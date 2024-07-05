Highlights Quarterback Joe Namath led the New York Jets to their only Super Bowl victory.

Don Maynard played 13 seasons for the Jets and still holds many of the franchise's all-time receiving records.

Darrelle Revis was the best cornerback in the NFL for a period of time and made five Pro Bowls with Gang Green.

The New York Jets are one of the most polarizing franchises in the NFL, even among their own fan base. When the Jets are on and rolling with great players, there is no more excited and vocal group of supporters. When times are bad, though, Fireman Ed and company won’t hesitate to call out their own team.

While the majority of Jets fans weren’t alive when the team won Super Bowl 3, that remains one of the most important games in league history. And since then, while the Jets haven’t been back to the summit, they have had some fantastic players to watch.

The biggest omission on this list is running back Curtis Martin, who was a great Jet for eight seasons. However, he falls just out of the top five because he spent the first three seasons of his career with the hated New England Patriots, making two of his five Pro Bowls there and winning his one major award, Offensive Rookie of the Year, in Foxborough.

A few other names you won’t see but deserve recognition are center Kevin Mawae, wide receiver Wesley Walker, and running back Freeman McNeil. With that out of the way, let’s get into ranking the five best Jets players of all time.

1 Joe Namath

His numbers may not stack up to the best quarterbacks of all time, but name the other Jets signal-caller who has won (or even reached) a Super Bowl

“Broadway” Joe Namath is one of the most legendary personalities in NFL history. From the fur coats to the poolside interviews to guaranteeing a win in Super Bowl 3 and backing it up, there has never been another player quite like Namath.

The Alabama alum was the No. 1 pick of the 1965 AFL Draft by the Jets and the No. 12 pick of the NFL draft that same year by the St. Louis Cardinals. He ultimately decided to play for New York, and the rest is history.

That history includes a lot of up-and-down seasons. There is even a contingent of football fans and historians who don’t think Namath belongs in the Hall of Fame. He had a career 62-63-4 record in the regular season and threw 220 interceptions to 173 touchdowns.

However, Namath led his league in passing yards three times (1966, 1967, 1972) and touchdowns once (19 in ’72). He was also a five-time All-Star/Pro Bowler, a five-time All-AFL/NFL All-Pro selection, the 1965 AFL Rookie of the Year, and the 1968 AFL Player of the Year.

Stats and honors aside, Namath is the best Jets player of all time because of how he led his team and how he came through in the Big Game. Remember, in 1968, after two Green Bay Packers Super Bowl wins, many believed AFL teams would never measure up to the mighty NFL squads.

Well, Namath and Gang Green proved that wrong. And in that fateful Super Bowl against the favored Baltimore Colts, Namath outperformed the legendary Johnny Unitas, throwing for 206 yards to Unitas’ 110.

You can quibble with Namath’s stats over the years, but so many QBs have failed to win a Super Bowl, and no others have done it for the Jets, making “Broadway” Joe the best player in team history.

2 Don Maynard

Joe Namath's favorite target still owns almost every meaningful Jets receiving record, which is why Don Maynard is so high on this list

While Joe Namath has his detractors, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who will say a bad word about legendary Jets wide receiver Don Maynard.

The wideout played for the New York Giants in 1958 after attending Texas Western before playing one season in Canada. In 1960, Maynard then joined the AFL’s New York Titans, who would eventually become the Jets.

Maynard played 13 seasons for the Titans/Jets, racking up 627 receptions, 11,732 receiving yards, and 88 receiving touchdowns. To this day, the four-time AFL All-Star and four-time All-AFL selection is the Jets' franchise leader in all those receiving categories, as well as several others.

Unlike his QB, Maynard’s place on this list is based on his incredible numbers, and no other Jets pass-catcher has ever measured up.

3 Mark Gastineau

The inventor of the sack dance, Mark Gastineau was New York City in the 1980s, and he was as electric on the field as he was off of it

Between Super Bowl 3 and the 1980s, the Jets struggled. To make things more clear, the franchise didn't record a single winning season in the 1970s. However, the 1980s ushered a lot of new things into the Big Apple, including the “New York Sack Exchange.”

This other NYSE consisted of defensive lineman Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons, and Abdul Salaam. The unit came together in 1979, but it wasn’t until 1981 that they started dominating offensive lines and terrorizing quarterbacks, earning them this fantastic nickname.

Gastineau was the frontman of this group, racking up 92.0 sacks, five Pro Bowls, and five All-Pro selections between 1980 and 1985. In 1984, Gastineau racked up 22.0 sacks, breaking his own single-season sacks record (19.0) that he set the previous year (as sacks became an official stat in 1982). No one was able to break that record until Michael Strahan put up 22.5 sacks 17 years later.

The New York Sack Exchange was somewhat short-lived, but the Jets made the playoffs four times from 1981 to 1986, and Gastineau’s incredible pass rush was a big reason why.

In addition to all that, Gastineau was the perfect star for the excessive '80s in New York City. He invented the sack dance, dated celebrities, and was once arrested alongside Jets QB Ken O’Brien for assault at Studio 54. It doesn’t get more '80s than that.

4 Darrelle Revis

If a player is unquestionably the best at his position for a period of time, there is a good chance they are going to show up on their franchise’s greatest players list. And for the better part of a decade, from 2008 to 2015, Darrelle Revis was the best cornerback in the game.

The proprietor of “Revis Island” shut down opposing receivers like none other at the end of the aughts and early in the 2010s. Playing for the Jets from 2008 to 2012 and again in 2015 and 2016, Revis made five of his seven Pro Bowls and three of his four All-Pro teams with Gang Green.

Revis’ best statistical season was in 2009, when he led the league with 31 passes defended and picked off six balls. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting that year, losing only to Green Bay Packers CB Charles Woodson, who only had 18 passes defended but took three of his league-leading nine INTs back to the house.

In 2010, Revis’ stats took a nosedive (10 PD, 0 INT), but that’s because QBs stopped throwing in his direction.

The corner’s best years with the Jets coincided with Rex Ryan’s tenure as head coach, and the emergence of “Revis Island” is a big reason the Jets made back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in that era.

5 Joe Klecko

Don't sleep on the other "New York Sack Exchange" superstar

The other member of the “New York Sack Exchange” in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is DE/DT Joe Klecko, who often got (and still gets) overlooked playing next to the exciting and flamboyant Mark Gastineau.

Klecko was every bit the player Gastineau was, leading the league in sacks himself with 20.5 in 1981, the year before it became an official stat.

The former Temple Owl excelled at everything he did on the D-line, starting his career at end before moving inside to DT with the emergence of Gastineau, and ultimately playing nose tackle when the Jets switched to a 3-4 defense in the mid-'80s.

When Klecko hung up his cleats after 11 seasons with the Jets (and one final year with the Indianapolis Colts), he had 78.0 career sacks with four Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections. He also won the 1981 UPI Defensive Player of the Year, losing the AP DPOY vote to a rookie linebacker in his stadium’s other locker room, Lawrence Taylor.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.