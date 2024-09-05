Key Takeaways The New Generation Era in WWE was filled with incredible matches featuring talents like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, setting the foundation for future success.

The New Generation Era of WWE is considered by many to be one of the best in-ring periods in the history of the company. Even if the business itself would not reach the heights of the Golden Era before it and the Attitude Era just a few years after, there were still some incredible talents who put on fantastic contests bell to bell, with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels standing at the top of the pile and the likes of The Undertaker, Mankind, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Owen Hart and The British Bulldog all shining in the mid-90s.

Believed by many to have started around the Summer of 1993 until Bret Hart left the company in November 1997 following the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the New Gen Era covered just over 4 years and would be the foundation that built towards the massive success of the late 90s. We've already covered the best Ruthless Aggression matches, so here we’ll be ranking the top seven matches across the New Gen timeline that we just laid out, with anything between Summer 1993 and November 9th 1997 being eligible to be included in the raking.

Ranking Factors

Taken place during the New Generation Era: The match has to have taken place between the Summer of 1993 until Bret Hart left the company in 1997.

Ranking Match Event Cagematch Rating 7 Owen Hart vs The British Bulldog WWF Raw 3rd March 1997 9.01 6 Mankind vs Shawn Michaels In Your House 10 9.05 5 Bret Hart vs Owen Hart WrestleMania X 9.46 4 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker In Your House 18 9.50 3 Bret Hart vs Owen Hart SummerSlam 1994 9.18 2 Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels WrestleMania X 9.25 1 Bret Hart vs Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 9.63

Owen Hart vs The British Bulldog WWF Raw 3rd March 1997 - Cagematch Rating 9.01 Get used to seeing the name Hart in this list, it'll be coming up quite a bit over the following paragraphs. Taking place in Berlin, this RAW match between Owen and The British Bulldog was over 20 minutes of two of the best in the company showing exactly what they were capable of. What added to the drama of the match is that Owen and Davey Boy were the current holders of the Tag Team Championships at the time, so this contest in the 8-man tournament to crown the inaugural European Champion was a test of their partnership. This is a match based on sportsmanship and proving to your tag partner that you're better than them in a fair grappling contest, and it was fantastic.

6 Mankind vs Shawn Michaels

In Your House 10 - Cagematch Rating 9.05

WWE

Although Mankind/Mick Foley’s greatest contributions to WWF/WWE would come in the Attitude Era just a couple of years later, this incredible match against HBK at In Your House: Mind Games would more than make up for the absolute dud of a card that preceded it. Foley would reveal during an interview with Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions years later that a ‘botch’ during the match was planned to try and confuse the ‘smart’ audience into thinking that Michaels was genuinely annoyed at his opponent.

The story of the match saw Mankind trying to bring out the ‘ugly’ in Michaels’ character (mind games), and the worked botch in the corner would see Shawn apparently get furious with Foley and then look apoplectic as he hit him with some worked-shoot punches. This was a great way to trick the fans who believed they knew everything about the business and it helped take HBK to that next level after his ladder match with Razor Ramon (which we’ll get to later).

5 Bret Hart vs Owen Hart

WrestleMania 10 - Cagematch Rating 9.46

WWE

Owen Hart was looked at as the ‘lesser’ brother coming into this WrestleMania X opening bout, but his performance and win over Bret, who would go on to win the WWF Championship against Yokozuna later that night, showed that he was more than capable of keeping up with his sibling. This technical masterclass between two of the greatest in-ring performers ever is easily up there as one of the best ‘Mania openers ever, and having Owen shockingly beat Bret solidified his space on the card and brought him instantly to the main event level. As great as this was, it wasn’t even the best on the ‘Mania 10 card, just showing how great the level of in-ring work was at that time.

4 Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

In Your House 18 - Cagematch Rating 9.50

WWE

Many people forget that the first-ever Hell in a Cell match took place in the New Generation Era, but it was very much in the tail-end of it just a month before Bret Hart left for WCW in November 1997. The best matches between the two men would end up taking place many years later at WrestleMania 25 and 26, but this match set the standard for HIAC contests ever since.

Michaels would end up squeezing out the victory thanks to the debut of Undertaker’s brother, Kane, but him just being able to scrape by the Deadman whilst locked inside the closed-off cage only added to the impeccable drama. Not only one of the greatest matches of the New Gen Era but also arguably one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches STILL to this day.

3 Bret Hart vs Owen Hart

SummerSlam 1994 - Cagematch Rating 9.18

WWE

Despite Owen and Bret having one of their greatest matches at WrestleMania just a few months earlier, they would somehow surpass it in this stellar cage match at SummerSlam 1994. Even to this day, what set this apart from other cage matches was the fact that both men attempted to get out of the cage at every single possible moment that they could. You would think that would be a logical move, but it is so rare in modern cage matches that it is still a breath of fresh air when you go back to watch it.

Owen would prove once again that he was on his brother’s level in this incredible contest, and it was the culmination of one of the greatest brother vs brother rivalries in the history of the pro wrestling industry.

2 Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels

WrestleMania 10 - Cagematch Rating 9.25

WWE

The Ladder match to determine the ‘true’ Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania X was iconic and extremely influential. This was only the second ladder match in company history, and a lot of the work that HBK and Razor did with the gimmick would go on to define how this type of match was laid out going forward.

Although Razor would win, it is HBK’s show-stealing performance that would start his trajectory to superstardom in the main event, where he won the WWF Championship from Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 just two years later in a 60-minute Iron Man match that would never be replicated at a ‘Mania show. Although there have been more spectacular ladder matches in pro wrestling it is this 'Mania match that put the gimmick match on the map.

1 Bret Hart vs Steve Austin

WrestleMania 13 - Cagematch Rating 9.63

WWE

The WrestleMania 13 match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestling matches in history, let alone just the New Generation Era. Taking place in March 1997, this was around the time that the company was starting to transition from the earlier run of the New Gen era into what would be known as the Attitude Era later that year, and the feud between these two megastars would set the pace for what would come just a few years later.

This sensational contest would be arguably the best instance of a ‘double turn’ ever seen, with Steve Austin’s face covered in blood and refusing to give up in the Sharpshooter setting the stage for his unreal babyface run against Vince McMahon to kick start the upturn in business for the company. Hart would also transition into a vicious heel with The Hart Foundation reforming and declaring war on America, leading to the In Your House: Canadian Stampede PPV event, one of the greatest shows in the history of WWE.

All ratings from Cagematch are correct as of 05/09/2024.