The New Orleans Saints have spent the better part of the last couple of decades trying to rebrand the franchise from a laughable loser to a feared winner. This shift in reputation has been gradual and has taken a lot of work.

For newer fans, the organization’s previous failures are a thing of the past. The Saints won their first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2009 NFL season and spent much of the following decade in championship contention.

Running back play has been an overlooked factor in the Saints' recent success, with many of the top rushers in franchise history suiting up for New Orleans this century. From bulky power backs to slight and shifty runners, these are the five best running backs in Saints history.

1 Alvin Kamara

Kamara’s unique game has made him a fan favorite

The smooth-running Alvin Kamara made a name for himself early on in his career. As a rookie in 2017, he shared the backfield with Mark Ingram but eventually supplanted his teammate as New Orleans’ top back.

Kamara’s game befuddled opposing teams. He wasn’t overly big or strong, nor did he possess elite speed or explosiveness, but he routinely forced missed tackles and displayed excellent change of direction.

Whereas most backs run or sprint, Kamara glides, almost as if the game is moving in slow motion. After recording 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns in his first year, he won Offensive Rookie of the Year and went on to make five Pro Bowls in his first five seasons.

Although the Tennessee alum’s output has declined in recent years, he’s done enough for the franchise to be remembered as one of the greats. Kamara’s placement on this list comes down to the value placed on receiving ability.

While he has yet to top 1,000 rushing yards in a single season, maxing out at 932 in 2020, Kamara has caught over 50 passes in six of his seven seasons. Without a transcendent talent on this list, his 5,829 rushing yards and 54 rushing touchdowns, in addition to 505 receptions for 4,219 yards and an additional 23 scores, are enough to put Kamara over the top.

2 Mark Ingram II

Ingram is the Saints’ all-time rushing leader

2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II played 12 years in the NFL, 10 of which were spent in New Orleans, where he became the franchise’s all-time rushing leader.

Ingram was a stockier back with good vision and enough short-area burst to hit the hole. Despite being a first-round pick in 2011, it wasn’t until 2014 that he assumed starting running back duties on a regular basis.

He made his first Pro Bowl that season after posting 1,109 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Ingram went on to top 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in 2016 and made his second Pro Bowl in 2017 after running for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, not long after the Saints drafted Kamara, Ingram’s initial run in New Orleans came to an end.

Kamara got more reps in 2018 and Ingram saw his lowest rushing totals in five years. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and also had a short stint with the Houston Texans before returning to New Orleans via trade in 2021. Ingram’s impact on the Saints goes well beyond his 6,500 rushing yards (the most in team history) and 52 rushing touchdowns.

He was constantly lauded for his leadership ability and was beloved by his teammates and coaches. He wasn’t a generational talent, but he was a very good runner and played for long enough to carve out a place in Saints history.

3 Deuce McAllister

McAllister was a menace in the early 2000s

Deuce McAllister was selected 23rd overall by the Saints in the 2001 NFL Draft and became the starting running back after the team traded Ricky Williams to the Miami Dolphins in 2002. McAllister immediately flourished in his larger role, earning a Pro Bowl nod and finishing sixth in rushing yards with 1,388. He then ran for 1,641 yards and posted 2,157 yards from scrimmage in 2003.

McAllister was one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in Saints history. He was listed at 232 pounds yet possessed breakaway speed. This size and speed combo was deadly, as McAllister was too big to arm tackle but often too quick for defenders to wrap up.

McAllister went on to record two more 1,000 rushing-yard seasons and played his last game in 2008, one year before New Orleans won the Super Bowl.

To show their appreciation for McAllister, the Saints brought him back during the team’s postseason run to serve as an honorary captain for the Divisional Round and was on the team’s Super Bowl roster. McAllister finished his career with 6,096 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns and officially retired after the Saints took down the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44.

4 George Rogers

Rogers was selected one spot before Lawrence Taylor in 1981

George Rogers was taken by New Orleans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 draft and had no trouble living up to the hype.

In his first season, he led the league in carries and rushing yards with a then-rookie record of 1,674, easily winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in the process. Rogers missed time in the strike-shortened 1982 season but still made the Pro Bowl and then ran for 1,144 yards in 13 games in 1983.

The Saints traded Rogers during the 1985 offseason to the team now known as the Washington Commanders, where he would finish off his career. He ran for 4,267 yards and 23 touchdowns with the Saints and 7,176 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career.

Rogers had a successful run, but for many fans, he will be remembered as the man drafted before New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, who went No. 2 overall in 1981.

5 Ricky Williams

Williams flashed his talent, even though he never lived up to his trade price

Ricky Williams spent most of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, but it all began with the Saints, who made him the fifth overall pick in 1999. Although Williams failed to make a Pro Bowl in his three seasons with New Orleans, he was productive and showed flashes of the player he would become later on.

In his final season in Louisiana, Williams posted 1,245 rushing yards, giving him a total of 3,129 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the franchise. Sadly, his legacy is tainted by his involvement in one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history.

Then-Saints head coach Mike Ditka infamously traded away all of their remaining 1999 draft picks and two 2000 selections, including the team’s first-round pick, to Washington for the right to select Williams, which hindered the franchise for several years.

However, this poor decision doesn’t take away from Williams’ talent and the fact he made an impact with New Orleans.

