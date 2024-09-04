Key Takeaways The Defensive Player of the Year race is one of the most noteworthy award races in the NFL season.

Multiple stars have won this award in the past, with Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt winning it over the past three seasons.

While some of those stars will be in the running in 2024, these players present better value for you and your wallet.

One of the most exciting aspects of any NFL season is the award races. One of the biggest races is the Defensive Player of the Year award.

This award, which is given to the best defensive player in any given season, has seen a couple of different winners recently. Over the past five years, Myles Garrett , Nick Bosa , T.J. Watt , Aaron Donald and Stephon Gilmore have been named winners.

Garrett, Watt, and Bosa are among the players who are most favored to win the award this year, but they've got some competition. There are a ton of great defenders, and although some of these players might not be favored at the moment, anyone could step out of the blue and join the race this season.

With that in mind, let's look at four players who would be excellent value bets to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

1 Maxx Crosby +850

While admittedly being a favorite, Crosby presents a better opportunity than the two ahead of him

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, Maxx Crosby is one of the favorites to win the award. Crosby currently has the third-lowest odds, with FanDuel giving him +850 odds to win. Only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett have a better chance, according to the sportsbook.

While a bet on Crosby won't pay out as much as some of the names lower on this list, there are some reasons why he's still a better value bet. One is that he's obviously more likely to win the award than some of his counterparts lower on the list. The second is the fact that he's got more rewarding odds than both Parsons and Garrett, who arguably have just as high of a chance of winning the award.

Maxx Crosby in 2023 Stat Crosby Sacks 14.5 QB Hits 31 QPressures 50 QB Hurries 20 Tackles for Loss 23

Statistically, the 2023 season was the best of Crosby's career. He set career-highs in sacks with 14.5, tackles with 90 and tackles for a loss with 23. He's steadily become better and better as his career has progressed, with last year marking the third time in his five-year career in which he's reached double-digits in sacks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Crosby can get into the backfield, but not only on passing downs. In both 2022 and 2023, Crosby led the NFL in tackles for a loss, with 22 and 23.

Now, one thing that could point to an even better season for Crosby this time around is the potential on the Las Vegas Raiders ' defensive line. Each season since he was drafted in 2019, Crosby has been forced to serve as a one-man wrecking crew. He's gotten minimal help throughout his career, yet has maintained his presence among other elite pass-rushers who have significantly more help on their respective teams.

Fortunately for him, that might change. This offseason, the Raiders added Christian Wilkins . Wilkins is an absolute beast in the middle of the line, and he'll be the first elite defensive tackle Crosby has ever played next to. In addition, Malcolm Koonce will be the edge rusher opposite Crosby.

Koonce has been with the team since 2021, but really put things together towards the end of the 2023 season, picking up all eight of his sacks in the latter half of the year. Koonce and Wilkins represent legitimate threats on the line, and each will take the offensive line's attention away from Crosby, which should allow him to do a bit more damage throughout the year.

There's no better time than now for Crosby to win his first DPOY award. He's in the prime of his career, and finished fourth in the running for the award last year. Now that he's got a bit more help, he's got just as good of a chance as Parsons or Garrett, while having even better value.

2 Danielle Hunter +3200

Hunter was one of the best defenders in 2023, and has criminally good odds this year

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Danielle Hunter was one of the most underrated edge rushers in the league. With 16.5 sacks, Hunter quietly finished fifth in the NFL, while being just two and a half off the league lead. That season marked the fifth time in Hunter's eight-year career in which he reached double digits in the category, and it was also a career-high.

Hunter got in the backfield consistently, not only on passing downs. With 23 tackles for a loss, he tied Crosby for the most in the NFL. Although he's nearing the age of 30, Hunter managed to turn in the best statistical season of his career last year.

Danielle Hunter in 2023 Stat Hunter Sacks 16.5 QB Hits 22 QB Pressures 41 QB Hurries 17 Tackles for Loss 23

With that in mind, it's strange that he's being given such high odds. FanDuel views him as the 10th-most likely to win the award. Hunter has been one of the most consistent defenders since entering the league, and his opportunity to play alongside Will Anderson Jr. with the Houston Texans in 2024 should take some attention off him as well.

At +3200 odds, for a player who nearly led the league in sacks last year and who is joining a team that should provide even better opportunities for him? Sign me up!

3 Josh Hines-Allen +3200

Hines-Allen is another great edge rusher who's being disrespected this year

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hines-Allen made quite an entrance into the league back when he was drafted in 2019. That year, despite starting in only four games, he recorded 10.5 sacks and finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting as part of a dominant Jacksonville Jaguars ' defense.

However, he started to slow down a bit after that. It wouldn't be until last season that Hines-Allen would find a way to make a significant impact again. However, he made quite an entry back to stardom. He exploded for 17.5 sacks, the second-most in the league, earning Pro Bowl honors in the process. Hines-Allen did well enough to earn himself a massive extension this offseason.

Josh Hines-Allen in 2023 Stat Hines-Allen Sacks 17.5 QB Hits 33 QB Pressures 46 QB Hurries 14 Tackles for Loss 17

Despite having easily the best season of his career, the oddsmakers don't see him having quite the same impact this time around. Hines-Allen currently ties Hunter for the 10th-lowest odds to win the award, and several defensive linemen are ahead of him.

The Jaguars' defense might have to be more dominant overall in 2024 for Allen to win the award, but there really isn't a weakness to Allen's game. He can rush the passer and is impressive against the run, with 17 tackles for a loss last year. He also added an interception, pass defense and forced two fumbles.

Allen put himself back on the map with an incredible season that nobody saw coming in 2023. The sportsbooks are counting him out again this year, so now would be a good time to put some money on him. With the same odds as Hunter, it seems like he's getting a similar level of disrespect.

4 Joey Bosa +7500

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you want a real long shot, don't be too afraid of throwing some money at Joey Bosa . As soon as he entered the NFL nine years ago, Bosa established himself as one of the best edge rushers in the league. However, as has unfortunately become the norm for talented Los Angeles Chargers ' players, Bosa has struggled to stay healthy recently.

Specifically, Bosa has found it difficult to remain on the field over the past two years. He's seen the field in just 14 games over that time span, but it's not like he's been bad by any means. Last year, Bosa started only five games, yet managed to total six and a half sacks and 15 QB pressures.

That shows he was still able to get after the quarterback at a very efficient rate. If he could manage that over a full season, he'd likely be around the top of the league.

Joey Bosa in 2023 Stat Bosa Games 9 Sacks 6.5 QB Hits 8 QB Pressures 15 QB Hurries 6 Tackles for Loss 6

Putting your hard-earned money on Bosa is admittedly risky. His ability to stay healthy hasn't been the best recently. However, the talent is clearly still there. At some insanely high +7500 odds, it's not a bad payout at all for a guy who still performed at an elite level when he was on the field last season.

Bosa's head is in the right place as well. He took less money than he could have to stay in Los Angeles, claiming to prioritize winning over money.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all betting info courtesy of FanDuel unless stated otherwise.