It can be argued that, aside from some niche feats, the hardest task in sports is to win a championship. Particularly in the NBA , winning the Finals does not come easy, as talent, combined with health and consistency, are all factors.

In some years, however, teams have all of that but still manage to fall short. Winning a championship is not a given in any sport, in particular the NBA, as the league has seen time and time again stacked teams fall short of their goals.

This phenomenon has happened throughout the league’s history, whether it be because the loaded team simply ran into another loaded team and only one could prevail, or simply because the team was loaded on paper but sputtered and fell short.

These are the five greatest teams in NBA history not to win a championship, not based just on winning percentage, but also on sheer skill and potential.

5 1969 Lakers

The Lakers should have won the title but didn’t due to a costly mistake

The Boston Celtics owned and dominated the 1960s decade, winning all but one title within it. The L.A. Lakers often get overshadowed by the Celtics, however, as they were also a dominant team but simply could not get past Boston in the NBA Finals.

Their best chance of that era came in 1969, when the Celtics were old and at the very back end of their golden era, while the Lakers were fresh and young, featuring prime Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. The Lakers, for once, were heavily favored to defeat the Celtics in the nba finals for the very first time.

1969 Los Angeles Lakers - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result Division Semifinals Warriors Lakers in 6 Division Finals Hawks Lakers in 5 NBA Finals Celtics Celtics in 7

That, of course, did not happen. It could have, as the series went to seven games, but a poor coaching decision ultimately allowed the Celtics to storm back. Chamberlain hurt his knee with five minutes to go in the game, but with two minutes left insisted to coach Butch van Breda Kolff that he was fine and to put him back in the game.

Since Kolff did not like Chamberlain personally, he refused to put him back into the game, stating to him, “We're doing just fine without you.” They did not do fine without him, as the Celtics would end up winning the game by a score of 108-106, and successfully surmounting an 0-2 series deficit.

4 2002 Kings

The Kings were snubbed in 2002 due to referee corruption

The Lakers owned the NBA in the early 2000s, but there was a team that gave them a run for their money: the 2002 Sacramento Kings . The Kings were devastating that year, with Chris Webber, Mike Bibby, and Peja Stojakovic all at their peaks.

They were well-oiled and meshed perfectly together on the court, making them feared. If there was any team that could overthrow Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal , it was the 2002 Kings.

2002 Sacramento Kings - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Jazz Kings in 4 (3-1) Conference Semifinals Mavericks Kings in 5 Conference Finals Lakers Lakers in 7

It ultimately was not meant to be, however, as the Lakers would take down the Kings in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. Game 6, in particular, went down in infamy as it was later revealed that referee Tim “Dinghy” Donaghy took bribes to alter the game, which makes sense as it was one of the most one-sided officiated games (in favor of the Lakers) in league history.

3 2016 Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Cavaliers despite having it all

Perhaps no team in NBA history was expected to win the NBA Finals more than the 2016 Golden State Warriors . The team broke the league’s all-time win record, finishing the season at an astonishing 73-9 record. They became the first and so far only team to ever lose less than ten games, something even the Michael Jordan -led 1996 Chicago Bulls couldn’t do, as they finished 72-10.

Already fresh off of a championship, the Warriors were seeking more. The Splash Brothers in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson , along with Draymond Green , were healthy and at their peak in the 2016 playoffs. The NBA world has already seen repeatedly what happens when those players are at their peak, and what happens is championships.

2016 Golden State Warriors - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Rockets Warriors in 5 Conference Semifinals Trail Blazers Warriors in 5 Conference Finals Thunder Warriors in 7 NBA Finals Cavaliers Cavaliers in 7

Therefore, when the Warriors ended up losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, in seven games, it was somewhat of a shock — particularly since the Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead.

Granted, their opponent was the second-biggest juggernaut in the league, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving . So if the Warriors were going to lose a series, it only makes sense that it was to them.

2 1993 Suns

The 1993 Suns were the best team not named the Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have had a painful NBA Finals history, but their best chance to overthrow the doubters was in 1993. That Suns team featured peak talent, with Charles Barkley having his greatest season (which ended in an MVP), and the team also had healthy Kevin Johnson and Richard Dumas.

The Suns would have been heavily favored to win the 1993 NBA Finals — if not for Michael Jordan and the Bulls. That can be said of many teams throughout the 1990s, that all had the potential to win chips if not for the greatest machine in the history of the league standing in their way.

1993 Phoenix Suns - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Lakers Suns in 5 Conference Semifinals Spurs Suns in 6 Conference Finals SuperSonics Suns in 7 NBA Finals Bulls Bulls in 6

That is exactly what happened to Barkley and the Suns, as the Bulls would take them down in six games, making quick work of every opponent they faced. To this day, the Suns have not recovered, as Barkley would retire ringless and the Suns to this day have not managed to win a championship.

1 1994 Jazz

1994 was The Mailman’s best chance at a title

1994 was an interesting time in the NBA’s history, as Michael Jordan announced his first retirement the year before. That meant that teams would no longer have to face him in the playoffs, giving them a legitimate chance to win a title, as the Bulls would no longer be in their way.

Perhaps no team in the league was better equipped to do so than the 1994 Utah Jazz . Charles Barkley and the Suns were still stacked, so when they lost early, it gave the Jazz an even better chance. Karl Malone and John Stockton were both at their peak, and the roster was extremely deep.

1994 Utah Jazz - Playoff Run Round Opponent Result First Round Spurs Jazz in 4 (3-1) Conference Semifinals Nuggets Jazz in 7 Conference Finals Rockets Rockets in 5

It only made sense that 1994 would be the Jazz’s best chance at a title. However, they would run into the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, the team that also took down the loaded Suns, and would go on to win the first title of the 1990s without Jordan in the way.

If anything, that was an indication of what was to come, as the Jazz got too cocky and went out with a whimper, in five games. That year was Malone’s best chance at a title, and like Barkley with the Suns, he would eventually retire ringless after 19 seasons, and the Jazz are still waiting to this day for their first ring.