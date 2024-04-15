Highlights Joe Namath is the only Jets quarterback to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory and is easily the greatest signal-caller in franchise history.

Ken O'Brien didn't have the same success as other QBs taken in the famed 1983 NFL Draft, but still had a decent career.

Chad Pennington was one of six quarterbacks taken ahead of Tom Brady in 2000.

The New York Jets have certainly struggled in the quarterback department in recent years. They attempted to solve that issue before the 2023 season when they traded for Aaron Rodgers, but that fix was short-lived, as the four-time NFL MVP went down with an Achilles injury in the early minutes of the season opener.

While Rodgers might be the biggest name and most talented quarterback the Jets have ever had, he wasn't able to strut his stuff in his first year with the team.

We took a deeper look into the history of Gang Green to come up with their top five quarterbacks of all time. And although Rodgers owns those four MVP trophies and a Super Bowl ring, four plays of action with the Jets aren't quite enough to land him on this list.

Related Top 5 New England Patriots Quarterbacks Not Named Tom Brady It's obvious Tom Brady is the best QB in New England Patriots history, but who's next?

1 Joe Namath

Joe Namath should be known for much more than his guarantee in Super Bowl 3

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Namath is widely known for guaranteeing victory ahead of Super Bowl 3, but he also had a pretty good career as the Jets' top signal-caller.

With his AFL champion Jets a heavy underdog against the Baltimore Colts, the Alabama alum issued a guarantee just days before Super Bowl 3, and Namath's prediction turned out to be legendary, as he led the Jets to a 16-7 upset victory. Despite the low score, Namath was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards.

As a rookie in 1965, Namath reached the AFL All-Star Game by throwing for 2,220 yards and 18 touchdown passes. Despite going just 3-5-1 as a starter, he was still named the league's Rookie of the Year. Namath continued to improve and led the league in passing yardage in both 1966 (3,379) and 1967 (4,007). However, he also led the AFL in interceptions in both seasons, throwing 27 in 1966 and 28 in '67.

Joe Namath Jets Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 136/125 Record 60-61-4 Comp% 50.2 Pass Yards 27,057 Pass TD 170 Interceptions 215 Rating 65.8

In 1968, Namath was named the AFL's Player of the Year after guiding the Jets to an 11-3 record during his lone All-Pro season. In 1972, Namath had his fifth and final Pro Bowl season when he led the NFL in passing yards (2,816) and touchdown passes (19).

While Namath went only 60-61-4 in his 12 years with the Jets, he remains the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (27,057) and passing touchdowns (170). He played one season with the Los Angeles Rams to close his career and went 2-2 in his four starts.

2 Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde revived his NFL career with the New York Jets

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Vinny Testaverde spent 21 years in the NFL with seven different teams. His seven seasons with the Jets were the longest with any franchise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the former Miami Hurricane with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft. Three teams later, he began his career with the Jets in 1998. In his first season in New York, Testaverde made the Pro Bowl by going 12-1 in 13 starts with his new team, throwing 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions that season. The Jets fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in the AFC title game.

Vinny Testaverde Jets Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 65/61 Record 35-26 Comp% 59.0 Pass Yards 12,497 Pass TD 77 Interceptions 58 Rating 80.2

Testaverde made just two Pro Bowls in his career, the other coming in 1996 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

In 1999, Testaverde made one appearance with the Jets before rupturing his Achilles against the New England Patriots in the season opener. He missed the remainder of the season but returned in 2000 and started all 16 games, going 9-7.

In seven seasons with the Jets, Testaverde compiled a record of 35-26 and completed 59% of his passes for 12,497 yards with 77 touchdowns.

3 Ken O'Brien

Ken O'Brien was a part of the great quarterback draft class of 1983

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ken O'Brien tends to be one of those forgotten quarterbacks in the QB-heavy draft of 1983.

John Elway was selected first overall by the Baltimore Colts, and fellow future Hall of Famers Jim Kelly (No. 14) and Dan Marino (No. 28) were also taken in the first round. Six quarterbacks, including O'Brien, were selected in the opening round. O'Brien, a Division II All-American at UC Davis, was taken four picks before Marino at No. 24 by the Jets.

While Gang Green clearly missed out by passing on Marino, O'Brien was a solid quarterback, making the Pro Bowl in 1985 when he led all QBs in passer rating (96.2). He made all 16 starts and led the Jets to an 11-5 record while throwing for a career-high 3,888 yards that season.

Ken O'Brien Jets Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 124/106 Record 50-55-1 Comp% 58.8 Pass Yards 24,386 Pass TD 124 Interceptions 95 Rating 81.0

In 1986, O'Brien and Marino squared off in a classic shootout. Marino completed 30 of his 50 passes and threw for 448 yards and six touchdowns, and it still wasn't enough, as O'Brien tossed four touchdown passes and went 29-for-43 for 479 yards in a 51-45 overtime victory.

O'Brien had his second and final Pro Bowl season in 1991 when he threw for 3,300 yards and completed 58.7% of his passes. For his career with the Jets, O'Brien went 50-55-1 and threw 124 TD passes against 95 interceptions. He's second to Namath on the team's all-time passing yards list with 24,386.

O'Brien played his final NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1993, going 0-4 in four starts.

4 Chad Pennington

Chad Pennington was one of six QBs taken ahead of Tom Brady in 2000

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets selected Chad Pennington out of Marshall with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Not only was he the first QB taken off the board that year, but he was also famously one of six signal-callers taken ahead of Tom Brady, who went 199th to the Patriots.

Pennington attempted just a total of 25 passes in his first two seasons in the league before replacing Testaverde as the starter in 2002, going 8-4 in his 12 appearances. In those 12 starts, Pennington led the NFL with a 68.9 completion percentage.

Pennington ultimately played 11 years in the NFL, the first eight with the Jets and the final three with the Miami Dolphins.

Chad Pennington Jets Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 69/61 Record 32-29 Comp% 65.6 Pass Yards 13,738 Pass TD 82 Interceptions 55 Rating 88.9

With the Jets, Pennington compiled a record of 32-29. Although he never had a Pro Bowl season, he earned Comeback Player of the Year in 2006 after appearing in just three games in 2005 because of a shoulder injury. In '06, the Tennessee native started all 16 games and went 10-6, throwing for 3,352 yards and 17 touchdown passes.

After the Jets signed three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre in 2008, they released Pennington, who was signed by the Dolphins and went 12-8 in three seasons as the starter in South Beach.

5 Richard Todd

Richard Todd guided the Jets to the AFC title game in the 1982 strike-shortened season

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Albeit a bit reluctantly, the fifth and final spot on the list goes to Richard Todd, who was taken sixth overall in 1976 out of Alabama but was nearly booed out of New York after his first three seasons in the league. Todd's biggest competition for this slot was Mark Sanchez, whose New York career lasted just four seasons.

As a rookie replacing the legendary Namath in '76, Todd threw three touchdowns and 12 interceptions and went 2-4 in six starts. For the first five years of his career, Todd threw more interceptions than TD passes. In 1980, he led the NFL with 30 picks.

Richard Todd Jets Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 102/94 Record 42-51-1 Comp% 54.6 Pass Yards 18,241 Pass TD 110 Interceptions 138 Rating 68.6

In 1981, Todd turned things around by going 10-6, leading New York to the franchise's first winning season since 1969. The Jets ultimately lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

In the 1982 strike-shortened campaign, the Alabama product went 6-3 in nine starts and guided the Jets to a berth in the AFC Championship Game against the Miami Dolphins. In a game played in terrible weather, Todd and the Jets lost 14-0. He was picked off five times in the game.

Overall, Todd went 42-51-1 in his eight seasons with the Jets and ended his career with two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.