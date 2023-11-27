Highlights Devin Hester would have the most combined kickoff/punt return touchdowns in NFL history with just his punt return scores alone.

Brian Mitchell, who recorded the second-most kickoff/punt return scores of all time, didn't return a single kick of any kind in college.

Josh Cribbs is the only player in NFL history with two 100-yard kickoff return touchdowns in the same game.

Few plays in the NFL, if any, can match the excitement level of a kickoff or punt return touchdown. Watching a speedster weave his way through traffic or run down the sideline to find his way into the end zone as every defender falls behind is simply a thing of beauty.

But not every return specialist handles both kickoffs and punts. Take Cordarrelle Patterson, for instance, who owns the most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history. While obviously one of the greatest of all time as it pertains to kickoffs, he's only attempted one punt return throughout his entire career.

But then you've got those who've tackled both, extraordinary talents that don't care what type of kick is headed their way. Now, ranking the all-time greatest kick and punt returners in NFL history can be subjective, as some could be a bit more entertaining than others. Naturally, Deion Sanders comes to mind.

However, as we've chosen the fully objective route here by ranking the five greatest returners of all time by the total number of combined kickoff and punt return touchdowns (regular season only), "Prime Time" didn't quite make the list. For those interested, his total was nine (six punt, three kickoff).

But without any further ado, let's get to it.

Related Players With the Most Kickoff Return Touchdowns in NFL History Just eight players have scored six or more kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history.

1 Devin Hester, 19 (14 punt return, 5 kickoff return)

Hester would be No. 1 on the list with just his punt return touchdowns alone

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft with the 57th overall pick, Devin Hester made an immediate impact as a return specialist, taking three punts and two kickoffs to the house during the regular season.

While it doesn't count toward his overall total on this list, the former Miami Hurricane also recorded a 108-yard return off a missed field goal during that whirlwind rookie campaign, after which he earned the first of four All-Pro selections.

Devin Hester Kick/Punt Return Stats Stat Kickoffs Punts Returns 295 315 Return Yards 7,333 3,695 Return TD 5 14 Yards Per Return 24.9 11.7 Career Long 98 89

Hester also returned the opening kickoff of the Bears' Super Bowl 41 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a touchdown, making him the first player in NFL history to achieve the feat. Again, however, that doesn't count toward this total either, as it occurred during the postseason.

As to those that do count, Hester returned an NFL-record 14 punts for touchdowns during his 11-year career and added five kickoff return touchdowns, easily making him the all-time leader with 19 combined scores. To further pinpoint how incredible he was, just his punt return total alone would give him the No. 1 spot.

2 Brian Mitchell, 13 (9 punt return, 4 kickoff return)

Mitchell didn't return a single kick of any kind in college

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the team now known as the Washington Commanders with the 130th overall selection of the 1990 NFL Draft, Brian Mitchell enjoyed 14 pro seasons, all of which were spent in the NFL East as he also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Most of his damage was done with Washington, with whom he won a Super Bowl and earned three All-Pro selections and one trip to the Pro Bowl.

Brian Mitchell Kick/Punt Return Stats Stat Kickoffs Punts Returns 607 463 Return Yards 14,014 4,999 Return TD 4 9 Yards Per Return 23.1 10.8 Career Long 101 84

During his 14-year career, Mitchell returned nine punts for touchdowns, good for third all-time, and added four kickoff return scores, good for a tie for 19th. What's wild is that during his college career at Southwestern Louisiana, he never returned a single kickoff or punt return.

Mitchell also impressively ranks second on the NFL's all-time all-purpose yards list with 23,330, trailing only Jerry Rice (23,546).

3 Eric Metcalf, 12 (10 punt return, 2 kickoff return)

Metcalf didn't return punts during his first two NFL seasons and now has the second-most punt return TDs of all time

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the Cleveland Browns with the 13th overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft, which is easily one of the best draft classes of all time, Eric Metcalf played for seven different teams during his 13-year career and found the end zone as a returner with four of them, those being the Browns, Atlanta Falcons, the then-San Diego Chargers, and Washington.

In his first two seasons in Cleveland, Metcalf was only utilized in a returner capacity on kickoffs, not punts. But once he took on the latter role as well, the former Texas Longhorn became one of the greatest punt returners of all time, taking 10 back for touchdowns, good for second behind only Hester.

Eric Metcalf Kick/Punt Return Stats Stat Kickoffs Punts Returns 280 351 Return Yards 5,813 3,453 Return TD 2 10 Yards Per Return 20.8 9.8 Career Long 101 92

Metcalf also recorded two kickoff return touchdowns but notched both in his second season and never got another one. It's not that he gave up kickoff returns to focus on punts; it's just that he never again found the end zone in that manner after 1990.

4 Dante Hall, 12 (6 punt return, 6 kickoff return)

"The Human Joystick" split his scores equally

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Adequately known as "The Human Joystick" given his propensity for making would-be tacklers look silly with his zig-zagging ability, Dante Hall was taken with the 153rd overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft (46 slots before Tom Brady) by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike the others on this list, Hall didn't make a significant impact as a return specialist early on, failing to find the end zone in that capacity in each of his first two seasons. But once he settled in, the Texas A&M alum became one of the best in the business, ultimately earning a pair of All-Pro selections during his nine-year run in the NFL.

Dante Hall Kick/Punt Return Stats Stat Kickoffs Punts Returns 426 216 Return Yards 10,136 2,261 Return TD 6 6 Yards Per Return 23.8 10.5 Career Long 100 93

Hall split his return touchdowns right down the middle, notching six from punts and six from kickoffs. The final score of the latter came in the first of his two seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams to close out his career.

5 Josh Cribbs, 11 (8 kickoff return, 3 punt return)

Cribbs once had two 100-yard kickoff return TDs in the same game

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike several others on the list, Josh Cribbs did the vast majority of his damage on kickoff returns, recording eight such scores during his 10-year career, good for a tie for second on the all-time list behind only Cordarrelle Patterson. He added three punt return touchdowns.

A quarterback at the collegiate level, Cribbs remains the only player in NCAA history to lead his team in both passing yards and rushing yards in four different seasons, accomplishing the unique feat at Kent State from 2001 to 2004.

Josh Cribbs Kick/Punt Return Stats Stat Kickoffs Punts Returns 426 222 Return Yards 11,113 2,375 Return TD 8 3 Yards Per Return 26.1 11.0 Career Long 103 84

Despite his natural ability, however, the Washington D.C. native went unselected in the 2005 NFL Draft but was soon after signed by the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent eight years and earned two All-Pro selections and three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Cribbs also holds the distinction of being the only player in NFL history to record two kickoff return touchdowns of 100 yards or longer in the same game, notching both a 100-yarder and a 103-yarder against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.