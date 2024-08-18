Highlights Following a stellar career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, offensive lineman Jim Parker helped the Baltimore Colts win back-to-back NFL titles.

Paul Warfield was a standout wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins following his time with the Buckeyes.

Orlando Pace became a rare superstar with Ohio State before becoming one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history.

The state of Ohio has long been affiliated with losing athletics. It took the mighty LeBron James to end the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA championship drought.

In MLB, the Cincinnati Reds have had some eras of success in the past, but they haven't won a title in more than three decades, and the team currently known as the Cleveland Guardians hasn't won a World Series since 1948.

And as it pertains to the NFL , neither the Cincinnati Bengals nor the Cleveland Browns have won a Super Bowl.

To find a proven winner in the state, one would have to broaden their search to the collegiate level. There, the Ohio State Buckeyes stand out as one of the strongest schools in the world of college sports.

The Buckeyes are one of only seven schools to win an NCAA title in baseball, men’s basketball, and football. The latter has been at the core of the school’s identity for decades, as Ohio State has claimed eight national championships and won 41 conference titles (2 OAC, 39 Big Ten) on the gridiron.

Ohio State’s greatness transcends the college ranks and can be observed in the NFL, as the Buckeyes have produced no shortage of Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent over the years. Here are the five best NFL players who once called Columbus home at the collegiate level.

1 Jim Parker

Parker helped the Baltimore Colts achieve greatness

Outside of Anthony Munoz, there may not have been a more consistently dominant offensive tackle in NFL history than Jim Parker, who was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and was selected eighth overall by the Baltimore Colts in the 1957 NFL Draft. Parker would be instrumental to the success of legendary Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas.

From 1958 to 1965, he made eight consecutive Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams, keeping the pocket clean for his star quarterback and helping the Colts to back-to-back NFL titles in 1958 and 1959. Parker was an extremely adaptable player, moving to guard later in his career and logging playing time as a right tackle in 1966 after playing left tackle for the first six years of his career.

This versatility dates back to his college days, when the Georgia native played on both sides of the ball for Woody Hayes’ crew. Since retiring, Parker’s legacy as one of the all-time greats has lived on. In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, he was named to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1994 and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team in 2019.

2 Paul Warfield

Warfield was a lethal downfield threat

Paul Warfield played running back at Ohio State before moving to wide receiver in the NFL. He quickly made a name for himself at the professional level with the Cleveland Browns, recording 920 receiving yards as a rookie in 1964. Warfield made three Pro Bowls with Cleveland before joining the Miami Dolphins in 1970.

With Don Shula and a legendary group of Dolphins teammates, Warfield made five Pro Bowls in five seasons in Miami, winning two championships along the way, and the Ohio native’s numbers are actually more impressive when accounting for the Dolphins’ propensity to run the ball.

Despite having an impressive group of runners, Warfield was still among the league’s best receivers and possessed true game-breaking speed. He finished his career averaging 20.1 yards per reception, tied for fourth all-time.

The best example of Warfield’s playmaking ability was the 1973 season, when he reeled in 11 touchdowns on just 29 receptions. He finished his career with 8,565 receiving yards and 85 receiving touchdowns. Warfield left his mark on both the Browns and Dolphins and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.

3 Jim Tyrer

Tyrer dominated the AFL

Following his time at Ohio State, Jim Tyrer opted to join the AFL over the better-known NFL. He was selected by both leagues but was taken in the third round of the AFL draft in 1961 by the Dallas Texans, as opposed to the 14th round of the NFL draft by the Chicago Bears .

The Texans, of course, were rebranded as the Kansas City Chiefs two years later and Tyrer spent 13 of his 14 professional seasons with the organization. As a member of the Chiefs, he made nine AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls/ and eight All-AFL/All-Pro teams and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 4.

Tyrer’s resume screams Hall of Fame, but his actions after he retired put an end to any consideration. Tyrer battled mental health problems and, in 1980, he shot and killed his wife, Martha, and then turned the gun on himself.

As a result, Tyrer’s name has been nearly wiped from the NFL’s history. Some have speculated that Tyrer was one of the league’s earliest examples of CTE. Although this can never be verified, the role the game of football may have played in Tyrer’s mental health problems serves as yet another reason for the league to hide his memory.

4 Orlando Pace

Pace was a superstar for the Buckeyes and Rams

It’s rare that an offensive lineman becomes a superstar in the college game, as most fans long for the flash of a speedy receiver or the thrill of a gunslinging quarterback. Even a safety consumed by bloodlust is a more likely phenom.

But Orlando Pace was an exception. He was so dominant with the Buckeyes that even casual fans couldn’t help but notice his play.

Pace won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and even finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1996. There was little question as to how Pace’s game would translate to the NFL, as he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 1997 Draft. Pace continued to dominate defensive linemen, overwhelming them with his size and power.

At 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, he was an absolute unit and had a powerful punch that could halt some of the fearsome pass rushers.

Pace made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams with the Rams and also helped the team to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning one. He is now in the Hall of Fame and widely regarded as one of the best offensive tackles of his generation.

5 Cris Carter

Carter’s career took off with the Vikings

Cris Carter was a multi-sport athlete and initially planned on playing both football and basketball at Ohio State. However, after a solid freshman season on the gridiron, Carter decided to focus on football. As his hoop dreams faded, his football ambitions were realized, as he became an All-American and a leader of the Buckeyes' offense.

Carter was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1987 Supplemental Draft and spent his rookie season riding the bench. He saw more playing time in the following years, but didn’t truly break out until he joined the Minnesota Vikings . In his seventh year in the NFL, Carter made his first Pro Bowl and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time.

This was the only beginning, as he returned to the Pro Bowl in the following seven seasons. Carter was a well-rounded receiver known for his route running and exceptional body control. His basketball background also made him a dangerous red zone weapon, leading to 130 receiving touchdowns.

Carter amassed 1,101 catches for 13,899 yards during his career, and his numbers and accolades made a Hall of Fame induction inevitable, even if it took longer than it should have.

Carter was finally enshrined in 2013 and is one of the game’s greatest late bloomers. Whereas most receivers fade after they turn 30, Carter took his game to the next level at that age and continued to produce.

