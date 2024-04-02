Highlights Teams looking to win big during the NFL draft need not only to identify talented prospects but sometimes work a little magic to get their guy.

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Jerry Rice, who became easily the greatest wide receiver in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a trade with the Buffalo Bills in order to draft Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL draft has quietly become one of the hallmark events of the sports calendar. In the span of three days, all 32 teams take shots on college prospects in hopes of finding the future of their franchise.

However, there is a game inside the game of the NFL draft. Identifying which players will thrive at the next level is challenging enough, but positioning yourself to select those players often entails pulling some strings.

Draft-day trades can define a general manager’s tenure for better or worse. While a lousy maneuver can plague a franchise for years, getting a franchise cornerstone can help put a team over the top. With that in mind, here's a look back on some of the best draft-day trades in NFL history.

Related Ranking the Five Worst No. 1 Overall Picks in NFL Draft History Some NFL draft prospects taken at No. 1 overall have lived up to the hype. But these five went in the opposite direction.

1 The San Francisco 49ers trade for Jerry Rice

It didn't take a haul for the 49ers to get their hands on the greatest receiver of all time

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Long before he was hailed as the greatest wide receiver to ever put on a pair of cleats, Jerry Rice was a youngster coming out of Mississippi Valley State.

Then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh was enamored with the detail and precision with which the Starkville native played, but the problem was that the reigning Super Bowl champions held the 28th overall pick in 1985, and Rice would be long gone by then.

Trade Summary San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots No. 16, 1985 (Jerry Rice)

No. 75, 1985 (Ricky Moore) No. 28, 1985 (Trevor Matich)

No. 56, 1985 (Ben Thomas)

No. 84, 1985 (Audrey McMillian)

To ensure Rice ended up in San Francisco, the 49ers traded a second-rounder and swapped first- and third-round picks with the New England Patriots, which gave the Niners possession of the 16th overall selection. They drafted Rice in that spot, and the rest is history.

Any trade that results in the acquisition of arguably the greatest football player of all time is an unequivocal win. Had the 49ers given up multiple early-round selections, nobody would question it. That wasn’t the case, though. Surrendering only a second-round pick to move up 12 spots in the first round is a solid deadline, especially considering what it takes today.

Wide receiver has become a deeper position in recent drafts. As a result, many teams are willing to hold out on the more prominent names and take a second-tier receiver for a cheaper cost. However, when a special player is available, tentativeness goes unrewarded. The 49ers found a player they simply couldn’t miss out on and made sure he ended up in the Bay.

2 The Chiefs trade up for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City started its dynasty by snatching Mahomes

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As much as fans wish to evaluate trades the moment they occur, some moves take time to pay dividends. It wasn’t until 18 months after the Kansas City Chiefs made a trade with the Buffalo Bills to jump up 17 spots for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft that the front office’s genius was realized.

In real-time, the trade wasn’t well received. As most saw it, the Chiefs already had a solid starting quarterback in Alex Smith, whose career had been revitalized with the organization.

Trade Summary Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills No. 10, 2017 (Patrick Mahomes) No. 27, 2017 (Tre'Davious White)

No. 91, 2017 (Zay Jones)

No. 16, 2018 (Tremaine Edmunds)

At 32, it was widely believed that Smith had several years of quality play left. To make matters worse, the league as a whole wasn’t completely sold on a gunslinger from Texas Tech named Patrick Mahomes. His talent was undeniable, but his lack of refinement and unorthodox play style left serious doubts regarding how his game would translate to the next level.

All these years later, this trade stands out as one of the most influential in NFL history. Had the Chiefs stood pat with the 27th pick, Mahomes would’ve gone elsewhere, which would’ve had a ripple effect on the rest of the league. Today, it’s hard to imagine Mahomes donning anything other than a Chiefs jersey, but Kansas City took a major gamble to make this a reality.

It’s one thing to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick to select a player everyone believes in; it’s another to roll the dice on a polarizing one. While many retrospectively claim to have been high on the three-time Super Bowl MVP, only the Chiefs had the clairvoyance and confidence to pull the trigger.

3 The Dallas Cowboys trade up for Emmitt Smith

The Cowboys exchanged picks with the Steelers for the NFL's all-time leading rusher

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys had one of the most heated rivalries of the 20th century, squaring off in the Super Bowl on three occasions.

But the history between the two storied franchises runs deeper than just their meetings on the field, as the Steelers inadvertently played a role in jumpstarting the 1990s Dallas dynasty, trading them the 17th overall pick in the 1990 draft that was ultimately used on Emmitt Smith.

Trade Summary Dallas Cowboys Pittsburgh Steelers No. 17, 1990 (Emmitt Smith) No. 21, 1990 (Eric Green)

No. 70, 1990 (Neil O'Donnell)

Pittsburgh acquired a third-round pick and swapped first-round selections with Dallas. While the Steelers only picked four spots later, the move allowed the Cowboys to take the talented running back out of Florida. Although no one had the foresight to know the run Smith and the Cowboys would go on in the coming years, it doesn’t make the trade sting any less.

Smith won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and is the league’s all-time leading rusher, a record that appears more insurmountable by the year. To say he was worth the third-round pick Dallas threw Pittsburgh’s way would be a massive understatement.

4 The Kansas City Chiefs trade up to take Tony Gonzalez

The Chiefs moved up five spots to take Gonzalez

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the modern-day debate between the greatest tight end of all time primarily features Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, it’s hard to ignore the seminal figure who helped pave the way for them.

Tony Gonzalez entered the league at a time when tight ends were essentially afterthoughts in the NFL landscape. A two-sport athlete at Cal, Gonzalez had both the skill and physical upside to be worthy of a first-round selection in 1997.

Trade Summary Kansas City Chiefs Houston Oilers No. 13, 1997 (Tony Gonzalez)

No. 110, 1997 (Pat Burnes) No. 18, 1997 (Kenny Holmes)

No. 81, 1997 (Scott Sanderson)

No. 116, 1997 (Keith Poole)

No. 181, 1997 (Dennis Stallings)

The Kansas City Chiefs, who then held the 18th pick, swapped first- and fourth-rounders and handed their third- and sixth-round picks to the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) to move up to 13th, where they selected Gonzalez.

Due to the lack of team success during his tenure, this trade isn’t viewed in the same light as many others, but Kansas City nabbed one of the greatest tight ends in league history and only had to fork over a couple of additional selections to do it.

5 The Steelers trade up for Troy Polamalu

Pittsburgh got its Hall of Fame safety by trading up 11 spots

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

When Troy Polamula came out of USC, some scouts were unsure what to make of the long-haired, hard-hitting two-time All-American. He was billed as a linebacker-safety hybrid, making his role at the next level unclear.

The consensus was that Polamalu was worthy of a first-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, but some were more certain than others.

Trade Summary Pittsburgh Steelers Kansas City Chiefs No. 16, 2003 (Troy Polamalu) No. 27, 2003 (Larry Johnson)

No. 92, 2003 (Julian Battle)

No. 200, 2003 (Traded to New York Jets)

The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted a tone-setter and someone who played with a contagious level of tenacity and ferociousness. So, they struck a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to accomplish that.

In addition to swapping first-rounders, thus moving up from the 27th to 16th selection, the Steelers only had to cough up a third- and sixth-round pick to nab Polamalu, who ultimately became the franchise's lightning rod.

Polamalu put together an impressive career, making eight Pro Bowls, earning six All-Pro selections, winning a pair of Super Bowls, and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. The Hall of Famer is viewed as one of the greatest safeties in league history, and had it not been for Pittsburgh’s draft-day initiative, Polamalu would’ve done it all somewhere else.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.