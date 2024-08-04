Highlights Klay Thompson's 2015-16 season with the Warriors showcased his scoring efficiency and defensive prowess.

Victor Oladipo's 2017-18 season with the Pacers highlighted his offensive versatility and stellar defense.

James Harden's 2017-18 season with the Rockets demonstrated his historic offensive impact and MVP-caliber play.

As calendars flipped to the 2010s, the NBA stood on the heels of two decades of shooting guard dominance. Michael Jordan reached the game’s greatest heights from the position in the 1990s. Then, in the mid-to-late 2000s, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade rose to the top of the league and established themselves as two of the most special players to ever play the sport. The 2010s lacked the depth of superstardom the position had maintained for so long, but still managed to produce one of the modern NBA’s most remarkable and influential players.

At the shooting guard position, the 2010s witnessed the twilight of some of its legends’ careers, an array of iconic performances, and the peak of one of the NBA’s most underrated modern legends.

Among the many impactful shooting guard seasons of the 2010s, these are the five highest peaks at the position during the decade, with one season per player. To highlight the different players, rather than multiple seasons from one or two shooting guards' prime, only the very single best 2010s season from each player is eligible for this list.

5 2015-16 Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

25-year-old Thompson’s complementary play on both sides of the ball made him a great supporting star

As a defining member of the 2010s’ most prominent franchise, Klay Thompson paved a unique path to stardom. He bought into his role as an off-ball scorer and perimeter defender and executed these responsibilities to such a high degree that he provided All-NBA impact for one of the NBA's best-ever teams. While he did this throughout the mid-to-late 2010s, the Golden State Warriors ' legend reached his individual best in the 2015-16 season.

Knocking down 276 total three-pointers in the regular season, Thompson had his most efficient year, finishing plays at an astounding rate as the Dubs won a record 73 games. Defensively, he stepped up to take the toughest perimeter assignments every night, and succeeded in doing so, as Golden State accompanied their league-best team offense with the NBA's fourth-rated defense.

Klay Thompson 2015-16 Statistical Averages & Team Success Statistic Regular Season Average Postseason Average PTS 22.1 24.3 REB 3.8 3.7 AST 2.1 2.3 STL 0.8 1.1 BLK 0.6 0.4 TS% 59.7% 58.8%

Thompson followed up his regular season excellence with his best postseason by far, averaging over 24 points per contest. He stepped up to shoulder a greater scoring load while teammate Stephen Curry missed games early in the postseason due to injury, then had one of the NBA's most clutch performances of all time in the Western Conference Finals. With the Warriors' historic season in the balance, Thompson dropped 41 points with 11 made three-pointers on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder to force a game seven, which Golden State would win. At that moment, 'Game 6 Klay' was born, and the 6-foot-6 shooting guard established himself as one of the greats of the position.

4 2017-18 Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

25-year-old Oladipo starred on both ends of the court

Victor Oladipo had a short-lived stay as one of the NBA's top players, but at his best in 2017-18, the Indiana Pacers star was every bit a star on both ends of the floor. Oladipo thrived as a scorer from all levels of the court, self-creating points at an efficient rate at the rim, at the free throw line, from mid-range, and from beyond the arc. An explosive athlete with a sweet handle and a smooth pull-up jumper, the 2017-18 Most Improved Player completed his offensive package with impressive playmaking as he led Indiana to the fifth seed.

Victor Oladipo 2017-18 Statistical Averages & Team Success Statistic Regular Season Average Postseason Average PTS 23.1 22.7 REB 5.2 8.3 AST 4.3 6.0 STL 2.4 2.4 BLK 0.8 0.4 TS% 57.7% 54.8%

What truly elevated Oladipo's season into one of the best shooting guard seasons of the decade, though, was his work on defense. Leading the league in steals, the former Indiana Hoosier wreaked havoc as a perimeter defender, earning a spot on the NBA's First Team All-Defense. In the playoffs, He couldn't lead Indiana past the Cleveland Cavaliers , but battled LeBron James with some heroics of his own in this seven-game series. Injuries prevented Oladipo from building upon his under-discussed 2017-18 campaign, but it remains one of the premier shooting guard peaks of the 2010s.

3 2009-10 Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

28-year-old Wade began the decade with another elite showing

When LeBron James decided to sign with the Miami Heat in the 2010 off-season, the opportunity to play with Dwyane Wade was a big reason why. The season prior, in 2009-10, Wade started the decade off with another First Team All-NBA campaign. It may not have been the single best season of his career, for 2005-06 and 2008-09 were both legendary, but the former Finals MVP was still in his prime as a dominating slasher and strong defender.

Dwyane Wade 2009-10 Statistical Averages & Team Success Statistic Regular Season Average Postseason Average PTS 26.6 33.2 REB 4.8 5.6 AST 6.5 6.8 STL 1.8 1.6 BLK 1.1 1.6 TS% 56.2% 65.0%

Wade led the way as the lone star for Miami, willing them to be the fifth seed in the East. A Second Team All-Defense member, he was the highest per-game scorer on the team by over 11 points per contest and also averaged nearly double the assists of his closest teammate. However, in the opening round of the postseason, Wade could not lead the Heat past the Boston Celtics. But in the process, the all-time great shooting guard had one of his best individual playoff series.

2 2009-10 Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

31-year-old Bryant had his most legacy-defining season at the turn of the decade

By 2009-10, Kobe Bryant was already established as one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. The four-time champion's best years were behind him, but in the first year of the new decade, Bryant added perhaps the most impressive accomplishment to his resumé. He was still in the twilight of his prime and played like it on both ends of the floor during the regular season.

For the eighth time in nine seasons, he earned First Team All-NBA merits as he led the defending champion L.A. Lakers to the top seed in the Western Conference. Offensively, formerly an explosive slasher, Bryant now dominated via the mid-range. Further, he also added value defensively, maybe not as much as his First Team All-Defense selection may suggest, but he still contributed to the Lakers' third-ranked defense.

Kobe Bryant 2009-10 Statistical Averages & Team Success Statistic Regular Season Average Postseason Average PTS 27.0 29.2 REB 5.4 6.0 AST 5.0 5.5 STL 1.5 1.3 BLK 0.3 0.7 TS% 54.5% 56.7%

Then, as playoff hoops came along, Bryant mustered up one more incredible run to capture his fifth ring. He led the Lakers through a grueling path, ultimately conquering the Celtics in a seven-game finals series to earn back-to-back champion status. Bryant may be best known for his play in the 2000s, but he also boasts one of the very best shooting guard peaks of the 2010s.

1 2017-18 James Harden, Houston Rockets

A convincing MVP winner, 28-year-old Harden had one of the most remarkable offensive peaks

Heading into the 2017-18 NBA season, the rest of the league was trying to figure out how to defeat the defending champion Warriors. The year prior, Golden State had arguably the greatest season of all time, winning 67 regular-season games and cruising to a title. In their championship run, they lost only one postseason game. Nobody had been able to challenge the Warriors at all, and that remained the case by the time they matched up with the Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 Western Conference Finals.

The Rockets, led by MVP James Harden , had taken the basketball world by storm in their attempt to dethrone Golden State atop the NBA. Their top-ranked offense revolved around the MVP's unparalled off-the-dribble threat. As one of the league's very best drivers, shot-makers, and passers, he shouldered a ginormous offensive load, repeatedly compromising defenses via his unstoppable isolations and pick-and-rolls. With the help of their sixth-ranked defense, Houston had a historic regular season, leading the league with 65 wins. Even more impressively, by the time the Rockets had secured a conference finals matchup with Golden State, they had won 50 of their 55 games in which their top three players, Harden, Chris Paul , and Clint Capela , all played.

James Harden 2017-18 Statistical Averages & Team Success Statistic Regular Season Average Postseason Average PTS 30.4 28.6 REB 5.4 5.2 AST 8.8 6.8 STL 1.8 2.2 BLK 0.7 0.6 TS% 61.9% 54.8%

Houston's firepower was unlike anything the Warriors had seen since they signed Kevin Durant . Harden's Rockets pushed one of the best teams in NBA history to the ultimate brink, but after Paul went down with injury and the squad infamously missed 27 straight three-pointers in Game 7, they couldn't quite close the series out. However, with this effort, they established themselves as one of the best teams in NBA history in their own right, which reflected the magnitude of Harden's offensive impact; his heliocentric style was able to fuel an all-time great squad. Despite missing out on a ring, at his peak, Harden was one of the best offensive creators in NBA history and the defining shooting guard of the 2010s.