The New York Jets essentially have no choice but to be in the spotlight. As one of the NFL's biggest markets, New York is a hotbed for headlines and rumors. But playing close to such a big city (let's not pretend the team isn't technically located in New Jersey) and for a passionate fan base is a double-edged sword.

On one hand, those who fail to bring glory to the franchise face the ridicule and scrutiny of millions. However, those who succeed and take the team to new heights are worshiped and immortalized. No matter what happens, player performance is bound to be magnified.

When it comes to running backs, the Jets have boasted several Pro Bowl-caliber players who have contributed to the team’s success in some capacity. While the team is better known for changing running backs every few years, there are a handful that spent enough time with the organization to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

These are the five best running backs in Jets history.

1 Curtis Martin

Martin is handily the best running back in Jets franchise history

Curtis Martin’s path to becoming the most prolific running back in Jets history was paved through consistency and durability.

Martin, a third-round selection of the New England Patriots in 1995, played 11 years in the NFL and topped 1,000 rushing yards in his first 10. Coming out of Pittsburgh, he was viewed as a slasher who made sharp cuts on his runs.

In the NFL, though, he became a more physical, downhill runner who would fight for extra yardage. Although it made for fewer highlight-worthy plays, this change in style extended Martin’s career and made him one of the most productive backs of his generation.

The peak of his career came in 2004, his seventh season with the Jets, when he led the league in rushing yards with 1,697 and finished fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

In eight years with the Jets, Martin compiled 10,302 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns, both the best in franchise history, and finished with a career total of 14,101 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns.

Martin’s statistical output led to league-wide recognition and a Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

2 Freeman McNeil

McNeil’s playmaking struck fear into the hearts of opposing defenses

Arguably the most elusive back in franchise history, Freeman McNeil made sharp cuts and displayed excellent change of speed and direction with the ball.

The No. 3 overall pick in 1981, the UCLA alum led the league in rushing yards in the strike-shortened 1982 season and helped propel the Jets to the AFC title game, where they lost to the Miami Dolphins.

McNeil continued to be the standard for running back play in the AFC and broke 1,000 yards in 1984 and 1985, being named a Pro Bowl starter both years. His poise as a runner and strong balance allowed him to make plays in the open field and shrug off defenders.

McNeil’s exhilarating style made him a favorite among fans and one of the top running backs in team history. He played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with New York and retired with 8,074 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry.

3 Matt Snell

Snell was instrumental to the Jets’ Super Bowl victory

Matt Snell moved back and forth between fullback and running back during his career and became the primary ball carrier of the 1960s Jets.

Snell was a punishing runner and reliable pass catcher early in his career and won AFL Rookie of the Year in 1964 after leading the league in touches with 271 and posting 1,341 yards from scrimmage.

As the Jets climbed the AFL ranks, receiving became a smaller part of Snell’s game, but his ability to impose his will on opposing defenses remained intact. This was on full display in Super Bowl 3 when he rushed for 121 yards on 30 carries, caught four passes for 40 yards, and scored the Jets’ only touchdown of the game in a 16-7 upset victory over the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts.

While Joe Namath won Super Bowl MVP and is the only quarterback to win the honor without throwing for a touchdown, Snell is widely regarded as the point of difference. These postseason heroics have given Snell’s career more meaning and allowed his legacy to go beyond the numbers.

He played the entirety of his career with New York and logged 4,285 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns in nine seasons.

4 Emerson Boozer

Boozer retired as the most productive running back in team history

Behind Martin and McNeil on the Jets' all-time rushing leaderboard is Emerson Boozer, who played for the team from 1966 to 1975. Despite never rushing for more than 900 yards in a season, he gradually climbed the ranks and was the Jets’ all-time leading rusher upon his retirement.

Namath’s swagger and imperturbable demeanor made him the face of the 1968 New York Jets, but Boozer was a Pro Bowler himself that season and ran for 70 yards in the playoffs. While his modest peak stops him from being higher on the list, his longevity has made him part of Jets lore.

He played 10 years for the organization, making two AFL All-Star Games, and was a part of the most important team in franchise history. Boozer finished his career with 5,135 yards and 52 rushing touchdowns, which rank third and second, respectively, in franchise history.

5 Thomas Jones

Jones had a solid run with the Jets

Thomas Jones was an integral part of the Chicago Bears' offense during their 2006 run to the Super Bowl before he was traded to New York as part of a pick swap in the 2007 offseason.

Having already played for three different teams, there were concerns surrounding his mileage and age, but Jones still delivered three years of high-quality running back play for the Jets.

Jones ran for 3,833 yards and 28 touchdowns with New York and topped 1,100 in each of his three seasons, becoming a leader for an otherwise inconsistent offensive attack. He left for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 and finished his career there.

Jones was criminally underrated during his time in the league, registering five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and maintaining a powerful running style for over a decade. While he never played more than three seasons anywhere, he made his impact felt in his short time with each organization.

