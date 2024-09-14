Key Takeaways After a stellar career with the Florida Gators, Emmitt Smith became the NFL's all-time leading rusher with the Dallas Cowboys.

A First-Team All-American at Florida, Jack Youngblood was the epitome of a tough NFL defensive end in the 1970s with the Los Angeles Rams.

Maurkice Pouncey won a national title with the Gators and was a nine-time Pro Bowl center with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the mid-to-late 2000s, the Florida Gators found themselves at the epicenter of the college football scene. They had been dominating the SEC and won two national championships in three seasons. In the years since, Florida has experienced a fall from grace, going from one of the premier powers to an afterthought in its own conference.

The Gators have put together a couple of memorable seasons in recent years, but they’ve been a far cry from the heights reached during the Urban Meyer or Steve Spurrier era.

Nevertheless, Florida remains a storied program that generally produces solid NFL players. These are the five Gators who had the best professional careers.

1 Emmitt Smith

Smith put up historic numbers with Dallas

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The legend of Emmitt Smith began in Gainesville, where he finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting twice and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 1989.

He was taken 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990 NFL Draft , and while the unanimous All-American was a highly touted prospect, he made it clear that he should’ve gone much earlier than the middle of the first round.

Smith, who quickly proved himself by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, led the league in rushing yards four times, including 1993, when he won NFL MVP despite missing two games. Additionally, he led the league in rushing touchdowns three times and yards from scrimmage twice.

While Smith was aided by a prolific offensive line, it’s hard to overstate his dominance, as he accumulated yards unlike any back ever. The Pensacola native finished his career with 18,355 yards and 164 rushing touchdowns, both of which are NFL records to this day.

Smith made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 15-year career, the last two of which were spent with the Arizona Cardinals , in addition to his three Super Bowl victories and Super Bowl MVP with the Cowboys. When accounting for regular-season and playoff success, it’s hard to name a more impressive back.

2 Jack Youngblood

Youngblood was a fervent competitor

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Youngblood, who was a First-Team All-American for the Gators in 1970, embodied everything that made a great defensive end in the 1970s. For one, he was incredibly tough and became known for playing through serious injuries. The best example of this was following the 1979 regular season when Youngblood suffered a broken tibia in the playoffs.

He not only finished the game but went on to play the remainder of the postseason with a fractured leg. While the Los Angeles Rams , with whom he spent his entire 14-year career, fell short in the Super Bowl, Youngblood fought valiantly and made his desire to win undeniable. This toughness and intensity manifested itself in other ways, too.

Youngblood was a ferocious defender who pummeled offensive linemen and quarterbacks. He reportedly played most of his career around 245 pounds and may have dipped below that in the later stages of the season. But Youngblood didn’t need to be as big as other defensive ends to produce; he was athletic enough to get to the backfield and wreak havoc.

He led the league in sacks twice and finished his career with 151.5. Youngblood made seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams and is known as one of the league’s most fearsome sack artists.

3 Maurkice Pouncey

Pouncey was a dominant center

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Twin brothers Maurkice and Mike Pouncey were enforcers on Florida’s offensive line, helping Tim Tebow lead the team to a national championship at the conclusion of the 2008 college football season.

Both Pounceys went in the first round of their respective drafts, but it was Maurkice, who declared a year earlier and was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, who had the better pro career.

Pouncey had a good frame and overwhelmed defensive tackles with his violent hand-fighting and high motor. His biggest weakness at Florida was his technique, which would often deteriorate as the game went on. But Pittsburgh’s emphasis on detail and technique, paired with Pouncey’s physical talent, made for a perfect partnership.

Pouncey ultimately made nine Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams for the Steelers, with whom he spent his entire NFL career. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team and retired after 2020. With a total of 13 Pro Bowl appearances between the two of them, the Pouncey twins are one of the best sibling duos in NFL history.

4 Lomas Brown

Brown is best remembered for his work as a Lion

RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Lomas Brown was a consensus All-American and a two-time All-SEC offensive tackle for the Gators before going sixth overall in the 1985 NFL Draft. He played for the Detroit Lions for 11 seasons and made six Pro Bowls with the franchise. Brown’s most notable contribution during his time in Detroit was blocking for the legendary Barry Sanders.

Although the Lions' front office struggled to maximize Sanders’ immense gifts, Brown was a premier tackle with remarkable durability, only missing a handful of games for the Lions, who made the postseason four times with Brown before he left to suit up for the Cardinals. Brown made his final Pro Bowl in 1996 and bounced around the league for the remainder of his career.

He was part of the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl, though he came off the bench during the regular and postseason. Still, Brown felt that a championship gave him the one thing that had been missing from his career and retired shortly after earning his ring.

5 Wilber Marshall

Marshall was an underappreciated talent

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Wilber Marshall came to the University of Florida as a tight end and left as one of the best linebackers in the country. The Chicago Bears selected the two-time All-American 11th overall in the 1984 draft, making him one of the final pieces to what became a historically great defense.

Marshall was an impactful player during Chicago’s famous 1985 Super Bowl run, recording four interceptions and six sacks in helping the Bears to a 15-1 regular-season record.

However, he was at his best in the years that followed, earning Pro Bowl selections in 1986 and 1987. Marshall was arguably the Bears’ best player in 1986 and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He was the perfect fit for the 1980s Bears, a vicious linebacker who never wasted an opportunity to lay out an offensive player. But he was also athletic and instinctive, making him more than a heavy hitter.

Marshall was often overshadowed by teammate Mike Singletary for much of his time in Chicago, and his success went overlooked. He went on to play five seasons with the team now known as the Washington Commanders , making a third Pro Bowl and winning a second Super Bowl.

Marshall is one of the most underrated defensive players of all time. In addition to his three Pro Bowl selections, he made three All-Pro teams and finished in the top three in the DPOY voting twice.

