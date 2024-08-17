Highlights A host of new signings are ready to make their Premier League debuts.

Four Manchester United signings featuring including duo from Bayern Munich.

Spurs youngster Archie Gray could make a big impact after Leeds United switch.

Every season, the Premier League sees a new influx of players being signed by a variety of clubs in what is often described as the best league in the world. In the 1990s, it was Chelsea and Middlesbrough, who were some of the leading clubs when it came to bringing in foreign superstars to the league, with Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialla, Fabrizio Ravenelli and Juninho all exciting fans up and down the country.

This season is no exception, with a host of clubs bringing in players who up until now have not played in the Premier League. From Leny Yoro to Niclas Fullkrug, here are the 10 best new players in the Premier League, who have never played in it before.

Related Premier League Completed Transfers (2024/25) With the 24/25 season nearing, we have outlined every completed Premier League transfer during the Summer Transfer Window.

10 Archie Gray

Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur

Archie Gray caught the eye of many while in a Leeds shirt last season. Still a teenager and able to play at right-back or in midfield, he has represented England at every age group up to the under twenty-ones. He has been thrown straight into action, making 44 appearances for Leeds last season, winning last season's Young Player of the Championship. More than half of his game time last season was spent at right-back, although it is reported that he prefers playing in midfield. Defensively sound, he was in the top five in the Championship last season, for tackles made from dribbles.

Archie Gray's Career Statistics Appearances 89 Goals 4 Assists 7

Related Tottenham Confident of Reaching Agreement for Archie Gray Amid competition from Brentford, the north Londoners are 'growing in confidence' that they can strike a deal for Archie Gray.

9 Marc Guiu

Barcelona to Chelsea

Spanish youngster Marc Guiu scored on his Barcelona debut last season as a 17 year old. Described as a pure centre-forward, former manager Xavi described the youngster as someone who has goals in him. It is fair to say he is not your archetypal Barcelona player. Physical and strong in the air, he is arguably more suited to the English game.

That said, it is unlikely that we will be starting games for Chelsea right away, he does still have promise of an exciting player for the London club. Many previous young Chelsea players have seen themselves loaned back out, but Guiu believes he is ready for life at Stamford Bridge now.

Marc Guiu's Career Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 8 Assists 4

Related Who is Chelsea's New Signing Marc Guiu Find out why Chelsea snapped up the 18-year-old striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona.

8 Leny Yoro

Lille to Manchester United

Leny Yoro has been described by former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand as the best in the world for his age. Still a teenager, the 18-year-old is set to earn a basic salary of £115,000 per week and £5.98m per season.

A great reader of the game, the centre back is also equally adept in the air, but he isn't simply some rookie, playing 44 games across all competitions for Lille last season. United fans will have to win to see the new signing play in the red shirt - after he suffered a serious foot injury during a pre-season game with Arsenal. Now having had successful surgery, he will be eyeing up a Premier League debut this season.

Leny Yoro's Career Statistics Appearances 71 Goals 3 Assists 1

Related Leny Yoro Drops Emotional Message as Man United Confirm 3-Month Injury The teenage sensation's start to life at Manchester United has been derailed by an ankle injury, ruling him out for three months.

7 Daichi Kamada

Lazio to Crystal Palace

Japanese attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada wasted no time making an impression at Crystal Palace, scoring in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Nantes. Kamada has already worked with Palace manager Oliver Glasner. The two were together at Eintracht Frankfurt where they won the 2022 Europa League, where he scored the winning goal of the semi-final first leg over West Ham, then slotting home a penalty in the shoot-out win in the final against Rangers. The Japan international spent last season in Serie A with Lazio and will perhaps fill some of the creative gap left by Michael Olise, who has since joined Bayern Munich.

Daichi Kamada's Career Statistics Appearances 335 Goals 74 Assists 55

Related Crystal Palace Want to Sign Union Berlin Star Robin Gosens Crystal Palace want to sign Union Berlin defender Robin Gosens this summer.

6 Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United

West Ham fans would have no doubt seen the robust Niclas Fullkrug during Euro 2024, although only two years ago he was playing in the German second tier. Fullkrug became West Ham's fifth arrival for new Hammers coach Julen Lopetegui. He scored 16 goals for Werder Bremen in the top flight in the 22/23 season, which earned him a call-up to the national team for the first time and with it a place in the German squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Fullkrug ended the year as the joint top-scorer in the league, alongside RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. A move to Dortmund followed, where his 15 goals in all competitions helped the club reach the Champions League final.

Niclas Fullkrug's Career Statistics Appearances 417 Goals 159 Assists 55

Related Who is New West Ham Striker Niclas Fullkrug Everything you need to know about West Ham's new £27m striker who has been compared to Gerd Muller.

5 Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich to Manchester United

Manchester United strengthened their defensive options by signing Noussair Mazraoui from £17m from Bayern Munich. The right-back Moroccan international has worked with United manager ten Hag before, when the two were at Ajax. While he may not have played as much as he would have liked in Germany, ten Hag will no doubt believe he can get the best out of the Moroccan, who will be competing for a place in the side with Diogo Dolot. United will look to him to be composed on the ball, as ten Hag explains: "I think he is a player that is quite difficult to put him under pressure. In English football that is beneficial."

Noussair Mazraoui's Career Statistics Appearances 293 Goals 23 Assists 31

Related Man Utd Complete £17m Signing of Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

4 Savinho

Troyes to Manchester City

New £31m signing from French side Troyes Savinho might not be as well known as some of the other names in these rankings, yet the Brazilian's direct style of play will likely soon change that with performances in the Premier League. Only 20, while being versatile in where he plays in the attacking line, Savinho showed his confidence in a City shirt, calmly dispatching a penalty in the shoot-out win over local rival Manchester United in the recent Community Shield at Wembley. Although a Troyes player up until his transfer, he spent last season on loan at Girona, predominantly as a left-winger, where he made more dribbles in La Liga than both Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal - with 93 completed, it was the highest in the division.

Savinho's Career Statistics Appearances 96 Goals 15 Assists 14

Related Who is Manchester City's New Brazilian Star Savinho In Savinho, Manchester City may have secured the services of one of the most exciting wingers on the planet.

3 Riccardo Calafiori

Bologna to Arsenal

Any Arsenal fans asking who Italian international Riccardo Calafiori is need only refer to Bologna's last season, in which he helped the Italian club qualify for the Champions League. Although it was not to be for Italy at Euro 2024, Calafiori gave an exceptional performance versus Croatia, winning every aerial dual he contested in that match. Still only 22, his best days still lay ahead of him. A left-footed centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, Calafiori is equipped with all the attributes of a modern defender, in that he is quick, strong and imposing on and off the ball and is another important piece of the Arsenal jigsaw as they bid to end Manchester City's Premier League dominance.

Riccardo Calafiori's Career Statistics Appearances 109 Goals 9 Assists 13

Related The Injury That Almost Ended Riccardo Calafiori's Career The Italian was just 16 when his career almost came to an abrupt end.

2 Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich to Manchester United

At 25 and having won the national title with Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt is an experienced and successful centre-back, who is well versed at playing out from the back in a high pressure environment where his team are expected to win on all fronts. The move to Old Trafford will see the Dutchman be in the Premier League during his peak, having signed a five year deal at the club in a transfer estimated to be worth £43m. With United boss ten Hag at times forced to play Casimero and Johnny Evans at the back, de Ligt will provide a significant upgrade both in his defensive prowess and his ability to bring the ball out of defence.

Matthijs de Ligt's Career Statistics Appearances 321 Goals 28 Assists 12

1 Joshua Zirkzee

Bologna to Manchester United

Tall and strong, yet skillful and with vision, Zirkzee was the focal point for a Bologna side that last season qualified for the Champions League. The Dutchman had already made something of a name for himself, having been the catalyst to inspire Bayern Munich to win the treble in 2020, coming off the bench in the last minute to score the winner versus Freiburg at a time when the club were in fifth position. Although Zirkzee could not quite nail down a starting place in Germany, his subsequent move to Bologna earned him a £36.5m move to United with fans eager to see him play in the red shirt. United boss ten Hag is urging fans to be patient with the new signing, but they will be excited to see him in action.

Joshua Zirkzee's Career Statistics Appearances 321 Goals 28 Assists 12

Stats via Transfermarkt.