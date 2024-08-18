Highlights Wes Welker was undrafted and never won a Super Bowl but became the best wide receiver in New England Patriots history.

Julian Edelman transitioned from QB to WR and helped New England to three Super Bowl titles.

Stanley Morgan excelled in the '70s and '80s and remains the Patriots' all-time leader in receiving yards.

The New England Patriots are one of the premier franchises in the NFL , but that distinction only came after Tom Brady showed up and started winning Super Bowls in the 2000s. So, it’s no surprise that four of the five best Patriots wide receivers of all time come from the last quarter-century.

What may be a surprise is that while most of the WRs on this list played during the Patriots’ Super Bowl era, only two actually have championship rings. That’s because many of Brady’s best offensive seasons ironically often culminated in AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl losses (thanks a lot, Manning Brothers).

Still, Brady was great at taking pass-catchers without jump-off-the-screen talent and making them stars. And, of course, the one time he did play with a superstar, they fell a “Helmet Catch” short of becoming the second team in NFL history to go undefeated while winning it all.

So, let’s look at the WRs from “Brady’s Bunch” and one from “Grogan’s Group” (maybe?). Questionable nicknames aside, here are the five best Patriots wide receivers of all time, ranked.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the New England Patriots We remember Randy Moss and Corey Dillon in a Patriots uniform, but here are five stars you may have forgotten who suited up for New England.

1 Wes Welker

Wes Welker was undrafted and never won a Super Bowl, but pound-for-pound, he is the best Patriots WR ever

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Wes Welker was undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2004. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound pass catcher was signed and then cut by the San Diego Chargers, and then traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Patriots for a pair of draft picks. That’s a pretty good deal for a guy who would ultimately become the best WR in franchise history.

Welker spent six seasons in New England and caught over 100 balls in five of those years, leading the league in receptions three times. He also made all five of his Pro Bowls and earned both of his First-Team All-Pro nods while playing in Foxborough.

While Welker is synonymous with the Brady-era Patriots, many fans would probably be surprised to know that he never actually won one of the six Super Bowls Brady took home in New England, losing the only two title games in which he appeared, those, of course, being the two losses at the hands of Eli Manning's New York Giants .

Still, Welker earned plenty of individual accolades with four total All-Pro selections during his run with New England and with 672 catches for 7,459 yards and 37 touchdowns, he ranks first, third, and eighth in Patriots history, respectively.

2 Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman went from a college quarterback to one of the best and most important WRs in Patriots history

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Like Wes Welker before him, Julian Edelman was a diminutive WR (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) with little to no expectations coming out of Kent State. In fact, he wasn’t really even a wide receiver coming out of college having played quarterback.

However, Edelman made the transition from QB to WR as good if not better than almost anyone in league history.

Edelman played 11 seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls and taking home Super Bowl 53 MVP in a Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams . In that game, Edelman put up 10 catches for 141 yards in an otherwise ugly offensive affair.

In fact, Edelman seemed to always come up biggest in the Patriots’ biggest games. In Super Bowl 49, he made nine grabs for 109 yards and a touchdown, and in Super Bowl 51, he went six for 87 yards to lead all Pats WRs.

When Edelman walked away following the 2020 campaign, he had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns, which are second, fourth, and ninth in team history.

3 Stanley Morgan

Before all the Super Bowl trophies, Stanley Morgan was a bright spot for a lot of hit-or-miss Patriots offenses

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots’ all-time leader in receiving yards isn’t a Brady-era WR or even legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski. It’s actually Stanley Morgan, who played for New England from 1977 to 1989.

Morgan was the No. 25 overall pick of the 1977 NFL Draft out of Tennessee and the 5-foot-11 WR was solid in his first two campaigns. Like so many wideouts, he had his breakout season in Year 3, going for 1,002 yards and leading the NFL in yards per catch (22.8) and receiving TDs (12).

The next two seasons, Morgan would continue to lead the league in yards per reception with 22.0 in 1980 and 23.4 in 1981.

The South Carolina native could do it all, playing running back for a time at Tennessee and returning kicks and punts in both college and the pros. However, what he did best — as evidenced by his 19.2 career yards per catch — was go deep.

Morgan, who racked up 10,352 receiving yards in Foxborough, ultimately made four Pro Bowls with the Pats and led the team in receiving yards nine times while playing with QBs like Steve Grogan, Tony Eason, and Doug Flutie. He was also a key piece of the organization’s Super Bowl-losing team in 1985.

4 Troy Brown

Troy Brown could do it all and was one of the keys to making Tom Brady who he would become

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Moving back to the Tom Brady-led Super Bowl squads, the versatile Troy Brown comes in at No. 4 on the best Patriots wide receivers list. A one-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ, Brown was Brady’s go-to guy during his first three Lombardi Trophy-winning seasons.

An eighth-round pick out of Marshall in 1993, Brown was in the ninth year of his 15-season Patriots career when a young TB12 took over as the starting QB in 2001. Brown had his best overall season in helping the Pats reach the Super Bowl, making his one and only Pro Bowl with the only 1,000-yard season of his career.

In addition to being a safety blanket for Brady, Brown was incredibly versatile, playing multiple wideout spots, returning kicks, and even actually safety and corner at times in a pinch. In 2004, he actually led the Patriots with three interceptions.

Brown may never have been the best receiver in the game, but the legend of Tom Brady may never have gotten started without him.

5 Randy Moss

Randy Moss was only in New England for a short time, but his time with Tom Brady was history-making

Sporting News via Getty Images

Former Patriots wide receivers like Irving Fryar, Terry Glenn, and Deion Branch were in contention here, but how can you have any list of the best WRs without Randy Moss?

The Hall of Famer who, like Brown, hailed from Marshall, only played three and a half seasons and 52 games in New England. He never won a Super Bowl and only made one each of his six career Pro Bowls and four career First-Team All-Pro squads with the Pats.

All that said, Moss was incredible at times in New England and, by far, the most talented wideout that Brady ever played with. During the Patriots' 16-0 regular season in 2007, Moss had 83 catches for 1,264 yards and led the league with a staggering 23 receiving touchdowns, the most ever in a single season.

Yes, Moss’ time in Massachusetts was brief, but he still made 259 catches for 3,904 yards and 50 TDs. He also led the league in touchdowns again in 2009 with 13. And despite the short stint, Moss is still in the top 15 all-time in receptions and receiving yards for the Pats and tied for third in touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.