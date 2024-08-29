Key Takeaways A consensus All-American and national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Don Hutson was a revolutionary pass-catcher in the NFL.

John Hannah was a dominant offensive lineman with the New England Patriots, earning All-Pro honors in each of his last 10 seasons.

Alabama quarterbacks Bart Starr and Joe Namath were responsible for the first three Super Bowl wins, each taking Super Bowl MVP honors in those victories.

For modern college football fans, there may not be a program that is as associated with winning and dominance as much as the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama has claimed a total of 13 national championships in the poll era, the most of any program, and has won 46 bowl games throughout the school's storied history. In addition to the numerous championships and accolades, Alabama has had a big hand in producing premium NFL talent.

The team’s extensive track record of winning has attracted highly-rated recruits. This has created a symbiotic relationship, as the Crimson Tide have won championships due to their surplus of talent, and players leave Tuscaloosa as better athletes and prepared for life in the NFL.

As great as the Crimson Tide have been in recent years, their NFL pedigree goes back decades. With so many options from which to choose, these are the five best NFL players to come out of Alabama.

1 Don Hutson

Hutson was a revolutionary pass-catcher

While San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice is widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, there is a good argument for Don Hutson being the most dominant player at the position. Hutson starred at Alabama from 1932 to 1934, earning All-American honors and winning a national title before joining the Green Bay Packers .

He immediately showed his worth at the professional level, sharing the league lead in receiving touchdowns with six as a rookie in 1935. Hutson would go on to post league bests in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 1936 and did so again in every season from 1941 to 1945.

Overall, he made eight All-Pro teams and won three NFL titles, amassing 488 receptions for 7,991 yards and 99 touchdowns in the process. At a time when most teams were afraid to throw the football, Hutson became the face of the passing game.

His blazing speed allowed him to blow by defensive backs with ease and accumulated receiving numbers at an unprecedented rate. Hutson was truly ahead of his time and could’ve produced in later eras.

Although his physical talent wouldn’t compare to that of receivers today, that goes for virtually any 1930s athlete. For his time, though, Hutson was legendary, scintillating, and dominant.

2 John Hannah

Hannah was a historically great guard

John Hannah put himself on the NFL’s radar while attending Alabama, earning All-American honors in his final two years in Tuscaloosa.

He was then selected by the New England Patriots fourth overall in the 1973 draft and became arguably the best run-blocking guard in league history, ultimately making nine Pro Bowls and 10 All-Pro teams.

Hannah was known for his athletic ability and delivered crucial blocks downfield. In addition to his mobility, he was strong, extremely physical, and cerebral. The Patriots took full advantage of Hannah’s skill set and ran many of their concepts on his side of the offensive line.

New England made four playoff appearances and one Super Bowl during Hannah’s 13-year career, and it’s hard to name a pre-Tom Brady-era Patriot that had such a profound impact on the franchise. He was a member of both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

3 Joe Namath

Namath changed the trajectory of the NFL

The story of the NFL can’t be told without mentioning Super Bowl 3, which saw the New York Jets stun the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts .

The game signified more than just two teams competing against one another. It was the product of a war between two leagues, the AFL and the NFL. After the NFL's Green Bay Packers had cruised to victories in the first two Super Bowls, many questioned whether there was a need for such a game.

It was Joe Namath, who suited up for the Crimson Tide from 1962 to 1964, leading the team to a 29-4 record and a national title, who challenged that narrative.

Namath was named AFL Player of the Year in 1968 and threw for three touchdowns in the postseason. After famously guaranteeing victory over the Colts, he then helped the Jets shock the world with a 16-7 victory, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

This was certainly Namath’s crowning moment and made him a permanent part of football history, but his career was much more than a single game or season.

He made five total AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls and four All-AFL/All-Pro teams and led his league in passing yards three times. Namath was also one of the first air raid-style quarterbacks, registering 491 pass attempts in 14 games in 1967. The Jets were willing to live and die by their quarterback at a time when few others did so.

4 Bart Starr

Bart Starr is another player who was crucial to redefining the game of football. He wasn’t overly successful at Alabama and fell to the 17th round of the 1956 NFL Draft.

But with the Green Bay Packers, he became one of the faces of the NFL and was named the MVP of the first two Super Bowls. Under Vince Lombardi’s tutelage, Starr came into his own and played to his strengths.

The Packers’ offense didn’t require Starr to be an otherworldly athlete or passer. The main requirement was accuracy, which was one of his greatest strengths. He led the league in completion percentage four times and finished his career with a 57.4% completion rate, one of the best of his era.

Much like Namath, Starr's greatness goes beyond counting stats. His 152 passing touchdowns and 24,718 passing yards are nothing by today’s standards. However, for the 1960s, his play was top-of-the-line, and his resume of four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, an NFL MVP, five NFL titles, two Super Bowl victories, and two Super Bowl MVPs, makes Starr a decorated legend.

5 Julio Jones

Jones was a prolific receiver talent

The one Nick Saban-era entry is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones . Jones was a highly sought-after recruit who joined the Crimson Tide in 2008. He saw major time as a true freshman and finished his time in Tuscaloosa with 179 receptions, 2,653 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, and a pair of rushing scores.

The numbers averaged across three seasons weren’t anything extraordinary, but many scouts believed that a player such as Jones was better suited for the pros. After an impressive performance at the NFL Combine, Jones shot up draft boards and was selected sixth overall in 2011 by the Falcons.

He would go on to cement himself as one of the best receivers of his generation, making seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. Jones combined size, athleticism, and body control to torch defenses, hauling in 914 receptions for 13,703 yards in his career.

While he has yet to officially announce his retirement, Jones enters the 2024 season unsigned. Even if he doesn’t play another snap in the NFL, he has done more than enough to earn a place in the Hall of Fame and is easily one of the best professional players the Crimson Tide has ever produced.

