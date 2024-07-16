Highlights Tiki Barber is the only running back in New York Giants history to rush for 10,000 yards with the team.

In 1925, Tim Mara founded the New York Giants with an initial investment of $500 and joined the recently-formed NFL. No one knew it at the time, but both the Mara family and the Giants would help shape the NFL into the multibillion-dollar enterprise it is today.

By their third season, the Giants were named league champions after going 11-1-1 and would go on to win three more league titles before the Super Bowl era began in the mid-1960s.

The modern era has also been fruitful, with New York winning four Super Bowls, putting its championship total at eight. And it’s worth mentioning that the Giants' four Super Bowl victories came in four different decades, demonstrating the team’s ability to win with different play styles and personnel.

This includes the running back position, with New York embarking on deep postseason runs with tailbacks of all shapes and sizes. Here's a look at the five best running backs in Giants history.

1 Tiki Barber

Barber was the most productive running back in team history

In the years since his retirement, Tiki Barber has somewhat tarnished his once-stellar legacy with the Giants. But as far as the numbers go, he remains the best running back in team history, and his 10,449 rushing yards are the most by a comfortable margin.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Barber is such a controversial player today is timing. Barber’s best years preceded the Giants’ two Super Bowl victories that were led by Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning. He was also highly critical of both his former head coach and quarterback after his retirement, which only furthered speculation about his locker room presence.

Did Barber make the Giants a better team? Absolutely. But he seemed to rub some people the wrong way, which altered the fan base’s perception of him. He made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team and played all 10 years of his career with New York.

Regardless of how people feel about him today, Barber is still a Giants legend.

2 Rodney Hampton

The Giants failed to maximize Hampton’s prime

Behind Barber on the Giants' all-time rushing list is Rodney Hampton, who notched 6,897 yards in his eight-year career, all of which was spent with New York.

Taken with the 24th overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Hampton shared the backfield with Ottis Anderson as a rookie, helping the Giants reach the Super Bowl, though he didn’t play due to an injury sustained in the Divisional Round.

Hampton became the full-time starter in 1991 and went on to record five straight 1,000-yard seasons, making a pair of Pro Bowls in that stretch. New York’s offense ran through Hampton for much of the 1990s, leading to multiple 300-carry seasons. The former Georgia Bulldog ranks third in franchise history in rushing touchdowns with 49.

Although he’s been inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor, Hampton’s play has long been underappreciated by fans outside of New York. He didn’t enter his prime until after the Giants’ championship window had closed, making him nothing more than a good player on an unremarkable team.

3 Joe Morris

Morris overcame his smaller stature with New York

Joe Morris made the most of his relatively short peak with the Giants. Drafted in the second round in 1982, the Syracuse alum became the team’s full-time starter in 1985 and ran for 1,336 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. It was the next year, though, that Morris solidified himself as an all-time Giants great.

Rushing for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns, he was named a First-Team All-Pro and finished fourth in the NFL MVP voting. Morris went on to run for 313 yards in three playoff games and helped the Giants win their first Super Bowl.

At 5-foot-7 and 195 pounds, he was never built to last in the NFL, and his diminutive stature caught up to him in his late 20s, leading to an early decline.

Still, the 1985 and 1986 seasons are enough to keep Morris in the top five. He’s third in franchise history in rushing yards with 5,296 and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 48.

4 Saquon Barkley

Injuries hampered Barkley throughout his time in New York

Early on in Saquon Barkley's career, he appeared to be on the cusp of greatness. He was a freakish athlete with an all-encompassing skill set.

Taken second overall in 2018, the Penn State product won Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,028. While this season was supposed to serve as a harbinger of things to come, it ended up being the peak of his time in New York.

Barkley missed time in 2019 and was never fully healthy from then on, leading to lower counting stats and efficiency. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and didn’t look like himself upon his return in 2021.

The 2022 season was the closest Barkley got to recapturing his 2018 form, as he appeared in 16 games and ran for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to finish third in Comeback Player of the Year voting. This was ultimately Barkley’s final hurrah with the franchise.

After an up-and-down 2023 campaign that was plagued by poor offensive and quarterback play, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason.

It isn’t as if Barkley wasn’t an effective running back in his time with the Giants; he obviously was, given his placement on this list. The frustration of his career came down to the fact that New York never fully maximized his talent.

Barkley was one of the most gifted running backs ever to suit up in the NFL, but the Giants only have two Pro Bowls and 5,211 rushing yards to show for it. Although he never reached all-time great status, like some had hoped, he was a dynamic ball carrier and among the best backs in the league when fully healthy.

5 Brandon Jacobs

Jacobs’ size made him a one-of-a-kind runner

The NFL’s current emphasis on versatility has made the Brandon Jacobs-type running back obsolete, but truthfully, Jacobs was always an anomaly.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds, he could play outside linebacker without anyone batting an eye. Instead, the Louisiana native used his size and strength to pummel opposing defenses.

While he never made a Pro Bowl, Jacobs left a bigger mark on the Giants than many who did. He topped 1,000 rushing yards two times and was a big part of the 2007 Giants team that knocked off the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

After seven seasons with New York, he left for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 before returning to the Giants for his final season the following year. Jacobs amassed 5,087 yards rushing and 60 rushing touchdowns, the latter being the most in team history, while winning two Super Bowls with New York.

