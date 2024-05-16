Highlights Week 1 features an AFC Championship rematch between two top teams, Mahomes vs. Jackson, and will set the tone for the season.

Rivals with close matchups, high-scoring offenses, will make for a thrilling Thursday night game between the Bills and Dolphins.

Intense NFC West rivals collide post-Aaron Donald era in first L.A. meeting, showcasing top offenses.

It was 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, when the NFL allowed every team to post their official schedule for the 2024 season. No more leaks or speculation, just the real thing. Most teams had fun with the schedule release, creating entertaining videos for their fans.

Before all of that, some of the games were already unveiled. For example, a massive AFC playoff rematch will open the season. There are also five international games this year, starting with Week 1. The league is heading to Netflix on Christmas as well, while a trio of division rivalries highlight Thanksgiving.

There won't be a shortage of intrigue during the 2024 season. Still, some games are better than others. Here are the top games for each week of the upcoming 2024 NFL season from Week 1 all the way to the newly added Week 18:

1 Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs - Thursday, September 5

Patrick Mahomes. Lamar Jackson. AFC Championship Game rematch.

This game is the very first of the regular season, and will immediately set the tone for 2024. Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the best player in the league and is fresh off another Super Bowl victory. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson earned MVP for the second time last season, which helped the Baltimore Ravens finish with the NFL's best record. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs came rolling into M&T Bank Stadium during the playoffs.

2024's season opener may feature the league's two best teams. It will also highlight the NFL's two best players. By the time Week 18 rolls around, this could be the tiebreaker for the AFC's top seed. There aren't many games that could be considered better than this one on the entire 2024 slate.

Honorable Mentions: The Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams after escaping with a one-point win against them in the playoffs last year. These franchises infamously swapped quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, which makes it even more fun. That same week, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will battle in Sau Paulo, Brazil's Corinthians Arena.

2 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins - Thursday, September 12

If history means anything, every game between these rivals will matter

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins finished with matching 11-6-0 records atop the AFC East. However, Buffalo's 21-14 win in Miami to close the regular season earned them a season sweep and the division crown. In the previous January, the Bills beat the Dolphins in the playoffs.

So, even though Buffalo has four straight wins over Miami, don't expect this game to come easy. Three of those were decided by one possession. Along with that, each offense was a top-10 scoring unit, so there should be plenty of fireworks on a warm Miami night.

This may be a Thursday game, but buckle up for a good one because this matchup is likely to buck the trend of awful TNF matchups that has cropped up in recent years.

Honorable Mentions: Potential 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Caleb Williams takes his Chicago Bears to take on 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Staying in the same division, the Indianapolis Colts take on the Green Bay Packers. Russell Wilson and Sean Payton will also face off at Mile High in the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos contest.

3 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, September 22

Very few teams test the 49ers like the Rams

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Even when the San Francisco 49ers win, it seems as if the Los Angeles Rams make them sweat. For the first time in a long time, the Rams will try to do it without Aaron Donald on the defensive line. What happens in the post-Donald era of this NFC West rivalry will be must-see TV, one way or another.

Looking at the Niners, they presume to be one of the NFC's favorites again as they pursue that elusive sixth title. For the Rams, Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua will try to create one of the league's most dangerous passing games. These rivals will collide for the first time in L.A., where anything can happen.

Honorable Mentions: Very rarely do the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys meet. Both teams tend to be (regular season) winners year in and year out, so that game should provide excellent football. Dynamic young quarterbacks will collide later that week with the Chicago Bears facing the Anthony Richardson-led Indianapolis Colts.

4 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions - Monday, September 30

Two winning teams in 2023 who put on a show early in the season

CREDIT: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

When the Seattle Seahawks venture to Ford Field on September 30, it won't be unfamiliar territory. It was September 17, 2023, when Seattle allowed the Lions to score the final 10 points in regulation to force overtime. Not much later, the Seahawks were flying out of the Motor City with an exhilarating 37-31 victory.

As a reward, this year's iteration will take center stage on Monday Night Football. Each team has a dynamic offense that can expose any defense, but both squads will try to flex their defensive improvements. Expect this Week 4 matchup to be a test for the Seahawks and the Lions as they vie for a playoff spot.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills into action against the Baltimore Ravens. The Los Angeles Chargers may never finish the job, but they always push the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink at home, which is the scenario for Week 4. A playoff rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlights the early Sunday slate.

5 Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, October 6

A rivalry game that could quietly determine a playoff spot

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both of these teams finished 9-8 last season, one game short of the AFC's final Wild Card spot. That was also one game behind the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown. Considering that neither team had their starting quarterback healthy down the stretch, they'll both expect things to be different in 2024.

Indianapolis has not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014, when some guy named Andrew Luck was their quarterback. Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars swept the Colts. Will another Indy loss doom their playoff hopes, or is 2024 the year when they conquer their demons to get a crucial division win? That'll be the question in this underrated clash.

Honorable Mentions: A potential playoff preview between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. An AFC North rivalry that tends to be tight featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. Then, the past two No. 1 draft picks collide with the Carolina Panthers facing the Chicago Bears.

6 Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, October 13

A tight, controversial Week 17 game in 2023 made up for the postseason matchup that wasn't

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFC's second seed on the line in Dallas, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell elected to go for two last year. Then he did it again. Then he did it again. Regardless of everyone's thoughts on the officials in that game, these two teams were evenly matched for 60 minutes in Jerry's World.

Fortunately, they get to do it again, and it should be a treat. That late December matchup's 20-19 finish distracted from the fact that both offenses were top-five in scoring and passing. Viewers got a thriller but not in the shootout fashion that they expected.

This time around, the stakes won't be as high. Anticipate another duel to the finish, only with more offense this time around. These division winners are going to put on a show.

Honorable Mentions: An NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and 49ers. A rare interconference collision between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Last, the Buffalo Bills close the week against the New York Jets on Monday night.

7 Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, October 20

Not even a win will erase two Super Bowl defeats for the San Fran faithful

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Although this game doesn't need a blurb, here it goes. In 2020, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and beat the Niners in the Super Bowl. Three months ago, the 49ers got their rematch, coming in even more confident than the team from four years ago. San Fran took a 10-point lead again in 58.

History repeated itself, as the Chiefs took the lead, and this game eventually went to overtime. Yet again, the Chiefs emerged victorious, breaking a fresh trail of Californian hearts along the way.

The 49ers will host this game and it will be great. If this ends up being the championship game again, it shouldn't be much of a shock. However, no matter how great the game is, San Francisco won't be satiated by revenge in Week 7. Assuming that they can pull it off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Super Bowl 58 was the second Super Bowl and third NFL Championship Game ever to require overtime. Super Bowl 51 and "The Greatest Game Ever Played" (1958 NFL Championship Game) are the other two.

Honorable Mentions: Saquon Barkley, now an Eagle, returns to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants for the first time. However, let's not forget that the Giants got the last laugh in this rivalry, in MetLife, during Philly's massive 2023 meltdown to end the season. The Bengals will battle the Browns for Ohio bragging rights. Houston and Green Bay will duel, a test for two young teams with a lot of hope and budding superstar QBs.

8 Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, October 27

A classic rivalry between two of 2023's best

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Same venue, same day of the week, only Week 8 is later in the day. San Francisco gets to host another one of the NFL's best matchups, but this time under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. While the 49ers were the NFC's top seed in 2023, the Cowboys were right behind as the second seed.

Both teams had a top-five scoring offense. Ditto for their defenses, which both allowed fewer than 20 points per game. The Cowboys will also try to exact revenge after an embarrassing 42-10 loss in Levi's Stadium last season. If both teams bring their best, this should be a classic.

Honorable Mentions: The Colts and Texans will butt heads in Houston, a game that could determine the AFC South winner. 2024's top two draft picks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, also meet in Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders.

9 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers - Sunday, November 3

One of the NFL's oldest rivalries has new life

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

While the Lions were winning the NFC North last year, the Packers were trailing behind in second. Only a few moments separated these teams from a collision in the NFC Championship Game. Not long ago, back in 2022, Detroit went all-out in a meaningless (for them) game to prevent the Packers from making the playoffs.

There won't be any love lost when these clubs share a field for the first time in 2024. Especially since the two regular season meetings will likely decide the division champion. Anticipate these matchups having a lot of significance for the next few years; Week 9 in Lambeau Field is just the start.

Honorable Mentions: The Dolphins head to Buffalo, where they seem to always fall flat, in a must-win for both sides. Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals will allow Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. to share the gridiron. The last time that the Colts visited the Vikings, a historic comeback ensued. They'll do it again in Week 9.

10 Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, November 10

CREDIT: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hate is a familiar feeling in the NFC East. These franchises in particular never miss a chance to remind the other how they feel. Their first clash of 2024 is on November 10 in Dallas. It could have a massive impact on the NFC playoff picture.

Each team expects to make the playoffs again. Barring a miraculous run by Washington or New York, the division crown will come down to these two teams. A pair of top 10 scoring offenses will trade blows for 60 minutes, providing plenty of memorable moments along the way. There's a reason that these games are advertised so heavily, especially during the past few seasons.

Honorable Mentions: No rivalry, no head-to-head playoff seeding at stake, just good football with the Lions and Texans facing off. A pair of rookie quarterbacks will duel in the Windy City when the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears.

11 Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills - Sunday, November 17

The Bills own the regular season; the Chiefs win when it counts

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the regular season, Buffalo has a three-game winning streak over the Chiefs. During the postseason, Kansas City has bested the Bills three consecutive times, all since January 2021. The previous four meetings between the Chiefs and Bills were settled by fewer than seven points.

It seems like every time the Mahomes-era Chiefs face the Allen-led Bills, something unforgettable happens. These games, coaches, players, and plays are almost single-handedly defining a generation of football. Sometimes the best answer is the obvious one. Chiefs vs. Bills is the best game of Week 11.

Honorable Mentions: Any other week, a Steelers vs. Ravens battle probably takes the cake. The Texans and Cowboys should be interesting, both as an in-state showdown, a brotherly faceoff between Trevon and Stefon Diggs, and a highlight of the budding C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons bromance. Packers vs. Bears is always a classic too—new blood under center only makes it better.

12 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns - Thursday, November 21

A physical, defensive rivalry that could destroy playoff hopes

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

More than likely, the Steelers and Browns will be fighting for a Wild Card spot this season, which is how both clubs qualified for the postseason in 2023. Speaking of last year, the Steelers won the first matchup by four points. That was the greater point differential of the two meetings.

Whenever Pittsburgh takes on Cleveland, the animosity is palpable. Both franchises want to suffocate opposing offenses, sometimes literally. That won't change on Thursday Night Football, not when a playoff spot could hinge on this game's outcome. Expect an entertaining fracas for four quarters.

Honorable Mentions: After coming close to usurping the 49ers in the playoffs, the Packers will get their rematch at home in Week 12. The Detroit Lions face the Indianapolis Colts in a potential shootout during Sunday's early games.

13 Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, December 1

Interconference avians who will aim for supremacy on the ground

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were only eighth in rushing yards last season, a disappointing total based on their preferred playing style. Well, Jalen Hurts is back at QB and Saquon Barkley is now in the backfield, so they hope to become a top-five unit again. As for the Ravens, a healthy Lamar Jackson and the addition of Derrick Henry feels like a guarantee that the team will be among the NFL's best ground games.

In a league that's passing more than ever, Philadelphia and Baltimore betray their mascots' preferred method of travel. Rushing still consistently leads each team to a top-10 scoring finish.

Another similarity is that both clubs have had arguably their best chance at a Super Bowl this decade thwarted by the same enemy: the Kansas City Chiefs. A late head-to-head test will reveal a lot about the Eagles and Ravens while also offering plenty of exciting football for the fans.

Honorable Mentions: Another pair of teams that can't get past the Chiefs, the 49ers will head east to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. On Thanksgiving night, the Dolphins and Packers offer the lone non-divisional game of the day, yet probably the most entertaining.

14 Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions - Thursday, December 5

The only repeat matchup was unavoidable

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

It's so nice to have good football in Detroit again. This Thursday Night Football game will feature a roaring crowd from the start. With the way things project to shake out, the NFC North could be decided by Week 14's winner.

Round two will flex which coaching staff did their homework and made the proper adjustments after the early season battle. By the time this game rolls around, it'll be clear if offseason additions and trade deadline pickups put the team in the proper position to succeed. Packers vs. Lions on December 5 will mark the shift to do-or-die football. Don't miss out on a single snap.

Honorable Mentions: Caleb Williams will face arguably his toughest test of the season, the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. Shifting south in California, the Rams will host the Bills. That game could make or break either team's playoff chances.

15 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, December 15

Pennsylvania will go to war, with a lot on the line

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Wawa and Sheetz aren't the only things that divide Pennsylvanian citizens. Their sports passion extends into the western half's Pittsburgh Steelers or the east coast-hugging Philadelphia Eagles. On the field, a pair of 2023 Wild Card teams will have one of their final shots at a win, not knowing if the playoffs are a lock.

For completely different reasons, these teams work. Like the industry that made the city boom, the Steelers are all about getting gritty and fighting for every yard on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, based on 2023, the Eagles will give up plenty of points, but score them all again in a hurry.

So, something has to give in this game that affects both conference's playoff races. Defense vs. offense. West vs. East. Black and gold vs. Kelly green. If everyone is healthy, this game will be a spectacle that sends ripples throughout the NFL.

Honorable Mentions: Another interconference game with geographic ties, Lake Erie will feel a lot smaller when the high-octane Bills take on the scrappy Detroit Lions. The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans should have plenty of fireworks in a massive AFC matchup.

16 Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs - Saturday, December 21

Can Houston hang with the big dogs?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If the Texans improve as projected, they'll enter this game in the mix for the AFC's top seed. After all, they were only one game back of the AFC's second spot a year ago. Another interesting subplot is new Texans receiver Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Bills, trying to overcome the Kansas City demons himself, this time with a squad that hasn't had their spirits crushed by the Chiefs yet.

By this time of the year, Kansas City should be clicking as always. For teams like the Bills, Ravens, and 49ers, it's a mental game. Maybe the Texans, who won a playoff game but didn't get eliminated by the Chiefs, are the antidote. Houston may be too naive to know any better against this team. Quietly, this could be not only a clash of Titans (ignore Tennessee's definition), but an AFC Championship Game preview.

Honorable Mentions: What's up with the Washington Commanders consistently giving the Philadelphia Eagles issues? Watch out for that annual nailbiter in Week 16. Also, in another sneakily important AFC game, the Las Vegas Raiders are locking horns with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

17 Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers - Monday, December 30

An NFC Championship Game rematch. An NFC Championship Game preview?

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

There are two ways to look at last year's NFC Championship Game. One is to say that the 49ers were the better team, and eventually, their talent overwhelmed the Lions. Others may argue that Detroit choked thanks to an obviously weak secondary paired with poor coaching decisions.

Either way, the last time that these teams met, a 17-point comeback sent San Francisco to the Super Bowl. Entering this season, it's difficult to envision any other teams winning the NFC. Most would agree that the 49ers are the conference's best team. Most would also place the Lions right behind them.

A Lions vs. 49ers Monday Night Football matchup in the season's penultimate week is the perfect appetizer for the postseason. Maybe, like last year, Detroit will be fighting for seeding against their opponent. Coincidentally, last season's controversial Week 17 game against the Cowboys was on December 30 too.

Honorable Mentions: Speaking of Dallas in Week 17, they face Philly this time around, a game that will probably decide the NFC East crown. On Christmas, which is a Wednesday, the Ravens and Texans get their postseason rematch, another contest that should influence playoff seeding.

18 Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, January 5

Franchises with a shared history will probably have the most significant game of the week

If everything goes right, both of these teams will be back in the postseason in 2024. The question is, how? Cleveland was the closest to the AFC North crown last year. With better health, they have to feel confident that this game could decide the division.

Cleveland pulled off a stunning comeback in Baltimore last November, escaping with a 33-31 victory. In most cases, these two bruising defenses would never allow that many points. There are so many ways that this game could go, and the greatest likelihood is that at least one team will be fighting for something important.

In a week full of rivalry games, this one should wind up being the best.

Honorable Mentions: It's impossible to go wrong with Bears vs. Packers, especially with the chances of a Wild Card spot on the line. The New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that game could easily be for the NFC South title, too. Then, the Jaguars get their second crack at the Colts, this time in Indy.

