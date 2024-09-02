Key Takeaways An All-American with the LSU Tigers, offensive lineman Alan Faneca made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams in the NFL.

Kevin Mawae bounced around on the offensive line with the Tigers but became a Hall of Fame center at the professional level.

Primarily a running back at LSU, Johnny Robinson excelled with the Kansas City Chiefs at safety.

Today, the LSU Tigers are known for the skill positions, showing a penchant for developing flashy players on both sides of the ball. From dynamic quarterbacks and wide receivers to feisty cornerbacks, fans have grown accustomed to the presence of Tigers in the NFL .

But while the Tigers of today are defined by speed and swagger, many of the greats that came before excelled in the trenches.

Offensive and defensive line play has been an underrated component of LSU’s success and has led to successful careers for multiple Hall of Famers. The list of LSU greats in the NFL ranges from 1950s legends to stars of the 2010s.

While names like Justin Jefferson , Ja'Marr Chase , and Joe Burrow may someday headline this list, for now, these are the top five NFL players to come from LSU.

1 Alan Faneca

Faneca was a ferocious lineman

Alan Faneca was an All-American at LSU before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft . The New Orleans native was viewed as a player with positional versatility but was primarily a guard in the NFL. He was an extremely tough player who specifically excelled as a run-blocker.

Faneca paired his toughness and intensity with textbook technique to become one of the best pulling guards in NFL history. He had good speed for a 316-pound player and was a one-man wrecking crew when blocking downfield, often paving the way for big gains for rushers such as Willie Parker and Jerome Bettis.

Faneca made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams in his career and won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh. He may not be the most memorable Tiger, given the nature of his position, but it’s fair to say that he did the most in the NFL of any LSU alum.

2 Kevin Mawae

Mawae was at his best at center

Kevin Mawae spent much of his time at LSU moving from position to position. He played left tackle in addition to left guard center and even served as the team’s long-snapper as a freshman. He was talented enough to provide the Tigers with serviceable play at each position, but to be a premium NFL prospect, he needed to find a single spot.

Mawae eventually settled at center his senior season in Baton Rouge and was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 1994 draft. He saw his earliest NFL action at right guard, but much like his time at LSU, Mawae proved to be his best at center.

He signed with the New York Jets in 1998 and made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams with Gang Green and made two more Pro Bowls with the Tennessee Titans . Mawae was ultimately named to the All-2000s Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

3 Johnny Robinson

Robinson played on both sides of the ball in his career

Johnny Robinson began his professional career in 1960 as a running back, which made sense, considering that was his position of choice at LSU, and he recorded 658 rushing yards and 1,228 receiving yards in his first two seasons. However, Robinson would prove to be a much better defensive back and took off after he converted to free safety.

He made seven AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls and six All-AFL/All-Pro teams with the Kansas City Chiefs and twice led his league in interceptions, once in the AFL and then again in the NFL the year the merger took place in 1970.

Robinson played in two Super Bowls, winning one of them. He suffered a serious injury late in the 1971 season and retired from football shortly before the start of the 1972 campaign.

Robinson was lauded for his skills and toughness and battled through numerous injuries, most notably playing in Super Bowl 4 against the Minnesota Vikings despite having three broken ribs. He finished his career with 57 interceptions.

Robinson was a staple of the AFL, playing for the league for the entirety of its existence. While he technically didn’t play in the NFL for most of his career, the point remains that Robinson was an excellent professional football player.

4 Y.A. Tittle

Tittle was a star in the 1950s

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is LSU’s current star quarterback in the NFL, but in terms of accomplishments and body of work, Y.A. Tittle takes the cake.

Tittle, a two-time All-SEC selection at LSU, originally passed on the NFL despite being taken sixth in the 1948 draft by the Detroit Lions , and signed with the original version of the Baltimore Colts of the All-America Football Conference.

The former Tiger contributed right away, winning AAFC Rookie of the Year, but the franchise, one of three from the AAFC to join the NFL, folded due to financial issues following the 1950 season. He was redrafted in 1951 by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall and eventually became the starting quarterback after being used sparingly in his first couple of seasons with the team.

Tittle made his first Pro Bowl in 1953 and went on to make six more. After a decade with the Niners, he joined the New York Giants and led the league in touchdown passes in 1962 and 1963, winning NFL MVP in the latter campaign.

Don’t let the fact he had more interceptions than touchdowns distract anyone from the fact that Tittle was a Hall of Fame talent and the best professional quarterback to come from LSU, at least for now.

5 Patrick Peterson

Peterson was a dominant cornerback

A two-time All-American at LSU, Patrick Peterson was a dominant NFL cornerback in his earliest years with the Arizona Cardinals , who took the Chuck Bednarik Award winner fifth overall in 2011.

Peterson checked every box as a defensive back. He had adequate size, high-end athleticism, and the instincts to jump routes and make plays on the ball. He was an immediate playmaker for Arizona and was named a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie, a rare feat for a cornerback.

He would go on to make eight Pro Bowls in his first eight years and was named to the All-2010s Team. Peterson left the Cardinals after eight seasons in 2020 and spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers . Despite being one of the more complete defensive backs in his prime, Peterson’s game couldn’t survive the loss of athleticism.

Peterson’s mirroring ability and foot speed, both of which were considered exemplary early on, became liabilities, hurting him in coverage. It feels that some fans are unaware of just how good Peterson was.

He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and recorded 652 tackles and 36 interceptions. From an accolades' standpoint, Peterson has a compelling Hall of Fame case, but only time will tell if he’ll get the nod.

