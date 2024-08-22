Highlights A two-time All-American with the Miami Hurricanes, Ray Lewis became one of the best linebackers in NFL history.

After helping Miami to a national championship, Ed Reed became one of the greatest safeties of his era.

Jim Otto was one of the centerpieces (literally) of the Raiders in the early years of the franchise.

The Miami Hurricanes football program is best known for its run during the 1980s and early 1990s, winning four national championships in a nine-year stretch.

These teams were larger than life, brimming with talent and controversy. This made the Hurricanes a must-watch spectacle, with fans tuning in either rooting for them to remain victorious or hoping for their downfall.

History repeated itself in 2001 when "The U" recaptured the throne and won its fifth national title. The team once again comprised characters that became legends at the next level. Miami’s championship teams weren’t just great; they were iconic and essential to the history of college football. And the school’s NFL legends are much the same.

While there were many options from which to choose, these are the five best NFL players to come from the University of Miami.

1 Ray Lewis

Lewis was a sensational linebacker

Longtime Baltimore Ravens superstar Ray Lewis is considered by many to be the greatest off-ball linebacker in NFL history, and it’s easy to see why.

After earning a pair of All-American honors with the Hurricanes, Lewis was selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft and logged 110 tackles as a rookie, finishing sixth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. While it was a solid start, few predicted his rise to football immortality in the coming years. He led the league in total tackles in 1997 and did so again in 1999 and 2001.

In addition to his sound tackling, Lewis was athletic enough to provide value in coverage and as a pass rusher. This comprehensive play earned Lewis a dozen trips to the Pro Bowl and 10 total All-Pro selections. Moreover, Lewis won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was also named Super Bowl 35 MVP.

There’s only so much that can be said about the two-time champion before it gets repetitive. Simply put, he was one of the best defensive players to ever step foot in the NFL and was the unequivocal leader of the Ravens' defense throughout his career.

Along with his physical talent, Lewis was a highly intelligent and passionate player who meticulously altered his game to be the best version of himself possible and expected the same from his teammates. He retired with 2,059 combined tackles, 31 interceptions, and 41.5 sacks and was easily a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

2 Ed Reed

Reed’s game translated well to the NFL

Ray Lewis wasn’t the only Miami Hurricanes legend on the 2000s Ravens defense. Similar to how Lewis is viewed as the best linebacker of his time, many football pundits have deemed Ed Reed the best safety of the 21st century.

Reed, a two-time All-American and the 2001 Big East Defensive Player of the Year, helped the Hurricanes capture their fifth national championship and headed for the NFL draft that spring. The Ravens took Reed 24th overall in the 2002 draft, and the rest is history.

Every facet of Reed’s game translated seamlessly to the NFL. His ball skills, instincts, athleticism, and tackling made him the quintessential safety. Reed was especially proficient in zone coverage and would read the quarterback’s eyes to jump routes and come up with interceptions.

He led the league in interceptions three times and amassed 64 over the course of his career, returning seven for touchdowns. Reed, who helped the Ravens win their second Super Bowl, made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams and serves as an example of a player who could succeed in any era. Reed was an all-encompassing safety who changed how the position was played.

3 Jim Otto

Otto had incredible success with the Raiders

Before Miami was known as the “The U” or a power that changed the realm of college football, it was a modest program in search of its first national title. It was during this time that center Jim Otto came through. Otto was a talented player but was considered undersized and garnered little interest from NFL teams.

The Oakland Raiders , who were set to kick off the first season in franchise history in 1960 as a charter member of the AFL, signed him and made the NFL regret passing on the former Hurricane.

Otto was successful from the jump and appeared to be the best center in the AFL as a rookie. He would hold onto that title for several years and continued to deliver premier center play after the AFL and NFL coalesced into a single organization in 1970.

While Otto’s 15-year career took place before the existence of advanced stats, his accolades speak for themselves. He made 12 AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls and a dozen All-AFL/All-Pro teams and helped the Raiders to an AFL title in 1967.

Otto was a leading figure during the 1960s for Oakland and remains one of the franchise’s greatest players.

4 Ted Hendricks

Hendricks’ unique size made him a difficult player to deal with

Ted Hendricks was a phenomenal athlete who received scholarship offers for football, basketball, and baseball coming out of high school in Hialeah, Florida.

After some deliberation, he decided to stick with football, and, in retrospect, that decision was a wise one. The defensive powerhouse was a multiple-time All-American with Miami and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1968.

Hendricks was so dominant at the collegiate level that the award given annually to college football's best defensive end bears his name, even though he played more linebacker at the pro level.

He was an awkward figure, listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, but Hendricks’ length made him a difficult player to handle. He could bat down balls and latch onto ball carriers and was mobile enough to make plays from sideline to sideline.

Hendricks made eight Pro Bowls for three different teams. He’s best remembered for his nine years with the Raiders, with whom he won three of his four Super Bowls, the other coming as a member of the Baltimore Colts .

Hendricks put together a 15-year career that saw him record 61 sacks and 26 interceptions. Even if he didn’t look like a football player, the Miami alum certainly played like one.

5 Warren Sapp

Sapp was a dominant interior defender

Following a 1994 season with the Hurricanes that saw him win Big East Defensive Player of the Year and finish sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, Warren Sapp entered the 1995 NFL Draft, where he was selected 12th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Sapp was a powerful defensive tackle with a knack for making plays on the ball.

In today’s NFL, an elite interior defender with double-digit sacks has become increasingly common. But during Sapp’s career, this was somewhat rare, and his block-shedding made him a unique talent that took the league by storm. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 after posting 12.5 sacks and then recorded 16.5 the following year.

Sapp would finish his career with 98.5 sacks and 578 total tackles. Off-field controversies aside, he is one of the most important players in Buccaneers history, having won a Super Bowl and making two All-Decade teams with the franchise.

