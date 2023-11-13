Highlights The 1985 NFL draft class produced several Hall of Famers and all-time record holders, but lacked overall depth.

The 2001 draft class is notable for being the first to have an African-American quarterback selected first overall and has produced multiple Hall of Famers.

The 2011 draft class is widely regarded as one of the most loaded in recent memory, featuring future Hall of Famers and a deep pool of talent.

Every draft season, NFL fans, franchise employees, and athletes alike are filled with hope. While there seems to be an absolute lock to be found in every draft class, some are filled with more surprises than others. Future Hall of Famers, busts, and everything in between scatter the ground on draft night.

It is up to the respective franchises to navigate the land mines and pick accordingly. Those in the war room have the seemingly impossible job of having to predict the future, but these draft classes definitely made it easier for them.

Read more: Kansas City Chiefs: Redrafting every first-round since 2008

10 1985 Draft class

Boasting a total of five Hall of Fame members and 31 Pro Bowlers, including the all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns, Jerry Rice, and the all-time leader in NFL sacks, Bruce Smith, the 1985 NFL draft class is simply iconic.

Notable selections include the aforementioned Rice and Smith, Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame sack artist Chris Doleman, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham, and Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker. The class also included some real steals in the later rounds.

Buffalo Bills all-time receiving leader Andre Reed was snagged in the fourth round, No. 3 all-time sacker Kevin Greene was taken in the fifth, the greatest special teamer of all-time, Steve Tasker, was taken in the ninth, and the diminutive and inspiring Doug Flutie was grabbed in the 11th. While this class produced multiple all-time NFL records, the overall lack of depth is what prevents it from being higher on the list.

9 2001 Draft class

Michael Vick made history when he became the first-ever African-American quarterback to be selected as the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Despite Vick having an electric tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, he wouldn't be the most notable member to be selected out of the group that has so far produced three Hall of Famers and 34 Pro Bowlers as well as two undrafted future Pro Bowlers, including new Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The San Diego Chargers pulled off one of the greatest drafts in recent memory when they selected both HOF RB LaDainian Tomlinson and surefire future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. Other notable selections include legendary receivers such as Steve Smith Sr., Chad Johnson, and Reggie Wayne. Factoring in Brees and Wayne's inevitable inductions, the 2001 class will have produced five Hall of Famers.

8 2011 Draft class

Often heralded as the greatest draft class of the 21st century, the 2011 group was special. While fans will have to wait to see how many of them end up in the HOF, it's safe to say that at least a few of them are headed to Canton. With 31 Pro Bowlers and Cam Newton and Von Miller, respectively the number one and two overall picks from that year, having faced off in a Super Bowl, it's clear that this is one of the most loaded classes in recent memory.

After the aforementioned Miller and Newton picks, the 2011 NFL Draft also saw the likes of A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson, and Julio Jones taken with the fourth, fifth, and sixth picks. Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was not even included in the draft's top ten.

Perennial All-Pros Richard Sherman and Jason Kelce were also massive steals for their respective teams in the later rounds and 2011 also six undrafted players go on to become Pro Bowlers. What allows this draft class to remain so favored, apart from recency bias, is the sheer depth of talent that came along with it.

7 2004 Draft class

The name recognition of the 2004 draft class is potentially the best ever. To this day, it features the greatest quarterback draft class of the modern era. With Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers all being selected in the top ten, the next era of signal-callers was officially underway. Additionally, the late great Sean Taylor and receiving legend Larry Fitzgerald were also selected in the first round.

While none of them have qualified for the HOF yet, it's safe to say that their bronze busts will be solidified sooner rather than later. Manning stands alone as the only Super Bowl MVP of the class, thanks to his two iconic wins over the legendary Tom Brady. The recent retirements of that QB trio truly did mark the end of an era for NFL fans.

The class included 31 Pro Bowlers, but that's before accounting for the undrafted guys who didn't hear their names called. There were seven more Pro Bowlers of that ilk, including two-time Super Bowl champion running back Willie Parker, seven-time All-Pro tackle Jason Peters, and three-time NFL receptions leader Wes Welker.

6 1996 Draft Class

With a total of six HOF members, the 1996 draft was ultimately won by the Baltimore Ravens. Executive vice president, Ozzie Newsome, managed to nail both of their first-round picks when he selected two Hall of Famers: OT Jonathan Ogden and iconic linebacker Ray Lewis.

Apart from a masterclass draft by the Ravens, the '96 group also features legends such as Marvin Harrison, Eddie George, Terrell Owens, and Brian Dawkins. The NFL's all-time scoring leader, kicker Adam Vinatieri, was one of five undrafted Pro Bowlers who were also part of this class. Some of the most recognizable names in the history of the league made their debut here. It's only right that it's remembered as one of the best classes of the past few decades.

5 1989 Draft class

The 1989 NFL Draft had the greatest start of any draft in NFL history. Four of its five Hall of Famers were selected within the first five picks of the draft. Due to its lack of depth, it may not be the best overall draft class ever with only 25 Pro Bowlers plus one that was undrafted, but it is absolutely the greatest first round.

Steve Atwater, Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Derrick Thomas, and Troy Aikman, some of the most prestigious names to ever grace the gridiron, found their first NFL football homes here. Aikman's three Super Bowls and Sanders' five seasons of at least 1,500 rushing yards, among other performances, solidify the elite level of this class.

It also featured one of the biggest busts in draft history, number two overall pick Tony Mandarich. Additionally, the iconic photograph of Deion Sanders' draft day phone call only adds to the 1989 class' case to sit among the best ever.

4 1957 Draft class

Producing a whopping total of nine Hall of Famers as well as 37 Pro Bowlers, the 1957 draft class holds a special place in the annals of NFL history. Its offensive prowess was unmatched for the time in which it was held. Two quarterbacks from this draft, John Brodie and Sonny Jurgensen, both threw for over 31,000 yards, placing both of them within the top 50 in NFL history.

Additionally, QB Len Dawson and OT Jim Parker are both NFL champions and Hall of Famers. Jim Brown, taken sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns, went on to become arguably the greatest football player anyone has ever seen. Given the number of Hall of Famers and the depth of the class, it's fair to say that this group will remain in the conversation for the foreseeable future.

3 1981 Draft class

Perhaps the deepest class in history, the 1981 draft had so much depth that a six-time Pro Bowler, Deron Cherry, and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Joe Jacoby, went undrafted. While it did not produce any Super Bowl MVPs, it did leave us with eight Hall of Famers and 31 Pro Bowlers, plus seven more of the latter that went undrafted, including a Hall of Famer in linebacker Sam Mills.

What really helps this draft stand out is its collection of defensive juggernauts. Mike Singletary, Ronnie Lott, and Howie Long are just a few names that immediately come to mind when recalling legendary defenders. However, one man stands above the rest.

Tar Heel legend, Lawrence Taylor, was drafted with the second overall pick. Forever remembered for being the most menacing and devastating defensive player to ever play the game, as one of just two defenders ever to win NFL MVP, Taylor perfectly embodies the essence of this draft class.