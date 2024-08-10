Highlights The 2010s had elite marksmen with priority on shooting & defense, sparking performances with record-breaking volume and efficiency.

Player examples: Lou Williams - 6th Man stalwart, Bradley Beal - from injuries to All-Star, DeMar DeRozan - mid-range sharpshooter.

Legendary players like Kobe Bryant wind down, and rising stars like James Harden found success with the Rockets.

The 2010s featured a balance of new rising superstars and former top players finishing off their respective Hall-of-Fame careers. In a decade of basketball where spacing and shooting have become essential aspects of a successful team, this group of top shooting guards has some of the most elite marksmen in NBA history.

Many of the two guards who came into the league during this decade prioritized shooting and/or defense. Meanwhile, the older veterans who relied on athleticism and isolation scoring saw their careers come to an end in a variety of ways. Some were forced out due to injury, while others were able to age gracefully in a declining role.

With overzealous officiating and offensive repertoires more creative than ever, scoring was the main calling card for shooting guards during the 2010s. While this has been the case throughout much of NBA history, this decade featured performances with record-breaking volume and efficiency. Some of these outbursts were from future Hall-of-Famers or All-Stars, while others were from vital role players - but all could get buckets.

10 Lou Williams

A multi-time Sixth Man of the Year winner

Lou Williams was beginning his rise to become one of the NBA's best sixth men of all time in the early 2010s. The undersized scorer was almost always utilized off the bench as he bounced around the league. Williams became a household name after earning his first Sixth Man of the Year award in his lone season with the Toronto Raptors in 2014-15.

2010s Statistics PPG 16.5 RPG 2.4 APG 3.8 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.2

Williams further solidified his NBA resume as a consistent bench-scoring presence into his early 30s. He experienced his two most individually successful campaigns while having an increased role with the Los Angeles Clippers . In 2017-18 and 2018-19, Williams put up his only two seasons of over 20 points per game while adding two more 6MOY awards.

9 Joe Johnson

Johnson's isolation-heavy skillset aged gracefully into his 30s

Joe Johnson was at the tail end of his prime when the 2010s rolled around, still stacking up All-Star appearances with the Atlanta Hawks , albeit with less scoring than in prior seasons. The Hawks eventually shipped the aging veteran to the Brooklyn Nets , where he proved to still have plenty of scoring punch still in the tank.

Johnson put together one last All-Star season with Brooklyn as the leader of a veteran-laden Nets team that had recently acquired Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett . The Nets' all-in experiment was an abrupt failure, but Johnson showed his isolation-heavy skillset was still effective even as he lost a step.

2010s Statistics PPG 14.0 RPG 3.6 APG 3.3 SPG 0.6 BPG 0.2

Johnson would bounce around playoff contenders after leaving the Nets, where he continued to help teams with his slow-and-steady offensive game. He provided a key scoring presence with the Utah Jazz off the bench during the last notable stretch of his NBA career.

8 Manu Ginobili

One of the NBA's best bench players kept contributing

Manu Ginobili earned the second All-Star appearance of his 16-year NBA career to open the 2010s, starting the majority of his contests with the San Antonio Spurs for the first time in multiple years. In what would be the last season he would be featured as a starter, Ginobili took advantage, notching an All-NBA nod while producing at career-best levels.

The crafty veteran may have been relegated to a bench role for the remainder of his career, but his effectiveness was far from gone. Ginobili finished in the top 10 in 6MOY voting for the next four seasons as the Spurs' most important bench player. He also played a key role in San Antonio's 2014 championship, his fourth with the team.

2010s Statistics PPG 11.4 RPG 2.9 APG 3.8 SPG 1.1 BPG 0.3

Despite speculation of retirement for his last few years, Ginobili continued to return to the Spurs until he was 40 years old. Even with much less burst than at his peak, the Argentinian combo guard contributed until the very end of his illustrious career.

7 Bradley Beal

From injury-plagued scorer to All-Star talent

Bradley Beal was drafted in 2012, joining the Washington Wizards as a top prospect. While his scoring ability was obvious from the jump, Beal initially struggled with injuries in the league, playing over 65 games just once in his first four seasons. After some bumps in the road to begin his career, Beal was able to stabilize into an All-Star shooting guard.

Beal put together back-to-back All-Star seasons as his role progressed, impressively notching 82 games played in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. Once a sidekick to John Wall , Beal eventually took over as the focal point of the Wizards' offense, although the team has not seen the same success as when the duo were at their best.

2010s Statistics PPG 21.0 RPG 4.0 APG 4.0 SPG 1.1 BPG 0.4

In the last season of the decade, Beal was the lone bright spot of a Wizards team failing to choose a direction for the franchise. While his next campaign was even more substantial, Beal averaged over 30 points per game as the focal point of a lowly Washington squad.

6 DeMar DeRozan

An underrated athlete and sharpshooter from mid-range

DeMar DeRozan took a noticeable leap forward as a second-year player in 2010-11, avoiding the sophomore slump and setting himself on the fast track to stardom for the Toronto Raptors . The athletic wing grew alongside the franchise, as DeRozan was key in leading the Raptors back to relevance.

By 2014, DeRozan was an All-Star and Toronto was gearing up to become a playoff contender once again after acquiring Kyle Lowry . This backcourt pairing would go on to lead the Raptors to a handful of competitive and entertaining seasons, but consistently came up short in the postseason - that is until DeRozan was shipped to the Spurs.

2010s Statistics PPG 21.2 RPG 4.5 APG 3.9 SPG 1.0 BPG 0.3

DeRozan didn't produce at the same level with the Spurs after back-to-back All-NBA seasons to end his time in Toronto, but he continued to play at a high level to close out the decade with San Antonio.

5 Jimmy Butler

One of the NBA's most vocal and well-rounded players

The last pick of the first round in 2011, Jimmy Butler was an unheralded prospect who quickly made himself known with the Chicago Bulls . Butler earned an All-Defense nod by year three before exploding in his fourth season, winning Most Improved Player. As a rising star, Butler played a key role for the defensive-minded Bulls teams of the mid-2010s.

The fiery wing slowly rose from role player to All-Star with Chicago before leading a postseason charge in his lone season with the Minnesota Timberwolves . Public chemistry issues resulted in Butler being moved to the Philadelphia 76ers , where he played 55 regular season games and helped carry the franchise to its best playoff run since 2001.

2010s Statistics PPG 17.0 RPG 5.1 APG 3.7 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.5

After a move to the Miami Heat , Butler took his leadership to the next level, producing at elite levels in every aspect of the game. In his first season with the franchise in 2019-20, Butler led Miami to a surprise NBA Finals appearance.

4 Kobe Bryant

A legendary career winded down more quickly than expected

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players of all time and the greatest shooting guard of the 2000s. However, after coming off back-to-back championships, the 2010s proved tougher than planned for one of the game's greatest legends. Bryant was still a legitimate superstar in 2010-11 despite the Lakers failing to defend their title again.

2010s Statistics PPG 24.2 RPG 5.0 APG 4.7 SPG 1.2 BPG 0.2

As Los Angeles tried to retool for Bryant's twilight years, which included bringing in Steve Nash and Dwight Howard , Bryant remained consistently great and healthy despite many of his teammates struggling with injury. The "Black Mamba" opened the decade with three straight All-NBA First Team awards, but his infamous Achilles tear during the 2012-13 season would effectively end a career that may have been even more legendary otherwise.

3 Dwyane Wade

Wade won two more championships as knee injuries began to slow him

Following Bryant's championships, it was Dwyane Wade and the Heat's turn, who put together one of NBA history's most noteworthy "big threes" by adding LeBron James and Chris Bosh. While the trio disappointingly came up short in their first year together, Wade was able to put together his last MVP-caliber campaign before knee injuries began to wear him down.

Still an All-NBA talent, Wade played a massive role in Miami's back-to-back titles, even with James the clear alpha of the group. Even with waning athleticism, Wade proved effective when healthy by utilizing his creativity around the rim and reliable mid-range jumper. The Hall-of-Famer continued to garner All-Star nods even after James left, showing he was still a valuable veteran after he parted for the Chicago Bulls .

2010s Statistics PPG 19.2 RPG 4.5 APG 4.4 SPG 1.3 BPG 0.7

Wade continued to be a score-first guard to the end of his career, but he also had some forgettable stretches in unfamiliar uniforms. In the end, Wade got his picture-perfect ending by reuniting with Miami to close his career.

2 Klay Thompson

A vital cog of the decade's most dominant dynasty

While not a unanimous MVP like his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson was still one of the NBA's most consistent players on both sides of the ball. He quickly established himself as one of the league's premier sharpshooters, slowly growing alongside the franchise as the Golden State Warriors kicked off what would become a dynasty.

Thompson may have benefitted from Golden State's movement-heavy offense, but his prowess on defense made him incredibly valuable throughout the franchise's championship seasons. With five-straight All-Star appearances between 2014-15 and 2018-19, Thompson showed enough to warrant being named among the league's best guards despite only having the ball in his hands for short periods of time.

2010s Statistics PPG 19.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.3 SPG 0.9 BPG 0.5

Thompson infamously missed two straight seasons after falling to injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, ending the decade on a sour note. However, his vital role on the decade's most dominant team ensured his spot near the top of the shooting guard hierarchy.

1 James Harden

One of the highest-usage MVPs in NBA history

James Harden opened the decade as a young sixth man for the Oklahoma City Thunder . He brought home 6MOY at just 22 years old while also serving as the third wheel of an incredibly youthful Thunder team. It wasn't until the team moved Harden to the Houston Rockets that he was able to show his true potential.

It was obvious from the start of his tenure that Harden would be a superstar with the Rockets, as he immediately transformed what had been a mediocre team for years. Harden was paired up with a handful of former stars, but it was the crafty lefty who was constantly tasked with leading the Rockets when it mattered. Harden's isolation scoring was so elite that Houston formed their entire offense around it for a time.

2010s Statistics PPG 26.7 RPG 5.6 APG 6.8 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.6

Harden's most prominent years came near the end of the decade when he led the league in scoring for three straight seasons and was finally able to capture his long-coveted MVP award in 2017-18. When it comes to shooting guards, no player came close to touching Harden in the 2010s.