Highlights While he was never a superstar, Sam Cunningham is the New England Patriots' all-time leading rusher.

Corey Dillon had an impressive run with the Patriots, aiding the team in winning a Super Bowl.

Curtis Martin began his legendary NFL career in New England.

In the span of 20 years, the New England Patriots went from a relatively unheralded franchise to one of the most celebrated and revered organizations in the NFL. This shift in public perception has been linked to quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, who won six Super Bowls and nine AFC titles together.

Quarterback play and defense were the backbone of New England’s dynasty, and everything else, while important, was a secondary concern. This mindset encapsulates how the Patriots have felt about running back play for much of their existence.

Like all positions, New England has looked to put the best players possible in its backfield, but it hasn’t been a top priority.

The team’s recent emphasis on scheme and backfield by committee has stopped any individual back from gaining serious acclaim from the rest of the league.

The Patriots' all-time running back list requires a deep dive into the franchise’s history and focuses more on very good players than superstars and generational talents.

1 Sam Cunningham

Cunningham holds the title of the best Patriots running back

Sam Cunningham is statistically the best running back in Patriots history and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 5,453 and ranks second in rushing touchdowns with 43.

Taken 11th overall in the 1973 draft, Cunningham spent the entirety of his nine-season NFL career with the Patriots, which allowed him to accumulate stats and gradually climb the franchise’s rushing leaderboard.

He only topped 1,000 rushing yards once (1977) but finished with at least 500 in each of his first seven years. Cunningham missed the 1980 season due to a contract dispute before returning to New England in 1981.

Those final two years were rather unimpressive, as he amassed a mere total of 290 rushing yards, but those numbers helped, as he’s only 130 yards ahead of second-place Jim Nance.

Including a franchise’s rushing leader in the team’s all-time running back list is customary, and Cunningham is no exception. However, it’s worth noting that he was never an exceptional runner and benefited from strong offensive line play. A team with a richer running back history would be less likely to cherish such a player.

Still, there’s little utility in using the team's lack of success at the position against him. Cunningham’s career numbers make him the best Patriots running back, and that’s all that matters in the making of this list.

2 Jim Nance

Nance won AFL MVP for the Patriots in 1966

In the years that preceded the team’s name change from the Boston Patriots to the New England Patriots, Jim Nance was an absolute force in the backfield. The 235-pound Syracuse product was a tank and could handle a high number of carries without losing his pop as a runner.

The Patriots took full advantage of this and had Nance lead the AFL in carries three times.

Nance was far more than a high-usage player, though. He also led the league in rushing yards in 1966 and 1967 and amassed 5,323 rushing yards and a franchise-record 45 rushing touchdowns in his seven years with the team. His '66 campaign also resulted in an AFL MVP win.

The big thing that kept Nance from the top spot was his efficiency.

While he averaged a career-best 4.9 yards per carry in 1966, he spent most of his time with the Patriots below the four-yards-per-attempt threshold. Nance’s ability to wear down defenses was undoubtedly valuable, but without the splash plays, he was unable to dominate for more than a couple of years.

3 Corey Dillon

Dillon had a solid run with New England

Most fans remember Corey Dillon as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but the best season of the four-time Pro Bowler's career came with New England. In 2004, he rushed for 1,635 yards and 12 touchdowns and helped the Patriots win their third Super Bowl, logging 292 yards in three postseason games.

Dillon was a natural runner, both instinctive and decisive, and played with a fiery edge. These traits helped him continue to play at a high level into his 30s and close out his career strong with New England.

In Dillon’s three years with the Patriots, he ran for 3,180 yards and 37 touchdowns and compiled a total of 11,241 rushing yards and 82 rushing touchdowns in his 10-season career. Of the numerous running backs Tom Brady won a championship with, Dillon was by far the most impressive true runner and helped elevate the offense.

4 Larry Garron

Garron was a four-time AFL All-Star

Larry Garron starred for the 1960s Boston Patriots and made four AFL All-Star teams. The caveats to his career are obvious. He not only played several decades ago, but he was a member of the AFL, with all of his success coming before the league officially merged with the NFL in 1970.

Regardless, he was a productive back and finished in the top 10 on the AFL's rushing leaderboard three times.

The best season of Garron’s career came in 1963 when he accounted for 1,168 yards from scrimmage and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Additionally, his 85-yard rush from the 1961 season remains the longest run from scrimmage by any Patriot.

Even with the ostensibly lower-level competition, Garron’s time with the Patriots is worth remembering. He played all nine years of his NFL career with Boston and ran for 2,981 yards and 14 touchdowns.

5 Curtis Martin

Martin began his illustrious career with the Patriots

Before he went on to be the New York Jets' all-time rushing leader, Curtis Martin was the star of another AFC East franchise.

In three years with the Pats to begin his NFL career, he ran for 3,799 yards and 32 touchdowns and made two Pro Bowls. While Martin showed glimpses of the player he would eventually be with the Jets, there were some stylistic differences in his game.

With New England, Martin was beginning his shift from the elusive and crafty back he was in college to a downhill runner. Still, the Pitt product possessed enough speed to break off big runs and didn’t fully commit to the north-south style until he landed in New York. In his limited time with the franchise, Martin made an impact in more ways than one.

He broke 1,100 rushing yards in all three years, made two Pro Bowls, and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1995. Martin had arguably the best professional career of anyone on this list, but when only accounting for his time with the Patriots, there are several who have been better.

