Highlights Von Miller was a can't-miss prospect coming out of Texas A&M and is essentially a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Yale Lary was a two-sport star for the Aggies and then helped the Detroit Lions win several NFL titles.

Myles Garrett was a two-time All-American at Texas A&M before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texas A&M Aggies have spent much of their existence playing second fiddle to the Texas Longhorns.

The state of Texas has long held enough high school talent for multiple programs to coexist, but it was no secret who typically came out on top on game day. It wasn’t until the Aggies moved to the SEC in 2011 that they escaped the Longhorns’ shadow, although Texas is also now a member of that same conference.

Nevertheless, Texas A&M has built up a respectable program and become a leader in the realm of recruiting. In retrospect, the Aggies’ perilous decision to jump to the most prestigious and competitive conference in college football may have triggered the massive conference realignment that has taken place in the years since.

In addition to its effects on the ever-evolving college athletics landscape, Texas A&M has also produced several strong NFL players over the years.

1 Von Miller

Miller has been a tremendous pass rusher

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller earned the status of a can’t-miss prospect at Texas A&M. With the Aggies, Miller recorded 33.0 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss and showed the tools to be an elite outside linebacker at the next level. He was extremely athletic with great burst and range and showcased a variety of pass-rush moves.

The Denver Broncos selected Miller second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft , which ended up being one of the most consequential picks in franchise history. Miller won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was then the runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2012.

He quickly became one of the league’s most feared pass rushers and regularly drew double teams from opponents. Miller was instrumental to Denver’s 2015 success, leading one of the greatest defenses of the modern era.

He finished the regular season with 11.0 sacks and 32 quarterback hits, but turned it up a notch in the postseason. Miller notched five sacks and an interception in three postseason games and won Super Bowl 50 MVP. After eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro selections in Denver, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams , with whom he won another Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

He’s now with the Buffalo Bills and approaching the end of his illustrious career. Miller’s 123.5 sacks and 248 quarterback hits make him one of the most successful defensive players of his time and a surefire Hall of Famer.

2 Yale Lary

Lary was a unique dual threat on the field

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Yale Lary was a special athlete, starring in both football and baseball at Texas A&M. He moved from running back to defensive back and punter in the NFL and made a name for himself with the Detroit Lions . Lary played 25 games in his first two years but then missed the 1954 and 1955 seasons due to military service before returning in 1956.

Lary was a formidable safety and intercepted 50 passes in his career. He was also among the league’s best punters and led the NFL in yards per punt three times in his career. He made nine Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams while winning three NFL titles with Detroit.

In addition to his NFL success, Lary played minor league baseball in the offseason up until 1957. His ability to play multiple positions and sports at a high level makes him one of the most impressive athletes of the 1950s.

3 Myles Garrett

Garrett’s greatness may just be beginning

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Myles Garrett was an immediate contributor for the Aggies, logging 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a freshman. The Arlington native would spend two more years in College Station before declaring for the 2017 draft. The Cleveland Browns took Garrett first overall, making him the face of the franchise.

Garrett lived up to the hype, notching seven sacks as a rookie and amassing 13.5 in 2018. He would build on this momentum and become arguably the best defensive player in football. Garrett took fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022 and won the award in 2023 after recording 14.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He is a physical force of nature with elite bend and pocket-moving ability and has even taken strides as a run defender, turning one of his few weaknesses at Texas A&M into a selling point.

Five Pro Bowls and five total All-Pro teams have already put Garrett into Hall of Fame consideration, but it appears that he’s only getting started, as he possesses the potential to etch his name into the history books as one of the best defensive ends of all time.

4 Richmond Webb

Webb anchored the Dolphins’ offense during the 1990s

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After earning All-SWC honors in his final two seasons at Texas A&M, offensive tackle Richmond Webb was selected ninth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins .

Webb quickly developed into one of the team’s most dependable performers, making seven consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career and making four All-Pro teams during that stretch. This high-level play and durability made Webb an extremely important player for legendary Dolphins QB Dan Marino.

Marino’s quick release was also beneficial to Webb, who didn’t always need to hold his blocks as long as other tackles in the league. Webb played 13 seasons in the NFL and retired following the 2002 campaign.

Regardless of whether Webb eventually gets into the Hall of Fame, he was the anchor of the Dolphins’ 1990s offense and a top tackle in franchise history.

5 Lester Hayes

Hayes was a physical and skilled corner

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Lester Hayes fell to the fifth round of the 1977 draft despite registering eight interceptions with Texas A&M in 1976. He was eventually selected by the Oakland Raiders at No. 126 overall and became a pivotal player for the franchise.

Hayes was an expert in the art of bump-and-run coverage and became known for his distinct stance that had him in almost a crouch position. He was also a ballhawk, posting 13 interceptions in 1980 and tacking on five more in the postseason, giving him a total of 18 on the year. Hayes won Defensive Player of the Year that season and was named to the Pro Bowl and the First-Team All-Pro squad.

Although he would make four more Pro Bowl appearances, Hayes’ ball production plummeted in the following years. The NFL banned stickum, a sticky substance used to improve grip, in 1981. Although Hayes was far from the only player to use this product, he’s one of the most famous examples, which is why many refer to the ban as the “Lester Hayes rule.”

It’s fair to question whether Hayes’ association with a now-banned substance has negatively impacted his legacy. He won two Super Bowls with the Raiders and is tied with Willie Brown for the most interceptions in Raiders history with 39, but has yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.