Highlights Drew Bledsoe is the greatest Patriots quarterback not named Tom Brady, but his injury paved the way for TB12's dominance in Foxborough.

Two of New England's all-time great QBs were on the roster simultaneously and shared the starting job.

Jim Plunkett was a good quarterback on some bad Patriots teams.

Life without Tom Brady has been beyond frustrating for the New England Patriots. Ever since Brady, who won six Super Bowl titles in Foxborough, bolted New England in 2020 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a seventh ring, the Patriots have been scrambling for a quarterback.

They began with veteran and past NFL MVP Cam Newton, who went 7-9 in his only season in New England. The Patriots then used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who opened some eyes as a rookie, leading the Pats to a 10-7 mark and their lone post-Brady playoff berth.

Jones regressed in both 2022 and 2023 and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2023 season, leaving the Patriots, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, scrambling for another QB.

Since it's clear that TB12 is the top signal-caller New England will ever have, let's take a look at the top five quarterbacks in Patriots history not named Tom Brady.

Related Top 5 Chicago Bears Quarterbacks of All Time The Chicago Bears don't have the greatest history at the quarterback position. But here's a look at the five best in franchise history.

1 Drew Bledsoe

Drew Bledsoe's injury led to Tom Brady's legacy

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brady took over as the savior of the Patriots, Drew Bledsoe was asked to do the same.

The Patriots had the No. 1 pick in the 1993 NFL Draft and selected Bledsoe out of Washington State. He didn't disappoint.

After struggling through a rookie campaign that saw him go 5-7 as the starter, Bledsoe made the first of his three Pro Bowls as a member of the Patriots in his second year in the NFL. During that 1994 season, Bledsoe led the league in passing yardage, throwing for 4,555 yards and leading New England to a 10-6 record and the franchise's first postseason berth in eight years.

In 1996, Bledsoe guided the Pats to an 11-5 record and earned his second Pro Bowl after racking up 4,086 passing yards, also tossing 27 touchdown passes. More importantly, he led the Patriots past the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the postseason, earning New England a berth in Super Bowl 31, where they took a 35-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Drew Bledsoe Patriots Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 124/123 Record 63-60 Comp% 56.3 Pass Yards 29,657 Pass TD 166 Interceptions 138 Rating 77.1

Bledsoe was the face of the franchise from 1993 to 2000. But two games into the 2001 season, he took a wicked hit from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis that essentially ended his career in New England. Brady took over and never looked back.

During his time with the Patriots, Bledsoe went 63-60 and threw 166 touchdown passes. Bledsoe is second in passing in Patriots history, throwing for 29,657 yards. To put into perspective just how ridiculous the difference between the real No. 1 and Bledsoe is, Brady threw for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns.

2 Steve Grogan

Steve Grogan was a strong two-way threat for the Patriots

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Although Steve Grogan is third on New England's all-time passing list, he did plenty of damage with his legs.

During his 16-year NFL career — all with the Patriots — Grogan threw for 26,886 yards and is just one of three New England quarterbacks (Brady and Bledsoe) to throw for better than 20,000 yards.

Coming out of Kansas State, Grogan was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 1975 NFL Draft and started seven games as a rookie.

Unlike Brady and Bledsoe, Grogan was a dual threat. In just his second year in the NFL, he rushed 60 times for 397 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw for 1,903 yards and 18 touchdowns in that 1976 season, going 11-3 as a starter.

In his career, Grogan rushed for 2,176 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Steve Grogan Patriots Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 149/135 Record 75-60 Comp% 52.3 Pass Yards 26,886 Pass TD 182 Interceptions 208 Rating 69.6

Grogan's best statistical season came in 1979 when he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 28 and threw for a career-high 3,286 yards. It was the only time in his career that he surpassed the 3,000-yard mark.

Although he never made the Pro Bowl, Grogan went 75-60 for New England and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1995.

3 Vito 'Babe' Parilli

Babe Parilli earned all three of his Pro Bowl seasons with the Patriots

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

The then-Boston Patriots acquired Babe Parilli from the then-Oakland Raiders in 1961, and he made his mark in his first season with the team, going 6-2 as a starter and leading the AFL in completion percentage (52.5%).

Parilli played with the Patriots until 1967 and compiled a record of 44-32-7. He made all three of his Pro Bowls while in Boston and was an All-Pro during a stellar 1964 season, a year in which Parilli and Gino Cappelletti formed a potent pass-catch combination and helped guide the Patriots to a 10-3-1 season.

Babe Parilli Patriots Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 94/83 Record 44-32-7 Comp% 47.2 Pass Yards 16,747 Pass TD 132 Interceptions 138 Rating 64.8

Parilli threw for a league-leading 3,645 yards and a league-best 31 touchdown passes that season, and his 31 touchdown passes were a team record that stood for 43 years before Brady broke it during the Pats' historic 2007 campaign. Cappelletti caught 49 passes for 865 yards with seven touchdowns and was named the league's MVP.

Originally selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 1952 NFL Draft, Parilli played for five teams over 15 years, but his most productive seasons came with the Patriots.

4 Tony Eason

Tony Eason's Super Bowl season in 1985 was bittersweet

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Eason was certainly overshadowed when he came into the NFL out of Illinois. The Patriots selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, which was loaded with top-notch quarterbacks and is easily one of the greatest draft classes of all time.

John Elway was taken first by the Baltimore Colts and Todd Blackledge (No. 7) and Jim Kelly (No. 14) were selected before the Patriots took Eason. Ken O'Brien (No. 24) and Dan Marino (No. 27) rounded out the six QBs taken in the first round that year.

While Eason didn't live up to the standards set by Elway, Marino, and Kelly, he did help guide New England to a Super Bowl berth in 1985. While the accomplishment was satisfying, the result was anything but for Eason.

Tony Eason Patriots Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 72/49 Record 28-21 Comp% 58.4 Pass Yards 10,732 Pass TD 61 Interceptions 51 Rating 79.7

The California native started the 1985 season as New England's starting quarterback but was replaced by Steve Grogan during Week 6 after throwing a pair of interceptions. When Grogan injured his leg in Week 12, Eason was reinstated at quarterback and finished the season 6-4 as the team's starter.

The Pats had a magical run through the postseason, beating the New York Jets, Los Angeles Raiders, and the Miami Dolphins to earn a berth in Super Bowl 20 against the dominant Chicago Bears, who went 15-1 during the regular season and didn't allow a single point in their two NFC playoff victories.

Eason and the Patriots struggled mightily against the vaunted Bears' "46" defense. He was sacked three times and was 0-for-6 passing before being replaced by Grogan with Chicago leading 20-3. The Bears ultimately took a 46-10 win in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

Eason went 10-4 the following season, throwing for a career-high 3,328 yards and adding 19 touchdown passes to finish sixth in the MVP voting.

Eason had just two starts during a strike-shortened and injury-plagued season in 1987. He suffered a separated shoulder in Week 7 and was lost for the year. In 1988, Grogan was named the starter, and Eason made just two starts. He finished his career with a brief stint with the Jets.

5 Jim Plunkett

Jim Plunkett was a solid quarterback on some bad Patriots teams

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

While Jim Plunkett was more known for his time with the Oakland Raiders, he began his NFL career with the Patriots, who selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.

He played just five seasons with the Patriots, who traded him to the San Francisco 49ers just before the 1976 NFL Draft. Simply put, Plunkett was a good quarterback on some bad teams during his run in New England.

He guided New England to a 6-8 mark as a rookie, throwing 19 touchdown passes and racking up 2,158 passing yards. Although he was second in the league in passing during the 1973 season with 2,550 yards, the Patriots finished 5-9.

Jim Plunkett Patriots Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 61/61 Record 23-38 Comp% 48.5 Pass Yards 9,932 Pass TD 62 Interceptions 87 Rating 59.7

Despite starting the 1974 season with a 6-1 mark, Plunkett never had a winning season in New England. He finished 7-7 that year and was 23-38 overall in his five New England seasons.

The Stanford alum spent two seasons with the 49ers before finishing his career with eight seasons with the Raiders, with whom he won a pair of Super Bowls, the first of which also resulted in a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Plunkett ranks sixth on New England's all-time passing yards list with 9,932 and fifth in touchdown passes with 62.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.