Key Takeaways NBA 2K revolutionized basketball video games with realism and customization in its true simulation experience.

NBA Live 95 set standards with the first customizable fictional teams and series improvements.

NBA Street Vol. 2 redefined streetball gaming with unique gameplay, new modes, and a rough vibe.

With NBA2K’s annual release of the world’s most popular basketball video game, NBA 2K25 , the franchise continues to build on what has made it the consistent top option for gamers for over a decade. While 2K has dominated the market in recent years, that hasn’t always been the case, with EA, among others, competing to create the best simulation basketball experience since the 1990s.

Some of the best NBA video games throw realism out the window, with focus on quick, high-flying fun, and absurdly physical defense. Others, like 2K and NBA Live, focused more on creating a true simulation of real basketball and league customization.

Basketball video games have been around since the early 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that names and gameplay became more recognizable. Ever since there has been an abundance of NBA-themed video games created, but only a handful can truly be deemed masterpieces.

Here are our top ten NBA video games of all time.

10 NBA2K

With Allen Iverson donning the cover, this was the game that started it all for Visual Concepts and the NBA2K series. Released in 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast, the initial iteration of the series was mind-blowing for its time.

Reception Aggregate Score 88 IGN 9.2 Sales (Copies Sold) N/A

The next-gen graphics and controls were praised as basketball video games moved towards true 3D gameplay, rather than sprites. Being the first of its name, it’s not a surprise NBA 2K comes with its downfalls, including a lack of polish and frustrating free throw mechanics.

While most of the later installments would surpass what NBA2K showed, the one that started it all undoubtedly deserves a mention as one of basketball’s most influential video games.

9 NBA Live 95

An NBA game without a true cover athlete - the game featured a shot of the 1994 NBA Finals - NBA Live 95 is responsible for setting the standard for its peers of the era. The isometric on-court perspective, turbo button, and free throw meter would all become mainstays in future installments.

NBA Live 95 was also notably the first NBA simulation game to feature customized fictional teams. Despite being a later entry in the Sega Genesis’ and Super Nintendo’s lifespan, NBA Live 95 was praised for improving on its predecessor, NBA Showdown, in every way - including graphics, strategy, and gameplay.

Reception Aggregate Score 4.5/5 Next Generation 5/5 Sales N/A

Once viewed as the best simulation basketball experience, NBA Live 95 holds up as a memorable experience despite being nearly 30 years old.

8 NBA 2K13

The last NBA2K installment for the seventh generation (Wii, Xbox 360, PS3), NBA 2K13 went out with a bang despite the immense graphical and gameplay improvements that would come with the next generation.

At this point, 2K had firmly settled in as the marquee basketball video game to pick up - but that didn’t stop Visual Concepts from making some major changes and additions to the series. NBA 2K13 introduced MyTeam mode, allowing players to build their own custom teams by pulling packs or heading to the market, then taking them online to face off against opponents.

Reception Aggregate Score 90 (PS3) IGN 9.1 Sales 4.5 Million

NBA 2K13 also introduced VC, or Virtual Currency, which has become a staple for the franchise since this entry - and has only grown in importance and relevance. VC was mostly inconsequential and easy to earn in this game, making improving your player less of a hassle. With two consistent aspects of the franchise introduced in this game, NBA 2K13 remains one of the most enjoyable and influential entries in the series.

7 NBA Live 2003

With New Jersey Nets guard Jason Kidd starring after an NBA Finals run, NBA Live 2003 lives on as one of the series’ best entries because of its innovation, gameplay, and soundtrack. It was the first video game soundtrack in history to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Reception Aggregate Score 83 (PS2) IGN 8.7 Sales 3 Million

The game introduced new mechanics that made the playing experience feel more immersive, especially for the new generation including the PS2 and GameCube. It’s notably the last of the series to be released for the original PlayStation.

6 NBA Jam

The first entry on this list to feature over-the-top, ridiculous gameplay, NBA Jam’s unique and fast-paced gameplay made it an arcade staple when it was released in 1993.

While multiple editions have followed, the original NBA Jam brought a whole different experience compared to other basketball video games of its time - and still stands on its own today.

Reception Aggregate Score 4.5/5 Next Generation 3/5 Sales N/A

With its 2v2 gameplay, NBA Jam only has time for high-flying dunks and soaring swats that over-exaggerate NBA players’ already impressive athleticism. The ability to finish a game within 15 minutes or so made NBA Jam infinitely replayable, especially with its selection of the league’s best duos.

There would be several more installments of NBA Jam, including a completely new entry in 2011 that featured modern players and new mechanics. Still, the original reigns supreme as the most creative experience.

5 NBA Live 05

An edition solely for the sixth generation of consoles (Gamecube, PS2, Xbox) and Windows, NBA Live continues to polish an already solid experience from its predecessors. Carmelo Anthony donned the cover after an electric rookie season with the Denver Nuggets .

The game introduced several new features to the franchise, including EA Sports Freestyle Air, which allowed players to take more control on offense and show off flashy dunks. NBA Live 05 also introduced the iconic All-Star Weekend mode which featured every aspect of the event, including the Rookie vs. Sophomore game, Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and the All-Star game itself.

Reception Aggregate Score 84 (PS2) IGN 8.9 Sales 5 Million

Another feature that stands out in this installment is create-a-player, which allows players to, well, create their own NBA player from scratch, including looks, shoes, and education. This would eventually become a staple in basketball video games.

4 NBA 2K11

Released in 2010, NBA2K11 was quickly regarded as the smoothest and most realistic simulation basketball experience. As the 12th installment in the series, 2K was looking to improve on their past experiences with the same consoles, and they succeeded.

Alongside improved gameplay, NBA2K11 also notably brought Michael Jordan back to video games, gifting him the cover athlete honors and creating a mode centered around the legend - the Jordan Challenge. Players could play as MJ as if his career started in the modern day, making for one of the franchise’s most memorable game modes.

Reception Aggregate Score 89 (PS3) IGN 8.0 Sales 5.5 Million

NBA2K11 also introduced a handful of historic teams from Jordan’s era, including Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics and Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers .

3 NBA Street Vol. 2

Another franchise whose roots are outside the simulation game, NBA Street Vol. 2 is arguably the best entry of the renowned and gritty NBA Street series.

A game that features 3-on-3 streetball between NBA players, legendary street hoopers, and NBA legends, the gameplay is unique enough on its own. The second entry in the series introduced new modes, though, including NBA Challenge and Be a Legend, giving players more ways to play than before.

Reception Aggregate Score 90 (PS2) IGN 9.4 Sales 1 Million

NBA Street Vol. 2 features rough and freestyle gameplay, akin to actual streetball that strays from the rules of a regulation game. The game is known for its rugged sound effects, including sirens, traffic, and yelling between players.

NBA Street Vol 2. also incorporates Gamebreakers, which allows a player to stack points while their opponent loses theirs. The fast-paced zaniness, strategy, and mode options all add up to make this the best non-simulation NBA video game.

2 NBA 2K16

The 2015 edition of NBA2K, NBA2K16, featured three cover athletes - James Harden , Anthony Davis , and the reigning MVP, Stephen Curry .

While many of the modes from this installment were carried over from previous games, NBA 2K16 has become widely known for tweaking features and gameplay to near perfection. The game is also notable for adding new mechanics and adding more detail to players’ face scans and body types.

Reception Aggregate Score 87 (PS4) IGN 9.0 Sales 8 Million

NBA 2K16 added 12 more historic teams to the fold, diving even deeper into the league’s history. The game also boasts one of the series’ most memorable MyCareer stories, curated by Spike Lee.

NBA 2K16 shipped over 4 million copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling game in the series. While not the best-selling title, as it has since been surpassed in recent years, it’s hard to argue that NBA2K or its community has peaked higher than NBA2K16.

1 NBA 2K14

The first installment of 2K released on eighth-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4), NBA 2K14 set the stage for what the future of the series would be. Opening with an impressive and iconic intro - NBA2K14 would be the biggest graphical improvement the series would ever see.

Reception Aggregate Score 85 (PS4) IGN 9.3 Sales 7 million

While the upgrades from the previous generation were obvious, NBA 2K14 also took the series’ MyCareer mode to the next level, giving players more of a story. This game is also responsible for introducing one of 2K’s most popular game modes - MyPark.

MyPark turned 2K into a true online multiplayer powerhouse, with gamers able to compete in 2v2 or 3v3 while controlling their own persona. This is also the last year before Virtual Currency became more of a nuisance rather than an add-on.

While this new era of simulation basketball was still finding its feet, NBA 2K14 made the biggest impact in both improving the series and setting the tone for future games.