Highlights The definition of an ideal power forward in the NBA has evolved over the years, with different players excelling in different areas.

Factors such as scoring, rebounding, accolades, and championships won were considered in creating a ranking of the best power forwards of all time.

Dirk Nowitzki, Karl Malone, and Tim Duncan are all regarded as some of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, each with their own unique strengths and contributions.

The definition of an ideal power forward in the NBA has changed so much throughout the years. They've gone from physically imposing big men like Charles Barkley and Karl Malone to sweet-shooters like Dirk Nowitzki, and defensive anchors like Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman.

Given the ever-changing nature of the game, many of the best power forwards of all time did things differently from the next. Even if their skills aren't unilateral, their respective impacts on their teams are reflected clearly in the history books.

GIVEMESPORT has analyzed and picked apart the best NBA players to suit up at the four spot to create a ranking that will settle the debate on which power forwards are truly the greatest of them all.

Factors considered when making selections include scoring, rebounding, accolades, and championships won.

10 Elvin Hayes

Played for: San Diego/Houston Rockets, Baltimore/Washington Bullets

When Elvin Hayes debuted with the San Diego Rockets in 1968, he immediately left his mark.

He dropped 25 points on 52.4 percent shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in his very first game. It would be easy to chalk it up to first-game hype, but he one-upped himself the following game when he scored 32 points on 56.5 percent shooting and snagged 24 rebounds along the way.

Hayes' explosive scoring and absurd rebounding became something of a pattern throughout his rookie year, finishing it with a league-leading 28.4 points and a whopping 17.1 rebounds at 23 years old.

To make matters even more impressive, he averaged 42.3 minutes a game until he was 34 years old. Even before athletes started conditioning themselves, Hayes was a machine that kept on grinding until he could not anymore at 38.

Elvin Hayes Career Statistics Points 21.0 Rebounds 12.5 Blocks 2.0 Steals 1.0 Field goal % 45.2 Player Efficiency Rating 17.7

His efforts culminated in a championship win in 1978 with the Washington Wizards when he averaged 19.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. Even when he took fewer shots, he was still as impactful as it gets.

They truly do not quite make them like they used to (for better or for worse.)

Accolades:

NBA Champion (1978)

12x NBA All-Star (1969-1980)

3x All-NBA First Team (1975, 1977, 1979)

3x All-NBA Second Team (1973, 1974, 1976)

2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1974, 1975)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1969)

NBA Scoring Champion (1969)

2x NBA Rebounding Leader (1970, 1974)

9 Anthony Davis

Played for: New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers

It might be easy to discredit Anthony Davis' placement on this list due to his injuries keeping him away from some of the most crucial games in his career.

Even with that, Davis might be the closest thing to a traditional power forward the league has seen in a few years.

He can score with ease and thrives when he's close to the basket — in the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he's shooting 68.2 percent in the restricted area — he can defend extremely well and is a consistent shot blocker. He's led the league in blocks three times.

Anthony Davis Career Statistics Points 24.0 Rebounds 10.5 Blocks 2.3 Steals 1.3 Field goal % 52.0 Player Efficiency Rating 26.9

When he's healthy, he's an absolute threat from anywhere. If there's ever any doubt about his clutch genes, one doesn't need to look much further than his game-winning buzzer-beater versus the Denver Nuggets in 2020. He may not be the greatest shooting big man, but he's made the most important shots he's needed to.

Since he arrived in the NBA, Davis has won an NBA championship and the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in 2023. He's also made eight All-Star teams and has four All-NBA First Team nods to go with four NBA All-Defensive team selections.

Accolades:

NBA Champion (2020)

8x NBA All-Star

4x All-NBA First Team (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020)

2x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2018, 2020)

2x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2015, 2017)

3x NBA Blocks Leader (2014, 2015, 2018)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2013)

NBA In-Season Tournament Champion (2023)

8 Bob Pettit

Played for: Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks

Long before the Hawks made their way to Atlanta, they were a staple in St. Louis thanks to the decade-plus-spanning career of Bob Pettit.

Breaking into the league in 1954 (while the Hawks were in Milwaukee), the Baton Rouge native came out the gate swinging. He put up 20.4 points, the lowest of his career, and 13.8 rebounds in his rookie year, showing just how vital he'd be to the team for years to come. He even made the All-Star team at 22 and made a habit of it, never failing to make the team in his 11-year career.

Bob Pettit Career Statistics Points 26.4 Rebounds 16.2 Field goal % 52.0 Free throw % 76.1 Player Efficiency Rating 25.4

In 1958, Pettit and Cliff Hagan helped lead the Hawks to their first championship thanks to their scoring and rebounding abilities. While they got their win before the Celtics dynasty began shortly after, Pettit's career remained elite.

He won MVP in 1956 and 1959, leading the league in scoring in both years, and made it to the All-NBA First Team 10 times up until his final season.

Pettit's career may not have been the longest, but he made each year count.

Accolades:

NBA Champion (1958)

2x NBA MVP (1956, 1959)

11x NBA All-Star (1955-1965)

10x All-NBA First Team (1955-1964)

All-NBA Second Team (1965)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1955)

2x NBA Scoring Champion (1956, 1959)

NBA Rebounding Leader (1956)

7 Kevin McHale

Played for: Boston Celtics

Larry Bird may have defined the Boston Celtics during the 1980s, but there wouldn't be a dynasty without his supporting cast, namely Kevin McHale.

The Hibbing, Minnesota native would stun his opponents with his post moves and would score without much standing in his way. Although he was an excellent scorer, he was just as capable on defense. Throughout his career, he averaged 1.7 blocks per game and was selected to the NBA All-Defensive teams six times during his prime years.

Kevin McHale Career Statistics Points 17.9 Rebounds 7.3 Blocks 1.7 Field goal % 55.4 Player Efficiency Rating 20.0

Of his seven all-star selections, he made one while he coming off the bench for the Celtics in 1984, even winning Sixth Man of the Year. Whether he was needed to start or lead the second unit, McHale was always ready.

With the Celtics, he took home three championships and was absolutely integral to their 1986 title, in which he averaged 24.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in 18 contests. Bird might have been the transcendent scorer the team needed him to be, but McHale held it down behind him both with his scoring and defense.

Accolades:

3x NBA Champion (1981, 1984, 1986)

7x NBA All-Star (1984, 1986-1991)

All-NBA First Team (1987)

3x NBA All-Defensive First Team (1986-1988)

3x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1983, 1989, 1990)

2x NBA Sixth Man of the Year (1984, 1985)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1981)

6 Charles Barkley

Played for: Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets

If there's one word to describe Charles Barkley it would be "bruiser." No amount of physical contact could deter the six-foot-six forward from making his way to the basket to convert two points.

He may not have been able to win a ring during his lengthy tenure in the NBA, but his impact could be felt across the league during his years with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. He could score incredibly well in the paint and led the league in two-point field goal percentage from 1987 to 1991. In two of those years, he led the leave in effective field goal percentage as well.

Simply put, if you wanted to score, you'd give the ball to Barkley.

Charles Barkley Career Statistics Points 22.1 Rebounds 11.7 Steals 1.5 Field goal % 54.1 Player Efficiency Rating 24.6

Barkley was named to the All-Star team 11 times consecutively from 1987 to 1997 and made it to the All-NBA First Team and Second Team five times each in that span.

When he retired, he became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists. If there was ever a guy who was fully known for physical dominance, it was Barkley.

Accolades:

NBA MVP (1993)

11x NBA All-Star (1987-1997)

5x All-NBA First Team (1988-1991, 1993)

5x All-NBA Second Team (1986, 1987, 1992, 1994, 1995)

All-NBA Third Team (1996)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1985)

NBA Rebounding Leader (1987)

5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Played for: Milwaukee Bucks

More colloquially known as a run-and-dunk man, Giannis Antetokounmpo strikes fear in his opponents' hearts when he barrels toward the basket with the ball in hand.

After a modest start to his career, Antetokounmpo emerged as a physical threat, not unlike Barkley above, finding ways to score the basket at the rim even when the toughest defenders were on him. He's made the All-Star team every year since 2017, and while teams for the 2023–24 seasons have yet to be announced, he will certainly represent the Eastern Conference.

Even though his bag of tricks is more limited compared to his contemporaries, it doesn't really matter when he's simply so good at scoring regardless. No one can stop him when he's on his A-game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Career Statistics Points 22.9 Rebounds 9.6 Blocks 1.3 Steals 1.1 Field goal % 54.0 Player Efficiency Rating 25.1

Although his career is far from being over, he would immediately be a lock for the Hall of Fame if he retired today.

The Greek native has won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and a Finals MVP to go with it, is a back-to-back MVP winner, a seven-time All-Star, and a perennial member of the All-NBA teams, making the First Team each year since 2019.

Antetokounmpo may not be the jack-of-all-trades, but he's the master of quite a few, and that's shown across his career.

Accolades:

NBA Champion (2021)

NBA Finals MVP (2021)

2x NBA MVP (2019, 2020)

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020)

8x NBA All-Star (2017-2023)

5x All-NBA First Team (2019-2023)

2x All-NBA Second Team (2017, 2018)

4x NBA All-Defensive Furst Team (2019-2022)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2017)

NBA Most Improved Player (2017)

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2014)

4 Dirk Nowitzki

Played for: Dallas Mavericks

When you look at Dirk Nowitzki, he doesn't quite resemble the archetype for a power forward.

He wasn't a bruiser like Barkley or Antetokounmpo. He didn't have the post moves of Kevin McHale, nor is he the defender that Dennis Rodman was in the 1990s. Instead, he set the foundation for what many would start calling stretch-fours in his later years.

Standing at seven-feet, the German could shoot the ball from wherever he pleased and got good results.

His rookie year was one to forget, but he proved how lethal he could be in his sophomore year when he averaged 17.5 points per game on 46.1 shooting. He even converted on 37.9 percent of his threes, and while the shots were more limited from long-range at the time, it was virtually unheard of for a big man to do that.

Dirk Nowitzki Career Statistics Points 20.7 Rebounds 7.5 Blocks 0.8 Field goal % 47.1 Three-point field goal % 38.0 Player Efficiency Rating 22.4

As he developed with the Dallas Mavericks, he became widely known for his iconic fadeaway that was absurdly efficient. In 2006, the year he brought the Mavericks to the finals, he made 59.5 percent of his fadeaway attempts during the regular season.

While he lost that series, he pulled off what might be the greatest upset of the century in 2011 when he took down the LeBron James-led Miami Heat. It came as his career started winding down, but a win like that firmly cemented him as one of the best power forwards to grace the NBA.

Nowitzki went on to win the 2011 NBA Finals MVP, but he also has an MVP, 14 All-Star selections, and 12 All-NBA Team selections to his name.'

Accolades:

NBA Champion (2011)

NBA Finals MVP (2011)

NBA MVP (2007)

14x NBA All-Star (2002-2012, 2014, 2015, 2019)

4x All-NBA First Team (2005-2007, 2009)

5x All-NBA Second Team (2002, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2011)

3x All-NBA Third Team (2001, 2004, 2012)

50-40-90 Club (2007)

3 Kevin Garnett

Played for: Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets

Everyone on this list is great, obviously, but only Kevin Garnett played himself in one of the best movies about sports possibly ever in Uncut Gems, so that should be worth something.

All jokes aside, Garnett made his bones thanks to his intensity on both ends of the court. He could rip through defenses just as easily as he could shut down opposing offenses.

Garnett ranks first in NBA history in defensive rebounds, 18th in blocks, 18th in steals, which allowed him to be named to the NBA All-Defensive Teams 12 times in his 20-year career.

Kevin Garnett Career Statistics Points 17.8 Rebounds 10.0 Blocks 1.4 Field goal % 49.7 Player Efficiency Rating 22.7

While he singlehandedly carried the Minnesota Timberwolves to relevancy early in his career, his legacy was truly defined in the second half of his career when he helped the Celtics win their first ring since the 1980s.

He may not have been the offensive juggernaut he was with Minnesota, but he was a key member of the squad, holding them down in every way that he could, winning the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year Award along the way.

On top of those accolades, he was the 2004 MVP, a 15-time All-Star, and a four-time rebounding champion.

When you think about intensity in basketball games, the first name to come to mind should be Garnett's.

Accolades:

NBA Champion (2008)

NBA MVP (2004)

15x NBA All-Star (1997, 1998, 2000-2011, 2013)

4x All-NBA First Team (2000, 2003, 2004, 2008)

3x All-NBA Second Team (2001, 2002, 2005)

2x All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2007)

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2008)

9x NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000-2005, 2008, 2009, 2011)

3x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2006, 2007, 2012)

4x NBA Rebounding Champion (2004-2007)

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1996)

2 Karl Malone

Played for: Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers

If Karl Malone isn't the best player to never win a ring, he's certainly in the discussions.

Throughout his 19 seasons in the NBA, few players were as good at scoring as Malone. Much like other traditional power forwards, Malone thrived in the paint, as he was able to score baskets and draw fouls with ease; he even led the league in free throws in seven different years.

If it hadn't been for a certain player for the Chicago Bulls named Michael Jordan, then he would likely have notched at least one championship during his tenure with the Utah Jazz.

Karl Malone Career Statistics Points 25.0 Rebounds 10.1 Field goal % 51.6 Player Efficiency Rating 23.9

Malone's 39,928 total points are good for third all-time behind LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabar, and his averages only took a hit in his final year, when he went to the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of winning it all alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Malone's failure to secure a ring shouldn't affect his all-time rankings as he was one of the most durable players of all time, showing what true longevity in the league could look like. At age 39, he proved it was nothing but a number, averaging 20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his final season in Utah.

Accolades:

2x NBA MVP (1997, 1999)

14x NBA All-Star (1988-1998, 2000-2002)

11x All-NBA First Team (1989-1999)

2x All-NBA Second Team (1988, 2000)

All-NBA Third Team (2001)

3x NBA All-Defensive First Team (1997-1999)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1988)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1986)

1 Tim Duncan

Played for: San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan wasn't the best scorer around, nor was he the best rebounder, but few players made as much of an impact as he did across his 19 years with the San Antonio Spurs.

In his rookie season, he slotted into the power forward role with David Robinson manning the center position. It didn't take long for them to click as it would take just two years for the Spurs to win their first NBA championship. At 22 years old, Duncan averaged 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in the 1999 playoffs.

Tim Duncan Career Statistics Points 19.0 Rebounds 10.8 Blocks 2.4 Field goal % 50.6 Player Efficiency Rating 24.2

While the Spurs never won back-to-back titles, they remained a thorn in everyone's side for nearly two decades. He took down the Jason Kidd-let New Jersey Nets, a Cleveland Cavaliers team with a young LeBron James, a Miami Heat team that featured James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, along with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons before that.

Duncan wasn't particularly flashy, loud, or arrogant. He put on his jersey, held down the team, and went about his business. It helps that he had Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili at his side, but neither of them would have led the Spurs to as many championships if it hadn't been for Duncan.

After all, they did call him The Big Fundamental for a reason.

Accolades:

5x NBA Champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

3x NBA Finals MVP (1999, 2003, 2005)

2x NBA MVP (2002, 2003)

15x NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2011, 2013, 2015)

10x All-NBA First Team (1998-2005, 2007, 2013)

3x All-NBA Second Team (2006, 2008, 2009)

2x All-NBA Third Team (2010, 2015)

8x NBA All-Defensive First Team (1999-2003, 2005, 2007, 2008)

7x NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1998, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2015)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1998)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1998)