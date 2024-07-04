Highlights Tom Brady is easily the greatest player in New England Patriots history, with six Super Bowl wins, 3 NFL MVPs, and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

John Hannah was a dominant offensive guard with nine Pro Bowl nods and seven First-Team All-Pro selections.

The New England Patriots are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, and only the Pittsburgh Steelers match the Pats with six Super Bowl trophies.

To win that many championships, you have to have some all-time great players.

What is interesting about the Patriots is that from their inception as the AFL’s Boston Patriots in 1960, the franchise was actually pretty terrible for its first four decades. From 1960 to 2000, the team made just 10 playoff appearances.

However, in 2000, the team drafted the first (and most obvious) player on this list, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Before we get to that franchise-changing player, let’s talk about a few players who didn’t make this list of the best Patriots players of all time.

With so many Super Bowl-winning Pats on the list, there wasn’t room for 20th-century stars like Andre Tippett, Mike Haynes, and Nick Buoniconti or players with shorter Patriots tenures, like Curtis Martin, Randy Moss, and Wes Welker.

Let's see who did make the top five.

1 Tom Brady

Obviously, it's the GOAT at the top of this list

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

If this was a list of the greatest players in NFL history and not just Patriots history, we’d probably start the same way.

New England famously selected Tom Brady out of Michigan as a backup for Drew Bledsoe in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th overall pick.

The New York Jets' Mo Lewis had other plans, though, knocking Bledsoe out of a Week 2 game in 2001 and paving the way for the most successful era in league history.

Brady took the reins of the Patriots on September 23, 2001, and didn’t give them up until January 4, 2020.

Along the way, he won six Super Bowls, three NFL MVPs, four Super Bowl MVPs, and even a Comeback Player of the Year trophy. He also made 14 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams in a Patriots uniform while throwing for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns.

Brady is the GOAT, plain and simple, so the best player in Patriots history was an easy one. After this, it gets a little more difficult.

2 Rob Gronkowski

Gronk was a matchup nightmare who doesn't get enough credit for being the key to the Patriots' (at times) unstoppable offense

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the Patriots on this list are great and among the best ever at their respective positions, but the No. 2 spot on this list goes to arguably the best tight end of all time, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk had it all during his 11 NFL seasons, nine of which were spent with the Patriots). His combination of size, speed, skill, and strength, merged with his wild-man attitude, made him one of the hardest players to deal with on the field.

The 2010 second-round pick out of Arizona had 521 catches for 7,861 yards with 79 touchdowns in New England. He made five Pro Bowls, earned four First-Team All-Pro selections, and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 after missing more than half the previous season with forearm surgery.

Most importantly, though, Gronkowski was a matchup nightmare who offensive coordinators like Charlie Weis, Bill O’Brien, and Josh McDaniels (and, of course, Tom Brady) exploited every week. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder ran by (and over) linebackers, bodied safeties, and gave zone coverage fits. He was the Swiss Army knife that allowed the Pats to win three Super Bowls with Gronkowski on the team.

3 John Hannah

Left guard John Hannah didn't win any Super Bowls, but he did play in one and was quite simply one of the best of his era

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

The only non-Tom Brady-era player on this list of the greatest Patriots of all time is Hall of Fame offensive guard John Hannah. While he didn’t win all that much in New England, the Georgia native was simply one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

From 1973 to 1985, Hannah blocked for several quarterbacks and running backs, although the primary signal-caller during the Alabama product's time with the Pats was Steve Grogan and the runners were Sam Cunningham and Tony Collins.

Over the course of his 13 seasons in Foxborough, Hannah made nine Pro Bowl appearances and earned seven First-Team All-Pro selections and three Second-Team nods. He was also a member of both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams.

Those honors underscore just how good Hannah was when he played. And while he only made the playoffs four times in his career, Hannah did play in Super Bowl 20 at the end of his final NFL season, even if that resulted in a 46-10 loss to the famed 1985 Chicago Bears.

4 Richard Seymour

DE Richard Seymour was Bill Belichick's queen on the chessboard upfront during the first three Super Bowls

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The six Super Bowls in New England aren’t all due to Brady and the offense. In fact, the first three Big Game wins were much more about the defense. And those Bill Belichick-led Ds had some incredible players, starting with Hall of Famer Richard Seymour.

Seymour was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Georgia and made five of his seven Pro Bowls and all four of his five All-Pro teams with New England.

A versatile 3-4 defensive end, Seymour was the key to the multifaceted Belichick defense, as he could play outside or inside depending on the opponent and the situation. And no matter where he played, he produced.

During his eight seasons with the Patriots, Seymour racked up 359 tackles, 64 tackles for a loss, 39.0 sacks, 39 passes defended, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. Now that is stuffing the stat sheet.

5 Ty Law

Behind Seymour was a playmaker who could take the ball away, shut down the best guy, and come up and hit, too

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

On the back end of those Super Bowl-winning defenses in the early years of the Patriots' dynasty was cornerback Ty Law.

Like Seymour, Law was a first-round pick (No. 23 in 1995) and won three Lombardis during his time with the Patriots. While the former Michigan Wolverine bounced around for the last five years of his illustrious 15-year career, he made all but one of his five Pro Bowls and earned both of his First-Team All-Pro selections in New England.

During his time in Foxborough, Law led the league once in interceptions (nine in 1998) and passes defended (23 in 2003). His 36 INTs overall with the Patriots, tied for the most in team history with Raymond Clayborn, were huge in the franchise’s renaissance from bottom-feeder to top-of-the-heap organization. He was a willing tackler, too, which you have to be in a Belichick D, making 638 takedowns in Pats colors.

Law came up big in big games as well. He had one interception in the 2001 Super Bowl run and three in the 2003 run. And what makes the latter three so impressive is that all of them came against Peyton Manning in the Patriots' 24-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, Law was hurt and missed the 2004 home stretch but still earned a third ring after playing seven regular-season games.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.