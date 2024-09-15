Key Takeaways Joe Horn struggled just to get to the NFL but then made four Pro Bowls with the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints have played professional football for nearly six decades, and their history can be told in three nearly equal parts.

During the first part, the team was horrific, missing the NFL postseason for the first 20 years of its existence. In the second, the franchise had some fascinating coaches like Jim Mora, Mike Ditka, and Jim Haslett, who combined for five playoff appearances (and a dozen .500 or worse campaigns) in the next 19 years.

Finally, there is the Sean Payton era, which included nine playoff appearances and the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory.

Throughout this time, from the bad times to the good (and even in the average times in between), New Orleans has had some talented and productive wide receivers. Of the five on this list of the best Saints wide receivers of all time, there are none in the Hall of Fame, but there are a lot of solid players who either contributed to winning teams or could have if the surrounding talent had been better.

This list isn’t exactly on par with legendary wide receiver franchises like the San Francisco 49ers , Indianapolis Colts , or Minnesota Vikings , but the Saints list is a fun one, especially with the man at the top.

1 Joe Horn

Joe Horn's journey to the NFL is an incredible story... and also, yes, the cell phone thing

Will Joe Horn best be remembered as the guy who hid a cell phone under the field goal station pad to use in a touchdown celebration one time? Yes. Is he more than just that legendary highlight, though? Also, yes.

Horn was an unlikely success story as a 1996 fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs after last playing college football at Itawamba Community College in 1992. He worked in a fast food restaurant after his college days before catching on with the Memphis Mad Dogs of the Canadian Football League in 1995, which is what led the Chiefs to take him after a 1,000-yard CFL season.

The North Carolina native didn’t make much of a mark in KC but did improve his stats in each of his four seasons there. In 2000, he signed with the Saints and his hard work, dedication, swagger, and unshakable confidence finally paid off.

In seven seasons with New Orleans, Horn put up 523 catches, 7,622 yards, and 50 touchdowns, which are good for fourth, third, and third, respectively, in team history. He also made the Pro Bowl four times in his seven seasons, while leading the team in receiving five times.

And while most won’t remember 49 of his touchdowns, everyone knows about the one he scored in a 2003 Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants when Horn pulled out a flip phone from the goalpost and went down in NFL history.

2 Marques Colston

Seventh-round pick Marques Colston exceeded expectations to become Drew Brees' favorite

Now we get to the Drew Brees portion of the program. Brees is easily the greatest quarterback in Saints history and has more passing yards than anyone in NFL history not named Tom Brady . So, it stands to reason that he had a lot of great receivers in his 15 years in New Orleans.

Well, that’s actually a misnomer. While Brees was an incredible QB, part of his gift was the ability to spread the ball around to any type of receiver he had at his disposal, which is how middling players like Lance Moore, Robert Meachem, and Devery Henderson flourished on his watch.

Still, there were two Brees acolytes who made the list of the best Saints receivers of all time, and it starts with Marques Colston, who entered the league in 2006 as a seventh-round pick out of Hofstra without much fanfare. But at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds with speed, grace, and hands, the NFL body and skills were there.

The Pennsylvania native immediately made an impact, going for 1,038 yards as a rookie and finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Vince Young.

Four more 1,000-plus-yard seasons followed, as did five years leading the team in receiving. He was with Brees when the Saints won the Super Bowl, and when he hung up his cleats in 2015, Colston was (and still is) the franchise leader in receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759), and receiving touchdowns (72).

3 Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas was on track to be at the top of this list before a multitude of issues derailed his career

The year Colston walked away, a young Ohio State wideout showed up to replace him via the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft . And while injuries have derailed an incredibly promising career in recent years, the first four Michael Thomas seasons in the Big Easy were incredible.

Out of the gates, Thomas posted 1,137 yards as a rookie and then 1,245 yards in his sophomore season, making his first Pro Bowl. A league-leading 125 catches and over 1,400 yards came next, and in season four, Thomas led the NFL in both catches (149) and receiving yards (1,725), setting an NFL single-season record in the former category.

Those 2019 numbers earned him another of his three Pro Bowls, his one First-Team All-Pro nod, and the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Sadly for Saints fans, injuries, delayed surgeries, fraught recoveries, and even contract disputes led to Thomas playing just 20 games in four seasons from 2020 to 2023. Maybe Thomas still has some juice left, but if he makes more noise in the NFL, it won’t be with New Orleans. It was an incredible ride while it lasted, though.

4 Eric Martin

Eric Martin is largely forgotten as an excellent WR in the '80s and '90s, but he shouldn't be

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Saints were so bad at times that fans in the Superdome took to wearing paper bags on their heads in protest. Because of this, WR Eric Martin toiled in obscurity for his very good nine-year career in New Orleans.

Obscurity is part of Martin’s story, though, as not much was expected of the 1985 seventh-round pick out of LSU. Still, Martin started strong with a 522-yard rookie season and improved on that number in each of his first four seasons, culminating in back-to-back 1,000-plus yard campaigns in 1988 and 1989. In ’88, he earned his one Pro Bowl nod, and in 1992, he crested 1,000 yards again.

Martin led the Saints in receiving yards in seven of the nine seasons he played there, and although he was on some bad teams, the end of his career went fairly well, as the Saints made the playoffs three straight times from 1990 to 1992 under Jim Mora.

The 6-foot-1 wideout left in 1994 to play one final season for the Kansas City Chiefs, and when he did, Martin had 532 catches for 7,854 yards, and 48 TDs in a Saints uniform, numbers that are still good for third, second, and fourth, respectively, in team history.

5 Danny Abramowicz

The Saints were bad early on, but that didn't stop Danny Abramowicz from being good

As tough as Eric Martin had it at times, Danny Abramowicz suffered even more losses, starting with the Saints in their inaugural season of 1967 and playing in New Orleans until 1973. While Abramowicz had some solid season catching balls (mostly) from Billy Kilmer and Archie Manning, his teams had a 25-68-5 record during that time.

Abramowicz was a 17th-round pick in ’67 out of Xavier, as the 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass catcher wasn’t the biggest, strongest, or fastest prospect. In fact, while he had decent size, he was slow-footed and NFL scouts seemed to doubt he could make it in the pros.

But make it he did. Abramowicz led the Saints in receiving yards in each of the franchise’s first six seasons. His best campaign came in 1969 when he led the league with 73 receptions and recorded 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns. That led to a First-Team All-Pro nod, although he failed to receive a Pro Bowl selection.

