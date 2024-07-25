Highlights Drew Brees overcame early setbacks to become a New Orleans Saints legend and ranks among the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Willie Roaf excelled as an offensive tackle despite the team's struggles, earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rickey Jackson was instrumental in the "Dome Patrol" and was dominant in a Saints uniform.

The New Orleans Saints have come a long way from their early days in the NFL when fans wore paper bags on their heads in the Superdome to winning a Super Bowl. Despite the franchise’s long periods of struggles, they have also had some great football players, and we’ll rank the best Saints players of all time here.

The Saints came into the league as an expansion team in 1967. From there, it would be 20 years until the team made the playoffs or even had a winning record. New Orleans finally broke the seal in 1987, finishing 12-3 and making the postseason, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

It would be another 13 seasons until the Saints won a playoff game. That didn’t happen until 2000, when the Saints beat the defending champion St. Louis Rams in a 31-28 Wild Card shootout.

Things got better from there, though, when head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees showed up, and the pair helped bring the organization a championship. So, as you can guess, that’s exactly how this list of the five best players in Saints history starts.

1 Drew Brees

The little QB who the Chargers didn't want became the best player in Saints history and one of the best signal-callers of all time

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In 2005, the San Diego Chargers had given up on Drew Brees, who they'd selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, and had moved on to Philip Rivers. Nick Saban said he wanted to sign Brees to suit up for the Miami Dolphins, but team doctors wouldn’t clear his shoulder injury. That’s when Sean Payton and the Saints swooped in, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Brees and Payton proved to be a match made in heaven right off the bat. The diminutive QB led the league in passing with 4,418 yards in 2006 and finished second in NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year, losing to his old teammate, LaDainian Tomlinson, on the first two counts and New York Jets QB Chad Pennington on the last one.

Over the next 14 seasons, Brees would lead the league in passing attempts four times, completions five times, and completion percentage, passing yards, and yards per game six times. He would also go on to finish second in MVP voting three more times, although he did take home Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011.

When he finally walked away at 41, Brees had made 12 Pro Bowls in the Big Easy and one First-Team All-Pro squad. The QB also led his team to a Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2009 season, beating the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 31-17, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

Brees retired after the 2020 campaign and is second all-time in passing yards (80,358), passing touchdowns (571), and completions (7,142), sitting only behind Tom Brady in all three categories.

2 Willie Roaf

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Willie Roaf was a bright spot in a dark period of Saints history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle Willie Roaf split time between the Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs but spent the majority of his seasons (nine vs. four) in Louisiana.

The Arkansas native actually got to the Bayou State four years before he started playing for the Saints, attending college at Louisiana Tech. There, he became an outstanding blocker and then became the No. 8 overall pick of the 1992 NFL Draft.

Roaf lived up to his draft spot right off the bat, starting all 16 games at right tackle as a rookie. After that season, Saints head coach Jim Mora swapped Roaf and left tackle Richard Cooper, and the youngster made his first Pro Bowl and got his initial First-Team All-Pro nod.

The OT would go on to play and start 131 games in New Orleans and made seven of his 11 Pro Bowls and five of his nine total All-Pro squads with the team. Unfortunately for Roaf, the Saints weren't very good during this period, making the playoffs just one time during the lineman's tenure. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

3 Rickey Jackson

As the best member of the 'Dome Patrol,' Rickey Jackson had two different dominant periods in a Saints uniform

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The most talented position group the Saints ever had was their linebacker corps in the 1980s. The “Dome Patrol,” as they were known, flew around the field and terrorized running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers in the Superdome and beyond.

While Sam Mills, Pat Swilling, and Vaughan Johnson all played their part in this group, it was Rickey Jackson who was the best of the bunch. Taken in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft, the Pitt product had an excellent rookie campaign, putting up 8.0 sacks and 125 tackles.

A down sophomore campaign followed, but after that, Jackson ripped off seasons with 12.0, 12.0, 11.0, and 9.0 sacks, making the Pro Bowl every season and Second-Team All-Pro twice. The last season of that group, 1986, was when the Saints drafted Swilling and brought in Mills and Johnson to create the “Dome Patrol.”

In 1987, when the Saints finally made the playoffs for the first time, Jackson was still a high-level player, but in 1991, in the middle of a three-year playoff streak for the Saints, Jackson had a resurgence and went on to produce 11.5, 13.5, and 11.5 sacks from '91 to '93, making two more Pro Bowls and earning a pair of Second-Team All-Pro selections in his last two years with the team.

Jackson spent the final two years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and went into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

4 Pat Swilling

He may not be in the Hall of Fame, but Pat Swilling was the second-best 'Dome Patrol' member at his height

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

This may be controversial because Sam Mills is in the Hall of Fame and the Saints Ring of Honor while Pat Swilling is not. But at the heights of both their careers, Swilling was the better player.

Swilling was a third-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 1986 and was the perfect opposite for Rickey Jackson. Together, they got after QBs as well if not better than most OLB duos in league history.

From 1989 to 1993, Swilling made the Pro Bowl in all five seasons and earned two First-Team All-Pro nods. He had double-digit sacks in four of those seasons, leading the league with 17.0 in 1991, which helped him win Defensive Player of the Year.

Swilling isn’t in the Hall of Fame like Mills and Jackson, but as one of the best players not in Canton, he should be.

5 Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan went from a solid starter to one of the best players at his position over his long NFL career

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

This last spot on the list of the best Saints players of all time was incredibly close between offensive guard Jahri Evans and 3-4 defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Evans has the Super Bowl and the All-Pro advantage, but in the end, Jordan is at a more competitive position for postseason awards and has done it longer and all for the Saints, unlike Evans, who spent one season with the Green Bay Packers.

The No. 24 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cal, Jordan was a bit of a late bloomer. He was a solid starter right out of the gates in his rookie season, starting 15 of 16 games in his inaugural campaign. However, in his first six seasons, he had a very good — but not great — two double-digit-sack seasons and two Pro Bowls.

In 2017, things changed dramatically for Jordan, and he became one of the best 3-4 DEs in the game. From 2017 to 2022, Jordan earned six straight Pro Bowl selections, one First-Team All-Pro selection, and two Second-Team All-Pro nods. He also had four double-digit-sack seasons, including 13.0 in 2017 and 15.5 in 2019.

Still with the Saints, Jordan has missed just two games in his career, one in 2021 and one in 2022.

