It’s hard to miss the Oregon Ducks on Saturdays in the fall. The Nike-affiliated school is known for its vibrant colors and numerous uniform combinations, contributing to the team’s distinct brand. With that said, it takes a lot more than attractive color schemes and fancy uniforms to become a premier college football program.

The flair of Oregon football extends to the game itself, where the school has shown a penchant for elite athletes and explosive offense. The Ducks have several current standouts in the NFL, most notably Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Detroit Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell .

While these players, as well as several others, have the potential to eventually crack this list, they have a long way to go before they break into the top five.

1 Mel Renfro

Renfro was a game-changer in the Cowboys' secondary

Mel Renfro starred mainly as a running back while at Oregon, twice earning All-American honors, but converted to a full-time defensive back upon his arrival in the NFL. Renfro wasted no time making an impact with the Dallas Cowboys , recording seven interceptions and posting 1,545 all-purpose yards as a rookie in 1964.

And although Renfro’s special teams impact would diminish over the years, his defensive prowess would not.

The former Duck made 10 straight Pro Bowls to begin his pro career and was part of the Cowboys' first two Super Bowl victories. Renfro played his entire 14-year career with Dallas, making him one of the most statistically dominant players in franchise history on the defensive side of the ball.

His 52 interceptions and 626 interception return yards are the most of any player in franchise history. Renfro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996 and has remained a celebrated figure in Cowboys history.

2 Gary Zimmerman

Zimmerman’s late start didn’t stop him from putting together a great NFL career

After an All-American senior season at Oregon, offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman began his professional career playing for the Los Angeles Express of the USFL. This league was meant to eventually rival the NFL and was an enticing alternative to pro prospects.

Zimmerman actually blocked for future Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young during that time, but the USFL wasn’t built to last and folded after 1986.

Zimmerman joined the Minnesota Vikings after they retained his draft rights that originally belonged to the New York Giants . In Minnesota, Zimmerman became a decorated lineman, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl and a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections. He was a physically imposing tackle who made an indelible impact on games.

Zimmerman joined the Denver Broncos after the 1992 season and spent the final five years of his career in the Mile High City, earning three additional Pro Bowl nods and three more total All-Pro selections.

After helping John Elway finally win a Super Bowl, Zimmerman walked away from football following the 1997 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

3 Dan Fouts

Fouts helped put an offensive revolution into motion

Those who watched Dan Fouts at Oregon likely didn't envision him becoming a Hall of Fame quarterback at the next level. He barely completed half of his pass attempts and threw more interceptions than touchdowns in each of his three seasons with the Ducks. However, the NFL never ceases to amaze.

Fouts went in the third round of the 1973 NFL Draft, selected by the San Diego Chargers , and the early stages of his career were similar to his time at Oregon. His accuracy was inconsistent, and his decision-making was highly questionable. It wasn’t until Don Coryell took over as head coach and installed his offense, known colloquially as the Air Coryell, that Fouts’ career took off.

Coryell’s offense, which was predicated on spacing and timing, befuddled defenses and allowed Fouts to tap into his top-tier arm talent. The Chargers' receivers started to get open more consistently, and the offense fired on all cylinders. Fouts led the league in passing yards in four straight seasons from 1979 to 1982 and also led the NFL in passing touchdowns twice in the final two years of that stretch.

He became a well-respected quarterback and made six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in addition to throwing for 43,040 yards and 254 touchdowns. No one will deny that he was a direct beneficiary of a coach and scheme that were ahead of their time, but it was Fouts who turned a novel idea into a potent passing offense.

4 Norm Van Brocklin

Van Brocklin was among the top gunslingers of the 1950s

Norm Van Brocklin earned All-American honors at Oregon, seemingly making him a desirable prospect in the 1949 NFL Draft. This turned out not to be the case, as Van Brocklin fell to the fourth round, where he was taken by the Los Angeles Rams .

Van Brocklin split playing time with Bob Waterfield early on, and the two achieved a surprising amount of success considering the history of multi-quarterback systems, even winning an NFL Championship in 1951.

While he only attempted six passes in that title game, Van Brocklin made history during this season. He threw for 554 yards against the now-defunct New York Yanks in the season opener, a single-game record that still stands today. Van Brocklin was made the full-time starter in 1953, which was when his career truly began to take off.

He led the league in passing yards and yards per attempt in 1954 and made three straight Pro Bowls from 1953 to 1955. Van Brocklin won his second league championship in 1960 with the Philadelphia Eagles and was named UPI NFL MVP. For his time, Van Brocklin was nothing short of excellent. He made a total of nine Pro Bowls and retired with 23,611 passing yards and 173 touchdown passes.

5 Dave Wilcox

Wilcox was a fearsome linebacker

Dave Wilcox began his college journey at Boise State before joining the Ducks for his final two years. Wilcox played both ways, being deployed as a guard on offense and a defensive end on defense.

Both the AFL and NFL showed interest in Wilcox, with the Houston Oilers selecting him in the 1964 AFL Draft and the San Francisco 49ers taking him in the third round of the NFL draft two days later.

Wilcox chose the more established NFL and signed with San Francisco. There, he would star as a linebacker, earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections in his 11 seasons. Wilcox was more than just a productive football player; he was a manic competitor that struck fear into the hearts of offensive players.

He was nicknamed “The Intimidator” for his brutal playing style and ability to overpower players of all shapes and sizes. Although Wilcox retired before the 49ers’ dynasty began to take shape, he undoubtedly left his mark on the franchise. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000 and is one of the top defensive players in team history.

