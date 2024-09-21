Key Takeaways A three-time All-ACC selection with the Clemson Tigers, safety Brian Dawkins thrived in the NFL and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A Second-Team All-American with Clemson, DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best NFL wide receivers of his era.

Michael Dean Perry was the ACC Player of the Year with the Tigers and made six Pro Bowls in the NFL.

The Clemson Tigers joined the unofficial group of college football elites in the latter half of the 2010s, thanks to head coach Dabo Swinney and two future Pro Bowl quarterbacks. The Tigers’ run culminated in six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and two national championships.

Recruiting and player development were essential to sustaining this performance and resulted in an influx of premier NFL talent coming out of Clemson.

As the school continues to churn out top-end talent at a high rate, the likelihood of having more modern Tigers join the list increases. For now, though, these are the best NFL players to come from Clemson.

1 Brian Dawkins

Dawkins was a fundamentally sound safety

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In the spring of 1996, it was easy to dismiss Clemson defensive back Brian Dawkins as a legitimate NFL prospect.

Despite his success with the Tigers, Dawkins was very undersized and listed at 175 pounds when he first enrolled. Although he put on some muscle through Clemson’s strength and conditioning program, he didn’t have the build or athleticism of a typical star defensive back. Dawkins ultimately fell to the back half of the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 61 overall.

He was an immediate starter for Philadelphia and notched three interceptions as a rookie. It took Dawkins some time to reach Pro Bowl form, finally earning an invite in his fourth season. This marked the beginning of his physical peak and led to several more appearances. Dawkins wasn’t the biggest or fastest player, but he was one of the most instinctual and precise.

He became a heavy hitter, forcing as many as six fumbles in a season due to his impeccable timing and pursuit angles. Dawkins, who played 13 seasons with the Eagles and three with the Denver Broncos , made nine Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He played both safety positions at a Pro Bowl level and was still producing in his late 30s.

2 DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is in the process of wrapping up his illustrious career

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins was an electrifying talent at Clemson, posting 1,405 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns his junior year.

He declared for the 2013 draft, where the Houston Texans selected him 27th overall. Hopkins wasn’t the most physically gifted player in his class, standing just over 6-feet with modest athletic testing numbers. Many scouts erroneously labeled Hopkins as a low-ceiling prospect, leading to a late first-round selection.

While Hopkins never developed into a specimen like Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, he didn’t need to. He showed crisp route running and the ability to create separation with the Texans and built his way up to being a top receiver in the league. Hopkins’ ability to highpoint the football and contort his body gave him the catch radius of a player several inches taller.

He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Still, Hopkins is best remembered for his time with the Texans, which included four Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. Going into the 2024 season, he had amassed 928 receptions for 12,355 yards and 78 touchdowns in his career, making him one of the most productive receivers of this generation.

While Hopkins' Hall of Fame status is up in the air, his worthiness on this list is unequivocal.

3 Michael Dean Perry

Perry was a fan favorite in Cleveland

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Dean Perry was one of the most memorable and beloved Cleveland Browns of the 1990s, so much so that he even had a McDonald’s sandwich named after him that was only available in the Cleveland area.

Perry is also the younger brother to William Perry, the defensive tackle who was used as a fullback during the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl run. The "Refrigerator" played at Clemson as well, but fell short of making this list.

However, the younger Perry’s career is defined by so much more than fun facts; he was a dominant defensive lineman and got to the quarterback consistently. Perry, who once held the all-time sack record at Clemson, compiled 61 sacks in his NFL career and 51.5 in his seven years with the Browns.

He made six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in his career and was an anchor for several Cleveland defenses. Perry ranks third in Browns history in total sacks and, as mentioned, was Clemson’s all-time leader in the category before Vic Beasley surpassed his total in 2014.

4 Trevor Pryce

Pryce was a productive pass rusher with Denver

Byron Hetzler-Imagn Images

Trevor Pryce is the lone transfer to crack this list, beginning his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines before joining the Tigers. He was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 1996 and declared early for the NFL.

The Denver Broncos selected Pryce 28th overall in the 1997 draft and used him as a backup during his rookie season. He had a minor role in the Broncos’ Super Bowl run that season, recording two sacks in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Pryce was much more involved in the team’s second Super Bowl campaign in 1998. He was upgraded to a starter and logged 8.5 sacks and 43 total tackles. Unfortunately, he began to truly hit his stride as the Broncos regressed following the retirement of John Elway.

He was a game-wrecker on the interior and made his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 1999. Pryce would make the Pro Bowl four consecutive times and was a leader on Denver’s defense. He finished his career with 91 sacks, 26 of which came during his five-year run with the Baltimore Ravens .

But he'll best be remembered for his time with Denver, as evidenced by the fact that he was named to the Broncos’ 50th Anniversary Team.

5 Chester McGlockton

McGlockton had a short but impactful prime

VJ Lovero-USA TODAY Sports

After earning a First-Team All-ACC selection with Clemson in 1991, Chester McGlockton was selected 16th overall by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1992 and would go on to play six seasons with the franchise.

There, he would make four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. However, McGlockton grew frustrated with the Raiders, as they only made one playoff appearance in that time.

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 1998 but was unable to produce at the level he did with Los Angeles. McGlockton continued to make his way around the AFC West, playing for the Broncos in 2001 and 2002 and retiring after one season with the New York Jets in 2003. McGlockton only had four years of strong on-ball production, but during that period, he was an elite defensive tackle.

He recorded 51 sacks and 558 tackles and is one of the most decorated players to come out of Clemson. While some might argue for a modern alum to take McGlockton’s spot, he is tied for fourth in Pro Bowl selections and seasons as a primary starter.

It’s plausible that someone like Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson will eventually knock McGlockton out of the top five, but that appears to be years away.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.