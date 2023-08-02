Highlights Stephen Curry is the best point guard of his generation with his record-breaking 3-point shooting

Legends like John Stockton, Chris Paul and Jerry West also feature in the top 10 point guards of all time

Magic Johnson rounds off the list as the greatest the position has ever seen

When it comes to the conversation on who is the best point guard in NBA history, there are quite a few names that really stand out and come to mind. From the likes of John Stockton, Chris Paul, Jerry West, and Magic Johnson, all have made solid cases to be considered among the best, if not the greatest.

Without a doubt, however, Stephen Curry has cemented himself as the best point guard of his generation. With the Golden State Warriors star breaking the all-time record for most 3-pointers made and leading his team to multiple championships, the Baby-Faced Assassin deserves a lot of respect to his name.

With that said, we take a look below at the top point guards of all time and assess where the Warriors sharpshooter ranks among them.

10 Isiah Thomas

Even if he’s at the bottom of this list, there’s no denying that Isiah Thomas’ claim as one of the NBA’s best point guards of all time is undisputed. While his averages of 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals don’t pop out of the screen that much, it’s his grit and leadership that made all the difference for the Detroit Pistons.

Of course, this was evident when Motor City reached the postseason consistently and bagged two championships in the process. Along the way, Thomas appeared in 12 All-Star Games, was selected to five All-NBA teams, and got a Finals MVP in 1990. Combining his legendary reputation in Detroit, his numbers, and all the accomplishments he obtained, Thomas truly belongs in this pantheon of all-time best point guards.

9 Russell Westbrook

While his recent stint with the Los Angeles Lakers somehow caused damage to his reputation, there’s no denying that what Russell Westbrook has done in his career makes him deserving to be on this list. Thanks to replicating a feat only Oscar Robertson has done in the NBA, Brodie earns his spot as one of the best ever to play point guard in the league.

This claim can be best seen in Westbrook’s 2016-17 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 81 games, the All-Star guard averaged a triple-double with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals. This puts him in the company of the Big O when he did the same for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1961-62 season with 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists.

Thanks to that incredible feat, Westbrook earned the MVP award during that marvelous season. With that kind of insane productivity, there’s no way Brodie will be left out of the conversation at all.

8 Steve Nash

If you take a high IQ for the game, an uncanny ability to make passes, and a devastating shot from deep, you’ll get one of the best point guards in the NBA: Steve Nash.

In a career that spanned 18 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, Nash became the true definition of a floor general for those teams. Averaging 14.3 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc, 8.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game, Nash’s skill as a point guard elevated the franchises he played for, most notably the “7 Seconds or Less” iteration of the Suns.

The sheer fact that the presence of a prime Nash instantly made any squad a playoff contender is a testament to his talent as a point guard. With that being said, the fifth all-time leader in assists holds his spot well in this list due to what he accomplished in the NBA.

7 Jason Kidd

Years before Westbrook made triple-doubles a nightly affair in the NBA, Jason Kidd was already there doing the deed. With averages of 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.9 steals during his 21-year career, there’s really little Kidd didn’t do during that period.

Kidd’s all-around game instantly made any team he played for a contender. Even during the tail-end of his career when won a ring with the Mavericks, the All-Star guard still made an important impact that helped the squad overcome a LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

Add 10 All-Star Game appearances, nine All-Defense, six All-NBA selections, and five seasons of leading the league in assists to that lone ring, and you’ve got a pretty strong argument for Kidd to be on this list.

6 John Stockton

There’s a good reason why John Stockton always finds himself in the conversation for the best point guard in NBA history. For one, the Utah Jazz star holds the distinction of being the only player with the most assists (15,806) and steals (3,265) in the league. That combination of productivity helped him and Karl Malone lift the Jazz up to consistent playoff appearances during their time there.

Looking back, those achievements are unheard of today, and current players might have a hard time catching up with Stockton because of his durability. In the 19 seasons he played for the Jazz, he only missed 22 games out of 1,504. That detail alone is enough to catapult the Jazz star above every other point guard who ever played for the NBA.

5 Chris Paul

If this list were all about advanced numbers, there would be no argument for Chris Paul not taking the top spot. When it comes to win shares per 48 minutes, box plus/minus scores, and playoff box plus/minus ratings, the Point God is definitely in the upper echelon.

Along with those stats, the fact that any team Paul was in turned into a playoff contender just makes his case stronger. After spending most of his prime playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and a near-championship run with the Houston Rockets, a lot of people thought that Paul’s career was over when he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.

Turns out, the fight in him made that team a winner as OKC reached the playoffs in the 2019-20 season, with Paul leading them. As it stands, that feat, along with everything else he achieved in his career, lends more justice for the Point Guard to be included in this list.

4 Jerry West

While some consider Jerry West as a shooting guard, the fact that he’s listed as a point guard in 12 of his 14 seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers is enough for him to be considered on this list.

With averages of 27.0 points, 5.8 boards, and 6.7 assists per game, West was among the few point guards in the NBA who orchestrated the offense well while becoming a huge source of points for his team. Add the 14 times he was named as an All-Star, 12 to an All-NBA team, and five All-Defense selections, and you’ve got a foundation for a Hall of Fame-worthy career for West.

The only knock to his claim is winning just one ring while losing eight of the nine times the Lakers reached the Finals. Nevertheless, all of these accomplishments set the Logo high above most point guards that played in the NBA.

3 Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson was the gold standard for point guard before Magic Johnson entered the league. The Big O did everything on the court, making triple-doubles a normal feat achieved on a nightly basis.

That’s because Robertson took his burly 6-foot-5 frame, threw in a high basketball IQ, and combined it with the determination to win to create magic on the court. His blend of speed and strength made the Big O a guy to be feared, even if he played point guard against bigger men than him.

With winning the championship in 1971, being named an All-Star for 12 seasons, and leading the league in assists for six seasons, Robertson’s list of achievements strengthens his case to be counted among the best point guards this league has ever seen.

2 Stephen Curry

Few people expected Stephen Curry to become the massive star he is today when he entered the league in 2009. Due to a small frame and a reliance on his outside shot, most scouts dismissed the point guard by saying he won’t make it far in the league.

But after 14 seasons in the NBA, Curry has changed the way basketball is played by showing the potency of the 3-pointer. Along the way, he broke the record for the most long-range bombs made, won the championship four times, became the first unanimous MVP, and was named to the 75th Anniversary Team.

All things considered, that’s not too bad for a guy who was written off even before he stepped on an NBA court. Thanks to that massive turnaround from where he started, Curry ranks as the second-best point guard at this point in time.

1 Magic Johnson

Although Curry enjoys the advantage of numbers, Magic Johnson edges him out for the top spot due to what the Lakers legend accomplished in his 13-year NBA career.

During that period, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He also won five rings, led the league in assists for four years, and won three regular season and Finals MVP awards a piece. Add the fact that his transcendent game paved the way for oversized guards and skilled centers to dominate their opponents by means of passing, such as LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.

With that combination of accolades and impact on the game, Johnson gets the top spot as the best point guard in NBA history.