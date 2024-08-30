Key Takeaways Trade assets are movable pieces that can return immense value to teams across the NBA.

The league's best players, such as Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokic, are technically tradeable but are unlikely to move.

Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Walker Kessler are prime trade assets.

Every team in the NBA possesses a trade asset, a player or draft pick that holds value and can return value if traded.

However, whether a team will trade their assets is a different story.

While every player in the league possesses some form of value, not every player is a trade asset. Trade assets are essentially pieces that teams would be willing to move to get some form of return. Trade assets do not include franchise centerpieces that are almost guaranteed to stay put.

The best players in the league technically have the most value and would return heaps and hauls of items, but that does not mean they will be moved. Luka Dončić and Anthony Edwards , for example, are technically tradeable but are not trade assets, as the likelihood of them being moved is astronomically low.

Trade assets, therefore, are players who could realistically be moved in some capacity if the return is proper.

Several teams in the league this offseason possess valuable trade assets, and a reality certainly exists in which they are dealt.

Here are the five best trade assets entering the 2024-25 season.

5 Jaden Ivey

The Pistons may be willing to move Ivey if their situation changes

There is no denying that last season did not go the way the Detroit Pistons had imagined. After snagging the first overall pick in 2021 and using it to draft Cade Cunningham , their rebuild has not worked out as intended.

While Cunningham has developed into a solid piece that the Pistons are willing to build around and probably not trade, the rest of their process has failed up to this point.

Jaden Ivey – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 15.4 RPG 3.4 APG 3.8 FG% 42.9 3PT% 33.6

Detroit, therefore, could and probably should be willing to make a change, and one outcome could be the trading of Jaden Ivey.

Ivey averaged 15.4 points per game last season and shot 42.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range.

He possesses plenty of value on a team with plenty of upcoming playmaking talent in Cunningham and Ausar Thompson .

If the Pistons feel they will be contenders soon, that could leave Ivey on the outside looking in. If they include some draft picks in the deal as well, they could get a haul for him.

4 Anfernee Simons

Simons is a talented player on a not-so-talented team

The Western Conference is stacked with talented teams, which means that not every team can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

One of those teams is the Portland Trail Blazers , who finished in the basement of the league last season, and next season is not looking much brighter.

However, Portland has some bright spots, particularly with their drafting of Donovan Clingan in this year's NBA Draft. Their intentions are clearly to build a path forward to contention, and the trading of Anfernee Simons could expedite that process.

Anfernee Simons – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 22.6 RPG 3.6 APG 5.5 FG% 43.0 3PT% 38.5

Although Simons is 25 years old and posted excellent stats last season, the Trail Blazers are not going anywhere with him. It is not his fault, but rather, it is due to the state of the team around him.

It takes some to get somewhere, and if the Trail Blazers are serious about contending soon, any of their top players should be on the table. That includes Jerami Grant , Deandre Ayton and Simons.

3 Jalen Green

The Rockets have plenty of rising talent, and Green could be expendable

The Houston Rockets are in a favorable situation, as they are one of the youngest teams in the league and possess a boatload of draft picks for the future.

However, that may not bode well for the present, as they currently find themselves on the outside of a stacked Western Conference, looking in.

While the Rockets have the potential to be a contender next season, the West is so stacked that Houston’s chances of contending as constituted are slim. Their young talent has meshed well on the court, but their reliance on small ball may hurt them.

That is why the Rockets could become immediate contenders if they trade one of their young talents and some draft picks.

With Alperen Sengün ’s upside, he remains an unlikely choice, leaving Jalen Green as the trade asset that makes the most sense.

Jalen Green – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 19.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 FG% 42.3 3PT% 33.2

The Rockets feature plenty of young talent in the backcourt and are only gaining more as prospects develop. Green averaged nearly 20 points per game last season while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep, so parting with him would sting.

But the Rockets have eight players under rookie contracts entering the 2024-25 season, and the salary cap and new CBA rules will make it nearly impossible for them to all return on second contracts.

The reality is that some of that talent will be gone, and Green seems like the most viable trade asset to be exchanged for proven star power that could get the Rockets over the hump in the present.

2 Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors could part with Kuminga under the right circumstances

This one is not very likely, considering Kuminga’s age and the upside the Golden State Warriors believe he has, but it is certainly not out of the question.

There is no doubt that Jonathan Kuminga possesses plenty of value and could find himself on another team if the 2024-25 season does not go the Warriors’ way.

Brandin Podziemski is another name in trade rumors and arguably possesses even more value than Kuminga. But Podziemski recently revealed that the Warriors' front office remains adamant about keeping him, so in all likelihood, Podziemski will not be traded anytime soon.

“[GM Mike Dunleavy] told me, 'You don't have anything to worry about. You're a priority here.’ I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I'm wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them.”

However, the NBA's landscape is dynamic and ever-flowing and has been shown to change on a dime. The Warriors’ mindset could change if they find themselves out of it come next season, and the same could be said of Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 16.1 RPG 4.8 APG 2.2 FG% 52.9 3PT% 32.1

At only 21 years old, Kuminga has already been in the league for three seasons and provides plenty of upside. Last season, he averaged 29.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per 100 possessions, one of the best marks of any player his age.

However, he is rapidly approaching restricted free agency and still has plenty of development left to go. In all likelihood, the Warriors will opt to hold on to Kuminga, but he remains a valuable trade asset.

1 Walker Kessler

Kessler would provide any team with immediate size and defense

One of the more talked-about players in trade talks this offseason has been Lauri Markkanen , and he certainly would fit the bill for any team.

However, he cannot be traded this offseason because he signed his current contract within six months of the February trade deadline.

That leaves the Utah Jazz with Walker Kessler .

The Jazz center has been linked to several teams, though no deals have panned out yet. Utah will almost certainly not be contenders next season and also feature a boatload of draft picks.

Walker Kessler – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 8.1 RPG 7.5 APG 1.0 BPG 2.3 FG% 65.4

Kessler, at 7 feet tall, provides the size and defense that most teams lack. He averaged over 7.5 rebounds and two blocks per game last season, an impressive mark. He also put up serviceable offense, averaging 8.1 points per game while shooting 65.4 percent from the field.

Kessler was linked to other teams, including the New York Knicks , who recently lost Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency after he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder . Kessler is the same size and build as Hartenstein and would perfectly fill his rebounding role.

Plenty of teams would find Kessler’s production useful, most likely as a bench player. That means that Jazz may not receive as much back for him as they would like, but his usefulness still makes him a great trade asset should the Jazz go that route.