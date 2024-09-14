Key Takeaways Speedster Cliff Branch was an all-conference selection with the Colorado Buffaloes before winning three Super Bowls and earning four Pro Bowl selections in the NFL.

David Bakhtiari was raw coming out of Colorado but thrived with the Green Bay Packers.

Dick Anderson was an All-American for the Buffaloes before winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

The arrival of head coach Deion Sanders has triggered a rebrand for the Colorado Buffaloes' football program.

A team that struggled to find relevance for much of the 2000s and 2010s is now at the forefront of the college football season, even if they're not among the best squads in the country. Nevertheless, the proliferation of interest in the program certainly comes with its advantages.

Colorado is regularly drawing blue-chip recruits to take visits to the school and has already gotten some to enroll. If Sanders has things his way, Colorado will become a power and an NFL factory.

While bright days may be ahead, it’s important not to look too far ahead. For Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Jr. to go down as two of the top NFL players to come from Colorado down the line, this is who they’ll have to catch.

Related Ranking the 5 Best NFL Players From Michigan As if anyone else could be No. 1, Tom Brady headlines the list of the greatest Michigan Wolverines to suit up in the NFL.

1 Cliff Branch

Branch’s speed posed major problems for defenses

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

While attending Colorado, Cliff Branch was better known for his feats on the track than on the football field. He placed fifth at the 1972 NCAA Championships in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 10.1 seconds.

Branch had limited success as a wide receiver for the Buffaloes, finishing his collegiate career with a total of 565 yards, but his blistering speed was enough to entice the NFL. Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis once said, “Speed kills, but absolute speed absolutely kills.”

This philosophy led to the Raiders selecting Branch in the fourth round of the 1972 NFL Draft . Branch was originally deployed as a kick returner but showed little promise as a rookie. His sophomore season wasn’t much better, as he hauled in a mere three catches for 41 yards.

In 1974, Branch finally put it together, catching 60 passes for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection and making the first of four Pro Bowls.

Branch’s field-stretching ability was on full display in the following years as he continued to rack up accolades and numbers. The Raiders proved to be a franchise on the rise, notching three Super Bowl victories during Branch’s career.

It’s well known that Al Davis’ lust for speed resulted in some poor decisions, but the selection of Branch paid off brilliantly. The fourth-round pick made three All-Pro teams and finished his career with 8,685 receiving yards and 67 receiving touchdowns.

2 David Bakhtiari

Bakhtiari was marred by injuries but still had a solid career

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After earning a pair of Second-Team All-Pac-12 selections at Colorado, David Bakhtiari was selected in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

The California native was a bit raw and was viewed as a developmental prospect who possessed strong movement skills and a tremendous motor but was in need of refinement. Green Bay wasted no time installing Bakhtiari into the offense and made him a starter at left tackle in Week 1 of his rookie year.

While many scouts speculated that the former Buffalo was a couple of years away from providing starting tackle play, Bakhtiari was a serviceable player from the jump. He gradually improved from a solid starter to one of the best tackles in the game, making three Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

Bakhtairi’s best season came in 2020, when he allowed just nine quarterback pressures on 446 pass-blocking snaps.

Sadly for Green Bay, Bakhtiari suffered an ACL tear late in the season, making him unavailable for the team's postseason run. This knee injury presaged Bakhtiari’s final years with the Packers, as he struggled to stay on the field and was released after 2023.

Whether or not he plays another down in the NFL if someone is willing to give him a chance, he’s had a great career and was crucial to Aaron Rodgers ’ brilliance for years.

3 Chad Brown

Brown thrived in Pittsburgh’s scheme and was also solid for the Seahawks

Long Photography-Imagn Images

Chad Brown was a four-year starter for Colorado and was a member of the Buffaloes' lone national championship-winning team in 1990 before declaring for the 1993 NFL Draft.

He was selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was used as both an inside and outside linebacker. Brown made his first Pro Bowl in 1996 and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Steelers were known for sending heavy pressure during this time, even earning the nickname “Blitzburgh.” This was beneficial to a player like Brown, who posted a career-best 13 sacks as an outside linebacker in '96. He joined the Seattle Seahawks the following year and would make two more Pro Bowls in his eight seasons in the Pacific Northwest.

Brown wasn’t the biggest or fastest linebacker, but he was a strong tackler and an effective pass rusher, especially when he was blitzing. He finished his career with 1,091 total tackles and 79 sacks.

4 Dick Anderson

Anderson was a key contributor in Miami

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Dick Anderson was an All-American for the Buffaloes in 1967 and set a school record for career interceptions. He was taken in the third round of the 1968 Draft by the Miami Dolphins and became an impactful player early on, recording eight interceptions in his first pro season to earn AFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

For years, Anderson, who played both free and strong safety, was a lightning rod, making plays on the football and breaking tackles on interception returns. Anderson was a First-Team All-Pro in 1972, the year the Dolphins became the first (and still only) undefeated team to win a Super Bowl, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1973, helping Miami to a second straight title.

Anderson’s fingerprints were all over one of the most iconic and influential football teams ever. He recorded 32 interceptions in his first six years and still ranks second in franchise history in career interceptions with 34.

5 Mark Haynes

Haynes was an underrated coverage player

Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cornerback Mark Haynes put himself on the NFL’s radar in 1979 when he was named a First-Team All-American for Colorado. He was drafted eighth overall in 1980 by the New York Giants and was an impact player in short order.

By his second season, Haynes was a Second-Team All-Pro, and, in 1982, Haynes’ third season, he upgraded his honors to First-Team.

He wasn’t a true ballhawk, only logging more than three interceptions once in his career, but Haynes proved to be sticky in coverage and disruptive at the point of the catch. Haynes made three Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in New York and returned to the state of Colorado to play the final four years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos , helping the team to three Super Bowl appearances, all of which resulted in losses.

At his peak, Haynes was among the league’s premier corners, but with only four strong seasons and a lack of box score stats, it’s understandable that he’s been mostly forgotten. Haynes finished his career with 17 interceptions and six fumble recoveries, but his value went well beyond those figures.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.