-Star guard seemingly out of nowhere, helping lead the Raptors back to relevance alongside DeMar DeRozan . Lowry stacked up five straight All-Star appearances between 2014-15 and 2019-20, cementing himself as one of the decade’s best point guards.

Kyle Lowry – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 16.9 APG 7.0 RPG 4.8 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.3

In 2018-19, Lowry helped lead Toronto to its first championship alongside Kawhi Leonard , etching his name deeper in Raptors history.

6 John Wall

A dynamic finisher and playmaker with an unfortunately short prime

John Wall was an immediate stud when he burst onto the scene for the Washington Wizards in 2010.

After barely missing out on the Rookie of the Year award, Wall settled in as one of the league’s most intriguing up-and-coming guards.

Wall made his first All-Star game in 2013-14 and was consistently a top-five point guard in Washington for the next four years.

After five All-Star appearances and an All-NBA nod, injuries quickly derailed the explosive playmaker’s career.

John Wall – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 19.0 APG 9.2 RPG 4.3 SPG 1.7 BPG 0.7

Wall battled multiple injuries starting in the 2018-19 season and missed the following campaign. However, his impact for most of the decade cannot go unnoticed.

5 Damian Lillard

An on-court leader and transcendent scorer from the beginning

Damian Lillard was also a star as soon as he stepped into the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year and becoming an All-Star in his second season.

In 2014, after leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their first playoff series victory since 2000, Lillard was handed the keys to the franchise.

Once LaMarcus Aldridge departed, the offense was firmly in Lillard’s hands, and he took advantage, becoming an MVP candidate during his first full season as the team’s leader in 2015-16.

His scoring volume and efficiency were only outpaced by Stephen Curry during his best years.

Damian Lillard – 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 24.2 APG 6.5 RPG 4.2 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.3

Lillard ended the decade with three more MVP-caliber years, even averaging a career-high (at the time) 30.0 points per game in 2019-20. Unfortunately, despite his individual talents, Portland’s team success never followed.

4 Kyrie Irving

Arguably the most fluid and elusive talent in league history

Like Lillard, Kyrie Irving won Rookie of the Year and became an All-Star in his second season with the Cavaliers. The shifty young guard was set to help lead a playoff team once LeBron James returned to town.

Irving helped lead the Cavs to the franchise’s first title in 2016, ironically the only season between 2012-13 and 2018-19 in which fhe was not named an All-Star. He remained in Cleveland one more season before a bitter departure.

​​​​​​

Kyrie Irving - 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 22.4 APG 5.7 RPG 3.7 SPG 1.3 BPG 0.4

Irving was traded to the Celtics ahead of the 2017-18 season. He was put in a leadership role alongside a cast of young talent, but his playing style didn’t seem to mesh with a group of usage-heavy players.

This resulted in him going to the Brooklyn Nets to end the decade.​

3 Russell Westbrook

A triple-double machine and dominant force at his best

Russell Westbrook was an electric option alongside a young Kevin Durant in the early 2010s.

The star duo led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the new location’s first NBA Finals appearance in 2012, with Westbrook carrying the load as much as Durant at times.

Westbrook made five All-Star games before Durant left town during the 2016 offseason. With the offense solely in his hands, Westbrook took advantage, winning MVP and averaging a triple-double for the first of four times.

His pairing with Paul George made for an intriguing duo, but their success never matched the level of Westbrook and Durant.

Russell Westbrook - 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 25.0 APG 8.7 RPG 7.6 SPG 1.8 BPG 0.3

After multiple underwhelming playoff appearances, Westbrook and the Thunder finally parted ways. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in a shocking swap for Chris Paul.

2 Chris Paul

A true floor general without any clear weakness

Chris Paul was the NBA’s best point guard with the New Orleans Hornets when the 2010s began.

However, after a memorable six seasons with the franchise, Paul was moved in a blockbuster deal to the Los Angeles Clippers , where his elite passing helped form “Lob City.”

Paul notched five straight All-NBA appearances in six seasons with the Clippers between 2011-12 and 2015-16. He remained the game’s purest point guard and excelled in every facet of the game, but injuries constantly derailed the team’s regular season success.

Chris Paul - 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 18.0 APG 9.2 RPG 4.4 SPG 2.1 BPG 0.2

Paul eventually teamed up with James Harden on the Rockets, creating a dynamic backcourt duo. The two almost led the franchise to a finals berth, but injuries and poor shooting again derailed Paul’s chances at a ring.

He ended the decade on a high note, though, leading an unexpected Thunder team back to the postseason with another All-NBA campaign.

1 Stephen Curry

The catalyst of a dynasty

There is plenty of greatness on this list, but no point guard of the 2010s comes close to the level of individual and team dominance Curry experienced.

After opening his career as an injury-riddled guard, Curry quickly bounced back to become an All-Star and leader of the Warriors.

Curry’s first All-Star nod came in 2013-14, and just one season later, he was named MVP and won his first championship.

The next season? He won the first unanimous MVP in NBA history.

At this point, he had firmly unseated Paul as the league’s best point guard.

Stephen Curry - 2010s Statistics Category Stat PPG 24.3 APG 6.7 RPG 4.5 SPG 1.7 BPG 0.2

Curry continued to put up excellent numbers even once Durant joined the team. His more modest numbers during this stretch were made up for by another two championship rings in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Curry’s impact on the 2010s remains unmatched.