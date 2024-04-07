Highlights Eli Manning may not be the best Manning to play QB in the NFL, but he's the best quarterback in New York Giants history.

Phil Simms' Super Bowl heroics and consistency earned him a spot among the all-time great New York quarterbacks.

Fran Tarkenton's tenure wearing blue was short, but it earned him a place in the top five.

The New York Giants have typically been built on defense. That doesn't mean they haven't had some solid quarterbacks running the offense.

When one thinks of the Giants, names like Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, and Michael Strahan usually pop up first. Defense paved the way for their four Super Bowl titles, although quarterbacks Phil Simms, Jeff Hostetler, and Eli Manning certainly had something to say in those victories.

Manning and Simms are easily among the Giants' best when it comes to ranking their all-time greatest signal-callers, but does Hostetler crack the top five?

Here's a closer look at the top five quarterbacks in New York Giants history.

Related Top 5 Chicago Bears Quarterbacks of All Time The Chicago Bears don't have the greatest history at the quarterback position. But here's a look at the five best in franchise history.

1 Eli Manning

Eli wasn't the best Manning, but he's the best Giants QB in history

Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning isn't even the best Manning quarterback of his era, but he's tops among all-time Giants QBs. Eli didn't quite put up numbers like his Hall of Fame brother, Peyton Manning, but he was still a top-notch quarterback who guided the Giants to a pair of unexpected Super Bowl titles.

The San Diego Chargers ignored all warnings and drafted Manning with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Manning made it perfectly clear he didn't want to play for the Chargers, who ultimately traded him to the Giants in a deal that brought Philip Rivers to Southern California.

In seven starts as a rookie with the Giants, the Ole Miss alum struggled. He went 1-6 and threw six touchdown passes with nine interceptions, completing just 48.2% of his passes. But he turned things around quickly in his second season, guiding New York to an 11-5 mark while throwing for 3,762 yards and 24 touchdown passes.

Eli Manning Giants Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 236/234 Record 117-117 Comp% 60.3 Pass Yards 57,023 Pass TD 366 Interceptions 244 Rating 84.1

In 2007, the Giants unexpectedly reached the Super Bowl as the fifth seed in the NFC. They entered as an overwhelming underdog against the high-powered New England Patriots, who hadn't lost a game all season.

While the New York defense held Tom Brady and the Patriots to 14 points, it was Manning who escaped a would-be sack and connected with wide receiver David Tyree, who made his famous helmet catch to keep a late drive alive.

Four plays later, Manning connected with Plaxico Burress for a game-winning 13-yard touchdown pass to give the Giants an improbable 17-14 victory. Four years later, Manning led the Giants to another Super Bowl victory over the Brady-led Patriots, winning 21-17.

Manning is far and away the Giants' passing leader with 57,023 yards and finished his career with 366 touchdown passes in 16 seasons.

2 Phil Simms

Phil Simms had one of the best Super Bowl performances in NFL history

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Like Manning, Phil Simms wasn't flashy. He just got the job done. Also like Manning, Simms played his entire career with the Giants and came away with a pair of Super Bowl rings.

New York took Simms with the seventh overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft, making him the second quarterback to be selected in the draft, four spots after the Cincinnati Bengals took Jack Thompson. He made 11 starts as a rookie, winning his first five. He slowed down a bit but went 6-5 and never looked back.

In the early part of his career, Simms battled through shoulder and thumb injuries. He also missed the entire 1982 season with a knee injury.

Phil Simms Giants Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 164/159 Record 95-64 Comp% 55.4 Pass Yards 33,462 Pass TD 199 Interceptions 157 Rating 78.5

The Morehead State alum finally got into a groove during the 1984 season when he started all 16 games for the first time in his career. He also surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the only time in his career while leading the Giants to a 9-7 record.

The following year, he had his best statistical season and made the first of his two Pro Bowls after going 10-6 and throwing for 3,829 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In 1986, Simms guided the Giants to a 14-2 mark and a berth in Super Bowl 21, where he put together one of the best title game performances to date. He completed 22 of his 25 passes and threw three touchdowns in a 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, easily earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

"This might be the best game a quarterback has ever played," said then-Giants coach Bill Parcells, per ESPN.

Simms won his second ring following the 1990 season, but a broken foot in Week 15 sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Hostetler finished the season at quarterback and led the Giants to a 20-19 win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 25.

Simms made his second Pro Bowl in the final year of his career in 1993 when he went 11-5 and threw for 3,038 yards and 15 touchdown passes.

3 Charlie Conerly

Charlie Conerly came out firing for the Giants as a rookie in 1948

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Conerly began his professional career in 1948 with the New York Giants after he was initially selected in the 13th round of the 1945 NFL Draft by the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

It didn't take long for the Ole Miss product to earn the nickname "Chuckin' Charlie Conerly," as he came out firing in his first year, completing 162 of 299 attempts. Both numbers stood as franchise rookie records until Daniel Jones set new marks in 2019.

Conerly earned Rookie of the Year honors after throwing for 2,175 yards and 22 touchdowns and later earned a pair of Pro Bowl sections with the Giants in 1950 and 1956.

Charlie Conerly Giants Stats Seasons 14 Games 161 Comp% 50.1 Pass Yards 19,488 Pass TD 173 Interceptions 167 Rating 68.2

In 1959, he finished second in the NFL MVP voting after throwing for 1,706 yards and 14 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

Despite playing during an era where passing wasn't prevalent, Conerly is third on the Giants' all-time passing list, throwing for 19,488 yards during his 14-year career. He also guided the Giants to three appearances in the NFL Championship Game, winning one in 1956 in a 47-7 blowout over the Chicago Bears.

A tremendous athlete, Conerly also played baseball at the University of Mississippi and was offered a professional contract.

4 Y.A. Tittle

Y.A. Tittle had three Pro Bowl seasons in four years in New York

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Manning, Simms, and Conerly, Y.A. Tittle didn't begin his professional football career with the Giants. In fact, he played just the last four years of his Hall of Fame career in New York. Tittle was a seven-time Pro Bowler in his 17 seasons, but three came during his Giants days.

Tittle began his career with the original Baltimore Colts of the AAFC in 1948. After three seasons in Baltimore, that franchise folded, and Tittle was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1951 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons with the Niners, compiling a 45-31-2 mark and earning four Pro Bowl nods.

​​​​​​​Tittle was also named an All-Pro during the 1957 season when he led the league in completion percentage (63.1%) and threw for 2,157 yards and 13 touchdowns. He went 7-4 in his 11 starts.

The 49ers traded the 34-year-old Tittle to the Giants before the 1961 season. The plan was to have Tittle and Conerly share quarterback duties, but Tittle took over the job in Week 3 and went 8-1-1 the rest of the way. He earned the first of three straight Pro Bowl honors after throwing 17 touchdown passes and completing 57.2% of his throws.

Y.A. Tittle Giants Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 54/48 Record 32-13-3 Comp% 55.9 Pass Yards 10,439 Pass TD 96 Interceptions 68 Rating 84.7

​​​​​​​Heading into the 1962 season, Tittle hinted at retirement.

"I don't know if I'm going to play next season," he said. "But if I do, I'm really going to hang 'em up after it's over."

He played, and he played well for three more years.

In 1962, he finished second in the MVP voting after throwing for a career-high 3,224 yards and leading the league with 33 touchdown passes. The following season, he won MVP and racked up 3,145 passing yards, also throwing a league-best 36 touchdowns and leading the NFL in completion percentage (60.2%). Tittle was an All-Pro in both the 1962 and 1963 seasons.

Tittle finished his career in 1964 by going 1-8-2 as a starter. His tenure in New York wasn't long, but he certainly made the most of it.

5 Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton sandwiched five good seasons in New York around a strong career with Minnesota

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

This fifth spot on the all-time Giants' quarterback list goes to Fran Tarkenton, who beat out Kerry Collins, Daniel Jones, and Hostetler.

Tarkenton was best known for his play with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the third round in 1961. After playing six seasons in Minnesota, Tarkenton was traded to the Giants for three draft picks and a player to be named later.

The former Georgia quarterback had made consecutive Pro Bowls with the Vikings in 1964 and 1965 and added four more Pro Bowl appearances to his resume in just five seasons in New York.

During his first campaign with his new squad, Tarkenton faced the Vikings and trailed 23-10 in the fourth quarter, only to throw a pair of touchdown passes late in the game to help the Giants knock off his former team by a score of 24-23.

Fran Tarkenton Giants Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 69/69 Record 33-36 Comp% 55.4 Pass Yards 13,905 Pass TD 103 Interceptions 72 Rating 81.0

​​​​​​​Tarkenton's best season with the Giants came in 1970 when he guided New York to a 9-5 record and threw 17 touchdown passes.

After five years in New York, Tarkenton returned to Minnesota and had three more Pro Bowl seasons, including his lone All-Pro year in 1975.

Tarkenton was one of the game's first true scrambling quarterbacks, and in his five seasons with the Giants, he rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns. He closed his Hall of Fame career with 3,674 rushing yards to add to his 47,003 yards through the air.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.