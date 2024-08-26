Key Takeaways Tom Brady was never a superstar with the Michigan Wolverines, but he certainly hit that status in the NFL with a record seven Super Bowl victories.

Charles Woodson earned a historic Heisman Trophy win at Michigan and continued to dominate at the professional level.

Offensive guard Tom Mack made more Pro Bowls in the NFL than any Michigan alum not named Tom Brady.

The Michigan Wolverines resolidified themselves as one of college football’s elite programs, winning the 2024 College Football Playoff. The Wolverines may be a present-day power, but their dominance goes back a long, long way. Michigan claimed its first national championship in 1901 and owns the most victories in college football history.

There are plenty of questions regarding the program’s future, as former head coach (and quarterback) Jim Harbaugh is now in the NFL coaching the Los Angeles Chargers . Moreover, many of the key contributors from Michigan’s championship run are now playing professionally, too.

As these youngsters look to embark on their NFL journey, it’s time to look back at the Wolverine greats who came before them. If history gives any indication, these players are bound to experience at least some level of success at the next level.

Here are the five players who once called Ann Arbor home who had the best NFL careers, the first of which should be rather obvious.

1 Tom Brady

Brady reached mythical heights in the NFL

As if it could’ve been anyone else. While Tom Brady ’s career at Michigan was merely average — he wasn't even the starter when the Wolverines won a national title in '97, as he sat behind Brian Griese — his professional career defied all logic in more ways than one.

His seven total Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most of any player ever. In fact, no individual franchise has won more than six.

Additionally, Brady simply refused to age. Whereas most of his contemporaries faded in their late 30s or early 40s, TB12 remained sharp and finished runner-up in the NFL MVP voting in his age-44 season in 2021 and led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43).

Even in his final season, he was still a quality quarterback and likely could’ve gone for a couple of more years had he opted to do so. When it comes to discussing the greatest players ever, not just the greatest quarterbacks ever, it’s impossible to leave Brady out of the conversation.

His resume is one of the most bulletproof in the entire sport. He has team success, individual accolades, longevity, and prime, and he is the all-time leader in most major passing statistics.

Even his staunchest critics would have to capitulate that he is, at the very least, the most accomplished to ever play the game. Brady wouldn’t be considered the best Michigan player when solely looking at his collegiate career, but no former Wolverine has had close to as much professional success.

Brady retired after 2022 with 15 Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro selections, three NFL MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, 89,214 passing yards, and 649 passing touchdowns. No one is invincible in the NFL, but many of Brady’s records appear to be built to stand the test of time. He created a standard for quarterback play that players for generations will chase.

2 Charles Woodson

Woodson was a dangerous defensive back

Perhaps the best combination of NFL and college success of any former Wolverine would be defensive back Charles Woodson. Woodson famously became the first (and still only) primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997 and was selected fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders .

Woodson was the consummate athlete and impacted the game as both a safety and cornerback. Some defensive backs are ballhawks, others are tackling machines, and in rare cases, they can be productive pass rushers.

Woodson, who spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers in between his two stints with the Raiders, checked every box, making him a difficult player to plan against. As the NFL becomes more positionless, it’s easy to wonder if Woodson would be even better today.

Still, he had more than enough success in his career. After making nine Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams, as well as winning a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year, Woodson retired having done it all. He was a true Swiss Army Knife player and had a major impact on the game.

3 Tom Mack

Mack was one of Michigan’s first NFL Hall of Famers

To newer Michigan fans, the name Tom Mack may not ring a bell. After all, he played in the 1960s and was an offensive guard, a position not as easily noticed as quarterback or wide receiver.

Nevertheless, Mack, who was named a Second-Team All-American in 1965, was a major part of his team’s success and was selected second overall in the 1966 draft by the Los Angeles Rams .

He played his entire career with the Rams and made 11 Pro Bowls, the most of any Michigan alum not named Tom Brady. The 250-pound Mack had excellent balance and was powerful enough to stay in front of defenders.

His frame was a reflection of the time, which favored lighter interior linemen. Although Mack’s Rams never won a championship, they were highly competitive and made eight postseason appearances during his tenure.

4 Steve Hutchinson

Hutchinson was a dominant guard

Steve Hutchinson perfectly fits the description of a prototypical offensive lineman. He was a sturdy 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds with great functional strength, and, most importantly, he was a fervent competitor who looked to not only win his rep but bury and emasculate the opposition.

Following four First-Team All-Big Ten nods and a pair of All-American selections in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson was taken 17th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2001 draft and spent five years with the team before joining the Minnesota Vikings .

In his 12 seasons, the last of which was spent with the Tennessee Titans , Hutchinson earned seven Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and was named to the All-2000s team. While he may not have the name recognition of Woodson or Brady, Hutchinson is a Wolverine legend and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was a ruthless competitor and undoubtedly one of the most dominant guards in league history.

5 Ty Law

Law helped put the Patriots' dynasty into motion

This list ends the way it started with a Wolverine who won multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots. Ty Law spent time in Ann Arbor not long before Brady’s arrival and intercepted six passes in a Michigan uniform. Law showed enough promise for New England to use a first-round pick on him in 1995, and the selection paid dividends.

The elite-level cornerback had outstanding ball skills and ultimately led the league in interceptions twice and passes defended once. By the time Brady and Bill Belichick arrived, Law was a respected defensive back with instincts akin to a receiver.

He made the Pro Bowl in New England’s first two Super Bowl-winning seasons and received a ring for the team’s third, though Law missed the entire postseason due to injury.

Law, who also spent time with the New York Jets , Kansas City Chiefs , and Denver Broncos , finished his career with 53 interceptions and 845 tackles. He also made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

With all the star power that made up the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty, Law is often overlooked. Players like Brady, Randy Moss, and Rob Gronkowski make it difficult for anyone else to stand out. But make no mistake, Law was instrumental to the early stages of New England’s empire.

