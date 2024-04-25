Highlights Andrew Luck was a polished prototype prospect who endured challenges but still achieved success in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence, though not as accurate as Luck, showed promise, leading to his selection as a franchise QB for the Jaguars.

Caleb Williams is an impressive, improvising prospect with potential despite needing improvement in some areas for a high ceiling.

No position dominates NFL Draft coverage quite like quarterbacks. Every year, the top-rated prospects are subjected to a series of tests and interviews before being selected in the draft. This process can be taxing and, in some cases, unnecessary. Nevertheless, teams have too much riding on these players not to be as thorough as possible.

Examining prospects at the micro level allows NFL teams to see the entire picture and look beyond the superficial traits. It’s here where the best quarterback prospects separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Here's a look at the top five quarterback prospects of the last 15 years.

1 Andrew Luck

Luck was an extremely polished prospect

In 2011, Andrew Luck did the unthinkable. Despite being a shoo-in for the No. 1 overall pick, he opted to return to Stanford for his redshirt junior season. And what a season it was, as he completed 71.3% of his passes for 3,517 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions in 13 games.

With another year of elite-level play under his belt, Luck entered the 2012 NFL Draft as one of the most polished and poised prospects ever. In addition to his experience and intelligence, Luck was accurate, athletic, and mechanically sound. The consensus was that, no matter what, he would be a successful NFL quarterback.

Andrew Luck College Stats Games 38 Comp% 67.0 Pass Yards 9,430 Pass TD 82 Interceptions 22 Efficiency Rating 162.8 Rush Yards 957 Rush TD 7

There were no obvious weaknesses to Luck’s game, as he possessed all the requisite traits to be a franchise quarterback. He didn’t just fit the prototype; he was the prototype. In a way, Luck’s career was a testament to how great of a prospect he was. He was drafted into a bad situation with the Indianapolis Colts and took a beating in his earliest years as a result.

The accumulated damage took a toll on Luck both physically and mentally, leading to an early retirement. Even with all that he endured, Luck made four Pro Bowls, led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014, and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. If this was on the lower end of career outcomes for Luck, fans can only imagine what he could’ve been.

2 Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence entered the league as a proven winner

In 2018, Trevor Lawrence took the college football world by storm, leading the Clemson Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship as a true freshman. Although Lawrence was just 19, scouts were already salivating at the thought of him in the NFL. Lawrence had a 6-foot-6 frame but was surprisingly fluid and could navigate the pocket and play out of structure.

He also had a strong arm and could drive the ball into tight windows. The only serious gripe was that Lawrence didn’t play in the most demanding scheme and seldom made full-field reads. Still, it was hard to deny that he was the total package.

Trevor Lawrence College Stats Games 40 Comp% 66.6 Pass Yards 10,098 Pass TD 90 Interceptions 17 Efficiency Rating 164.3 Rush Yards 943 Rush TD 18

In three years with the Tigers, the Tennessee native went 34-2 as a starter, completing 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns against only 17 picks.

Although he wasn’t as accurate or cerebral as Luck, Lawrence was the same type of prospect, one projected very cleanly to the next level. He went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and appears to be their franchise quarterback. It’s unclear if Lawrence will take the next step in the coming years, but the “Tank for Trevor” mantra that pervaded the NFL was for good reason.

3 Caleb Williams

Williams is an incredibly gifted improviser

Caleb Williams couldn’t have entered the NFL at a better time. It wasn’t that long ago that the league trembled at the thought of an unconventional quarterback with a penchant for playing outside of structure.

In 2024, however, this play style has become one of the most coveted in football. Will Williams be Patrick Mahomes 2.0? Probably not, but he does many of the same things Mahomes did well at Texas Tech and does them with near-equal proficiency. These traits project for a high ceiling, and Williams’ underrated ball placement and decision-making give him a relatively high floor.

Caleb Williams College Stats Games 37 Comp% 66.9 Pass Yards 10,082 Pass TD 93 Interceptions 14 Efficiency Rating 169.3 Rush Yards 966 Rush TD 27

While his win-loss record at the collegiate level with Oklahoma and USC wasn't as impressive as that of Lawrence, the stats were fairly close as he completed 66.9% of his passes for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdown passes against only 14 interceptions.

Williams is far from a finished product. He needs to get rid of the ball quicker, be more patient in the pocket, and take what the defense gives him. These concerns are enough to knock him from the Lawrence and Luck tier but don’t stop him from being one of the best prospects in recent memory, which is why the Chicago Bears ditched Justin Fields to take Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The comparisons to Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers make the reward well outweigh the risk.

4 Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had arguably the greatest single season in college football history in 2019.

In roughly five months, he went from relative obscurity to being the best and most revered player in the country. Burrow spearheaded the legendary LSU Tigers championship run and broke several passing records along the way, completing 76.3% of his targets for 5,671 yards with a ridiculous 60 touchdown passes and only six interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Although Burrow benefited from his supporting cast, he displayed too many NFL traits to be written off as a mere product of his environment.

Joe Burrow College Stats Games 38 Comp% 68.8 Pass Yards 8,852 Pass TD 78 Interceptions 11 Efficiency Rating 172.4 Rush Yards 820 Rush TD 13

For starters, Burrow had some of the best accuracy ever recorded at the collegiate level and could deliver to all three levels of the field. Further, he showed great timing and intangibles. The only thing holding Burrow back was his physical traits and perceived upside. He was a fifth-year senior, didn’t break out until his final season, and had limited arm talent.

These factors stopped him from being a generational prospect, though his accuracy and poise still made him an extremely safe pick. So far, Burrow has been as advertised and has led the Cincinnati Bengals to deep playoff runs, including a Super Bowl appearance, in the two full seasons he’s been healthy.

5 Cam Newton

Andrew Luck returning to school may have bumped Cam Newton up to the top spot in the 2011 NFL Draft, but the truth is he would’ve been the top prospect in most drafts.

Newton was coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign in which he passed for 2,854 yards, rushed for 1,473, and accounted for 50 total touchdowns in leading the Auburn Tigers to their sixth national championship. Most impressively, Newton did it without a single NFL pass-catcher and only one offensive teammate who started a game in the NFL.

Cam Newton College Stats Games 20 Comp% 65.4 Pass Yards 2,908 Pass TD 30 Interceptions 7 Efficiency Rating 178.2 Rush Yards 1,586 Rush TD 24

If that stat didn’t make it clear, Newton was capable of being a one-man offense. He had a howitzer for an arm to go with 4.5 speed at nearly 250 pounds. These physical attributes made Newton a tantalizing player and one of the most physically dominant quarterbacks in league history. He may not have been as refined as others on this list, but Newton’s ability to put the team on his back makes him uniquely qualified.

Taken first overall by the Carolina Panthers, Newton went on to have a successful NFL career, which peaked in 2015 when he won NFL MVP. Similar to his run at Auburn, Newton carried a subpar receiving corps to the Super Bowl, where the Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Newton’s play style wasn’t built to last, as he never made it back to the Pro Bowl after his age-26 season.

