Highlights Mac McClung's 2023 dunk contest performance was impressive with a 540 flush and three perfect scores.

Aaron Gordon didn't win the contest despite his memorable and controversial performances.

Vince Carter's 2000 dunk contest performance is widely regarded as the most epic in NBA history.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is just right around the corner with the league's brightest stars taking center stage in Indianapolis, Indiana. Before the actual All-Star Game on Sunday night, Saturday will feature a showcase of skill, talent, and athleticism with competitions like the Slam Dunk contest, the three-point shootout, and the Skills Challenge.

As usual, the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest will headline the festivities on NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

This year's competition will feature Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., New York Knicks high-flyer Jacob Toppin, and reigning 2023 Slam Dunk champ Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic.

The dunk contest has become a hit or miss. Some competitions have been lackluster, to say the least. Part of it has to do with the lack of starpower in the contest, while most of it is due to the lack of creative or innovative dunks throughout the years.

Nonetheless, to take a page from the world of professional wrestling, when the dunk contest is good, it's great. Over the years, there have been some epic battles and performances in this display of aerial assaults. With that, look back into the archives with GIVEMESPORT and check out the best NBA Slam Dunk Contest performances of all time.

10 Josh Smith – 2005

Paying homage to Dunk Contest legend Dominique Wilkins

Josh Smith doesn't get mentioned enough when talking about the Dunk Contest, but in terms of overall performance, he deserves recognition for having one of the 10 best ever.

Smith is just one of eight players to score at least three perfect scores in a single competition and he completely dominated the 2005 Slam Dunk Contest with an epic showcase of athleticism, hang time, and power.

Smith's signature of the night came when he caught a pass and jumped over a sitting down Kenyon Martin and stretched out for one of the most athletic windmill dunks of all time. He also paid tribute to Atlanta Hawks legend and former Slam Dunk king Dominique Wilkins by putting on his jersey and throwing down his own rendition of Wilkins' nasty windmill dunk.

9 Mac McClung – 2023

Can he defend his crown at the 2024 All-Star Weekend?

It wouldn't be right not to include Mac McClung's dunk contest performance in 2023 on this list. It doesn't matter that he's a G-League player or he's appeared in just four games in the NBA. McClung put on an absolute show in last year's competition and rightfully gets the chance to defend his crown.

At 6-foot-2, he showcased his insane leaping ability as well as his hang time and creativity in the air with his dunks. Undoubtedly his best dunk of the night was his final one — a 540 flush that sealed the deal for the G-League star.

McClung tallied three 50s throughout the night. He could've gotten a perfect evening overall, had WNBA legend Lisa Leslie not given him a 49 on his second dunk.

8 Aaron Gordon – 2020

Gordon after losing for second time: "It's a wrap"

Spoiler alert: this isn't going to be the last time Aaron Gordon appears on this list. It's such a travesty that someone who had two of the best Slam Dunk Contest performances has no trophy to show for it.

The current Denver Nuggets forward's performance in 2020 wasn't as epic as the one four years before, but it also should have ended with him raising the trophy by the end of All-Star Saturday night. In the end, the former Magic forward lost to Derrick Jones Jr. after his dunk over Tacko Fall fell one point shy of Jones' 48 courtesy of a windmill flush from just inside the free-throw line.

Nonetheless, Gordon still gave NBA fans some classic dunks. His most memorable of the night — and the best one in the competition, too — was a smooth 360 scooper off the side of the backboard, sort of a rendition of the same dunk he did with the Magic mascot in 2016.

After the gutting loss, Gordon called it quits on competing again in the dunk contest and said he believes he should have had two trophies with him. He wasn't wrong.

7 Michael Jordan – 1988

The GOAT wins Dunk Contest in his hometown

This would not be a valid top-10 Dunk Contest list without His Airness himself, Michael Jordan. But the Chicago Bulls superstar wasn't alone in making the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest one of the most iconic in history.

His opponent in the final round Dominique Wilkins also had a say in this. MJ and 'Nique had a battle for the ages during the championship, but in the end, Jordan emerged victorious in front of his hometown Chicago crowd.

It seemed like Wilkins was on his way to earning his second dunk contest crown when he scored 50 on his first two dunks, while Jordan received a 47 for his second dunk. But the judges awarded Wilkins a 45 in his finale, opening the door for the GOAT to save his best for last — his iconic free-throw line dunk that earned him a 50 and back-to-back Slam Dunk Contest titles.

6 Zach LaVine – 2015

Steals the show in rookie year

While it wasn't as hyped as his showdown with Aaron Gordon the year after, Zach LaVine's Slam Dunk Contest debut isn't really talked about much. When in reality, it was one of the greatest dunk packages ever put together in the history of the competition.

Like Vince Carter, LaVine entered the contest with an insane amount of hype. The former UCLA standout just simply needed to show up. He could have done any kind of dunk and he still would have won.

Nonetheless, LaVine put on a show and did not waste his time putting on a statement. For his first dunk, he immediately created a buzz by putting on Michael Jordan's Space Jam jersey. And he lived up to the hype with an effortless between-the-legs reverse dunk coming off a self-oop, which of course, garnered him a 50.

For his second one, LaVine once again threw himself an alley-oop off the bounce and put the ball behind his back before throwing down the jam as he kissed the rim on the way down. LaVine closed the first round with a pair of 50s.

Those wound up being LaVine's only perfect scores on the evening. But his first two dunks in round one already all but sealed the deal for him. LaVine glided and cruised through the championship round with a pair of between-the-leg variations that scored 45 and 49, respectively, and earned his first Slam Dunk trophy.

5 Spud Webb - 1986

The shortest player to ever participate and win the Dunk Contest

Spud Webb's performance in the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest remains one of the most iconic performances in the history of the competition. Though he stood just 5-foot-7, Webb defied expectations and showcased his incredible vertical leap and creativity.

Webb showcased a wide array of slams — from a basic, yet high-elevation tomahawk, to a 360 flush, to a double-clutch, — that wowed the audience in Dallas. Arguably his best dunk of the night was a reverse alley-oop dunk that earned him a well-deserved 50.

To this day, Webb is still the shortest player to participate in the dunk contest and defeated his Atlanta Hawks teammate and reigning champion Dominique Wilkins, who is a dunking extraordinaire himself.

4 Zach LaVine – 2016

Duel for the ages at All-Star Weekend in Toronto

For his second entry on this list, LaVine put on an even better performance in his title defense. He had to. He faced a formidable contender in Aaron Gordon. Gordon certainly brought out the best in LaVine and many still claim to this day the former Orlando Magic forward deserved to take home the crown.

Many still argue that while LaVine's dunks deserved a 50, Gordon had the better dunks overall. Nonetheless, LaVine still put on a hell of a performance.

LaVine showcased a variety of between-the-leg finishes, windmills, and free-throw line dunks. With Gordon getting just a 47 in his final dunk of the championship round, LaVine put the competition to bed with a between-the-legs dunk from the free-throw line.

3 Jason Richardson – 2003

Back-to-back Slam Dunk champ

Jason Richardson is one of the greatest competitors in the history of the dunk contest, yet somehow his name doesn't really get mentioned enough. Richardson is a two-time dunk contest champ and could have gone three in a row, had he not missed his final attempt of the 2004 dunk contest.

Nonetheless, J-Rich's best performance came the year before, when he edged out Desmond Mason in the final round.

Mason put a ton of pressure on Richardson after he earned a score of 50 with a powerful leaning between the legs jam with the left hand that made Kenny Smith want to send him a get well card because of how "sick" the dunk was.

Richardson followed that up with a reverse throwdown that got a 46 from the judges. However, Mason opened the door for Richardson after he got just a 43 on his final dunk.

Needing at least a 48 to win, Richardson brought out one of the greatest dunks ever seen in the history of the competition — a reverse between-the-legs masterpiece that sent the Phllips Arena crowd in Atlanta into a frenzy. Richardson wound up getting three perfect scores on the evening.

2 Aaron Gordon – 2016

Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown in Toronto

Unlike what happened in real life, Gordon is not getting robbed here. Though he’ll still end up in second place, at least he bests LaVine in this list of greatest Slam Dunk Contest performances of all time.

LaVine may have won the contest, but Gordon overall had the better dunks. Kenny Smith put it best: both Gordon and LaVine deserved 50s for their dunks through their head-to-head in the final-round. But Gordon had the better 50s.

Gordon's arguably has two of the greatest dunks in the history of the competition — and both of them involved Orlando's mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon. His first dunk of the final round was incredibly impressive. Gordon stood near the mid-court line with Stuff on a hoverboard holding the ball near the basket.

Just as Gordon was about to start his runway, he signaled the mascot to start spinning. Gordon now starts his runway to the rim, scoops the ball from a twirling Stuff, and spins in the air himself for a smooth 360 throwdown. The degree of difficulty in that display is unmatched. Just imagine the timing and coordination required to pull that off. And Gordon managed to execute it easily.

Gordon, then, turned the dial up a notch for his second dunk of the championship. And this is, perhaps, the greatest dunk in the history of the competition.

With Stuff positioned at the restricted area line and holding the ball above his head (and still on his hoverboard), Gordon rose above the mascot, grabbed and put the ball beneath his legs, sat in the air for good measure, and threw the ball down behind his head. Again, the degree of difficulty cannot be matched.

That should have ended the competition right there.

It's such a shame that the person who owns the greatest dunk in dunk contest history does not have any hardware to show for it. LaVine wound up winning after Gordon received a 47 for what should have been a 50. LaVine even finished with more 50s — five to Gordon's three.

So what if Zach LaVine entered with a ton of hype as the reigning champ? So what if LaVine's dunks were worthy of 50 as well? Aaron Gordon should have won the 2016 NBA Dunk Contest.

1 Vince Carter – 2000

The greatest showman in the history of the Slam Dunk Contest

Vince Carter’s showcase and showmanship during the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest remains the undisputed champion of all dunk contest performances in the history of the competition. Carter entered The Arena In Oakland with an insane amount of hype and was highly expected to put on a show of a lifetime.

Somehow, he still managed to exceed expectations with the most legendary showcase in dunk contest history.

From the get-go, Carter brought out something NBA fans at the time had never seen before — a reverse 360 windmill that instantly brought the Oakland crowd to its feet. And with his first flush, he raised the bar, not just for the rest of the field, but for himself as well. In fact, Kenny Smith was ready to pack it up when Carter made that difficult dunk as smooth and easy as he did.

Somehow, Carter still managed to defy that with his second dunk of the first round. The man they called Half-Man, Half-Amazing pulled out arguably one of the most iconic dunks in the history of the contest.

With his cousin and Toronto Raptors teammate Tracy McGrady helping him out, he caught a bounce pass and put the ball between his legs for a thunderous Eastbay Funk Dunk that blew everybody's collective minds. Carter's epic dunk prompted Smith to yell "It's over!" at the top of his lungs, all while the Raptors superstar mouthed the exact same words.

Still, Carter wasn't done pulling out tricks from his hat of "things we haven't seen before." And this last one came as a bit of a culture shock to everyone in the building. The culture wasn't ready at all when Carter elevated so high up above the ground and put his elbow through the rim and hung in there just long enough to give those with flash photography a few seconds to snap away.

Carter ended his epic night with three 50s — 50s that will continue to stand the test of time as three of the greatest dunks in Slam Dunk Contest history.