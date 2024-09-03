Key Takeaways After a stellar career with the Oklahoma Sooners, Adrian Peterson became one of the best running backs in NFL history.

The Oklahoma Sooners have had one of the most successful and consistent programs in college football history. Since 1895, they’ve played winning football and recruited and developed blue-chip talent.

The Sooners have enjoyed a combination of individual and team success, having claimed seven national championships and seven Heisman Trophy winners, four of the latter coming since 2003.

For as great as Oklahoma has been historically, many of the program's best NFL players have come in recent years, with some either playing today or having retired in recent years. This is a promising sign for the future of the now-SEC-affiliated program.

These are the five best NFL players who once suited up for the Sooners.

1 Adrian Peterson

Peterson was a transcendent talent

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The legend of Adrian Peterson goes back to high school, where he was a can’t-miss running back prospect out of the state of Texas. The Sooners were able to snag the Palestine native from their rival state, a move that would result in one of the greatest running back talents in the sport’s history.

Peterson dazzled as a freshman, rushing for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he would eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in each of his next two seasons, departing from Norman as a generational running back prospect.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Peterson seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft and quickly made him the face of their offense. He easily won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 and then led the league in rushing in 2008, racking up 1,760 yards.

Peterson was a gifted runner with exemplary vision and contact balance. The pinnacle of his career came in 2012 when he returned from a torn ACL to run for 2,097 yards, the second-highest single-season rushing total in league history, taking both Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP honors. He remains the last non-quarterback to win the latter.

Peterson continued to produce into his 30s, even surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in his age-33 season as a member of the team now known as the Washington Commanders . He finished his career with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 rushing touchdowns and made seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams.

2 Trent Williams

Williams perfectly exemplifies the ideal modern left tackle

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams was a mauler at Oklahoma and earned the reputation as one of the most complete blockers at the collegiate level. He was taken by Washington with the fourth overall pick in 2010 and was a fixture on the offensive line in the nation's capital for nine years. While Washington faltered overall during Williams’ tenure, he excelled individually and earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl.

After being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, Williams took his game to new heights and has made three consecutive All-Pro teams, strengthening his Hall of Fame candidacy.

He’s an outstanding athlete with great hand placement and power. The 49ers' offensive line has been highly dependent on its left tackle, making Williams an integral component of the team’s success.

As it stands now, he has made 11 Pro Bowls and four total All-Pro teams. It took Williams some time to get his due around the league, but he’s been a consistent player throughout his career and a true game-changer.

3 Lee Roy Selmon

Selmon delivered as a Buccaneer

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

With all the focus on modern legends, it’s only fair to discuss greats from previous generations. Lee Roy Selmon was phenomenal playing at Oklahoma, helping the Sooners to consecutive national titles and earning All-American honors before going No. 1 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1976 Draft.

The decorated defensive end wreaked havoc from the outside and became a productive pass rusher. Selmon’s most celebrated season in the pros came in 1979 when he posted 11.0 sacks and was named Defensive Player of the Year. This year was the beginning of a Hall of Fame run for Selmon, as he made the Pro Bowl in each of the next five seasons, giving him a grand total of six selections.

Additionally, Selmon made four All-Pro teams and recorded four double-digit sack seasons in his nine-year career, the entirety of which came in Tampa Bay. Most of all, he helped turn around a failing franchise. The Buccaneers lost 26 consecutive games to start their existence, the longest losing streak of the Super Bowl era.

However, Selmon’s Bucs reached the postseason three times in four years during his prime. A back injury sustained in 1985 led to an early retirement, but that didn’t stop him from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995. Selmon logged 78.5 sacks in 121 games and was named to the All-1980s team.

4 Tommy McDonald

McDonald overcame his smaller stature in the NFL

Hy Peskin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Despite him finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting for the Sooners in 1956, NFL teams were apprehensive about selecting running back Tommy McDonald in the '57 draft. He was quick and versatile but very undersized.

At 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, it was fair to wonder how the two-time All-American would hold up at the pro level. The Philadelphia Eagles ultimately selected him in the third round, making for a relatively low-risk selection.

McDonald gradually became more of a receiver and, by his fourth season, was completely absent from the Eagles' running game. Flourishing in his new position, he led the league in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 1961 and made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1958 to 1962. Surprisingly, McDonald proved to be quite a durable player, missing a mere three games in his first 11 seasons.

McDonald, who also spent time with four other teams, most notably two years with the Los Angeles Rams , finished his career with 496 receptions for 8,410 receiving yards and 84 receiving touchdowns. By 1960s standards, these numbers were incredible and put McDonald in the top three all-time in multiple major statistical categories at the time.

5 Lane Johnson

Johnson has become a credentialed tackle

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson was simply meant to be a football player. Originally a high school quarterback, he tried his hand at tight end and defensive end at Oklahoma before finally finding his true home at offensive tackle.

Johnson proved to be more than athletic enough to handle the demands of left tackle and entered the 2013 draft as a safe pick with a high floor and ceiling. The Eagles nabbed him with the fourth overall pick, and while he possessed the tools to play either tackle position, Philadelphia kept Johnson on the right side. There, he would become a top player at his position and use his speed and balance to keep edge rushers at bay.

Johnson generally keeps a low pad level and is able to finish blocks with force. He’s made five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl win. With a couple more high-level seasons, his Hall of Fame case will be an intriguing one.

