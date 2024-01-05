Highlights The Tennessee Titans' Harold Landry and Denico Autry are the only NFL teammates this season with ten or more sacks each.

Landry has bounced back from an ACL injury and is proving to be one of the league's elite edge rushers.

Autry has experienced a resurgence late in his career and has become a consistent pass rusher and run defender for the Titans.

The National Football League is home to several elite pass rushers, some of whom have paired up to form fearsome sack-mongering groups. One of the most underrated duos plies their trade with the Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry and Denico Autry – the only pair of teammates in the league this season with ten or more sacks each.

Even as the team trudges to the finish line of their worst season in years, there have been positive developments on both sides of the ball. Landry's second consecutive double-digit sack season has coincided with Autry's career-best output, giving the Titans more credibility against opposing passers even as their secondary has been decimated by injuries and trades.

Can the veteran tandem keep it rolling as one of the premier pass-rushing duos in the league?

Landry is among the league's elite edge rushers

Fresh off his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2021, Landry is having one hell of an encore

Harold Landry missed all of 2022 thanks to an ACL tear one week before the regular season began. It was a crushing blow to the Titans' defense after Landry earned a Pro Bowl nod thanks to his 12 sacks in 2021, and the team cratered to the bottom half of the league with just 39 sacks as a unit.

He returned on Opening Day this season, though it took him a while to shake off the rust: Landry posted just three sacks in his first eight games this year, as opposed to the 7.5 he's tallied over his last eight games. His return has been a boon for the defense, as the team ranks 10th in the league with 45 sacks already on the season.

Landry has also shown a proclivity for big performances this year, highlighted by his three-sack performance in the Titans' shocking upset of the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, earning the outside linebacker AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Harold Landry 2023 Stat Total NFL Rank Sacks 10.5 T-16 Sack Yards 73 18 Tackles For Loss 14 T-15 QB Knockdowns 10 T-32 Pressures 23 T-40

Landry's counting stats aren't as impressive as his 2021 breakout, though it's easy to mark that up to his recovery from his ACL injury. That recovery also forced Tennessee to be cautious with Landry early in the season: after playing over 90% of the defense's snaps in 2020 and 2021, Landry has only been on the field for 73% of the snaps this year.

His per-snap efficiency perfectly aligns with his Pro Bowl season, and his flexibility within the defense has grown, too. Though he's not asked to cover much, all of his coverage statistics - yards per completion allowed, passer rating allowed when targeted, yards after catch allowed, etc. - have all significantly improved since his last healthy season.

Though it took him a bit to get going this year, it's safe to say Landry is back as one of the league's premier edge rushers.

Autry is having a late-career resurgence

For the third year in a row, the defensive tackle is piling up interior pressures

Denico Autry has been around the block since going undrafted out of Mississippi State, playing for the then-Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts before latching on with the Titans.

Signing with Tennessee has proven to be a fortuitous decision by Autry: after eclipsing eight sacks just once in his first seven seasons, he's done it in all three years with the Titans. He's also become a stout run defender, living in the opponents' backfield and routinely piling up double-digit tackles for loss numbers.

Denico Autry 2021-2023 Year Sacks TFL Pressures QB Hits Tackles 2021 9.0 10 32 18 31 2022 8.0 8 22 19 27 2023 11.5 12 24 17 49

Though Autry has had some good fortune baked into his results this season - he has just three QB knockdowns compared to his 11.5 sacks (meaning that when he does get to the QB, he often gets credit for the sack) - it's more so a player being rewarded for his meticulous approach rather than pure good luck.

The Titans run a 4-3 defensive front under head coach Mike Vrabel. Within that scheme, Autry gets the privilege of lining up next to second-team All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons, who's made a home in the middle of the defensive line. Autry plays brilliantly off of Simmons by moving around the line (sometimes he'll line up right next to Landry over a tackle, and other times he'll play a traditional nose tackle role over the center), and he takes advantage of the one-on-one matchups the scheme provides him.

Comparing the Titans' duo to the league's best

Where do Autry and Landry rank among the best pass-rushing teammates in the NFL?

The NFL is home to some genuinely dominant pass-rushing tandems, and it can be difficult to rank them due to schematic differences and variable and luck-based statistics. Nevertheless, Landry and Autry have made a name for themselves (alongside Simmons) with the Titans in the last few years, and they deserve to be in the conversation.

That conversation includes the Pittsburgh Steelers' duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, each of whom have posted over 20 sacks each the past two seasons; the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who (despite battling some injury troubles) may have the best pedigree in the league; Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave of the San Francisco 49ers, another dominant edge rusher-interior lineman combo; the Cleveland Browns' tandem of Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, who were both Pro Bowlers lasts season; and so many others.

Despite the previous accolades of those pairings, the only pairing with double-digit sacks this season is Landry and Autry. The two veterans in Tennessee may be flying under the radar, but they've established themselves as one of the league's best pass-rushing duos.

