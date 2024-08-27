Key Takeaways A Heisman Trophy winner with the Texas Longhorns, running back Earl Campbell was a dominant force in his early years in the NFL.

After a strong career at Texas, defensive tackle Steve McMichael was a key player of the Chicago Bears' vaunted defense in the 1980s.

Former Longhorns QB Bobby Layne won a pair of NFL titles with the Detroit Lions during his Hall of Fame career.

It's long been said that everything is bigger in Texas. This phrase holds up literally and figuratively. In addition to being one of the largest and most populous states in America, it has its own distinctive culture. While the game of football is beloved nationwide, it is especially cherished in the Lone Star State.

Texas has long been a hotbed for elite high school talent, drawing interest from schools far and wide, and no program has benefitted more from this talent surplus than the Texas Longhorns.

As the state’s most storied college football program, many Texas youngsters grow up dreaming of playing in Austin. Many of them have represented the school well, both during and after their collegiate careers.

The Longhorns' lineage in the NFL includes several All-Pros and Hall of Fame inductees. Here are the top five pro players who once called the University of Texas home.

1 Earl Campbell

Campbell soared in his earliest years in the NFL

Historically, the Longhorns have been one of the strongest RBUs in college football history. Notable alums include Priest Holmes, Jamaal Charles, and Ricky Williams, but the most successful tailback at the NFL level was Earl Campbell.

Campbell suited up for the Longhorns from 1974 to 1977 and won the Heisman Trophy his senior year, rushing for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the in-state Houston Oilers happily selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft.

Many believed Campbell would be an impactful player from day one, but few grasped just how valuable he would prove to be. The Tyler native won Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first three seasons and finished no lower than second in the NFL MVP voting every season, winning the award in 1979. During this stretch, he led the league in rushing yards three times, rushing touchdowns twice, and yards per carry once.

This legendary run put Campbell in an exclusive group. He was the first to win three OPOY awards and has only been joined by Marshall Faulk in the years since his retirement. Campbell walked away from the NFL after just eight seasons with five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections and rushed for 9,407 yards and 74 touchdowns.

2 Steve McMichael

McMichael was an underrated part of the 1985 Chicago Bears

Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame induction in 2024 was long overdue. He retired after the 1994 season and waited 30 years to finally hear his name called.

It all began in Texas, where the Houston native starred as a defensive tackle with the Longhorns, twice earning All-SWC honors, and even filled in as a backup kicker. He was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 1980 but was cut following his rookie season. It was the Chicago Bears who picked up the defensive tackle and reaped the benefits in the years that followed.

McMichael ultimately became a four-time All-Pro and was easily one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen of his time. He regularly approached double-digit sack totals and had a knack for making plays on the ball carrier.

Many will point to the Bears' famed 1985 season as the pinnacle of McMichael’s career. After all, he and Buddy Ryan's 46 defense helped the Monsters of the Midway to a 15-1 regular-season record and a blowout victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 20. McMichael was named a First-Team All-Pro after recording eight sacks and 44 total tackles.

It’s important to note, though, that McMichael continued to produce long after his legendary teammates. He made an All-Pro team as late as 1991, six years after Chicago’s Super Bowl run, and logged 10.5 sacks in 1992.

It took a while for McMichael to get what he deserved, but he's now part of a special club to be an All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion, and a Hall of Famer.

3 Bobby Layne

Layne won multiple titles with the Lions

A four-time All-SWC selection and a two-time All-American at Texas, quarterback Bobby Layne played 15 years in the NFL and is best remembered for his time with the Detroit Lions .

Layne is one of the few former Lions who is remembered as a winner, leading the franchise to back-to-back NFL championships in 1952 and 1953, winning another in 1957. Layne was a high-volume passer in his earliest years with the franchise, leading the league in passing yards and pass attempts twice.

Later on, the Highland Park native became a more efficient player and led the league in completion percentage in 1955 and yards per pass attempt in 1957. Layne retired having thrown for 26,768 yards and 196 touchdowns and was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-1950s team. He also made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and is the only former Longhorns quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4 Justin Tucker

Tucker is statistically the most excellent kicker ever

This may not be an overly popular pick, given the stigma of placing kickers and punters in the same conversation as more physically demanding positions. However, if this list’s intention is to capture the most successful Texas players in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ought to be included.

His seven Pro Bowls and five First-Team All-Pro selections are both tied for the most of any Texas alum. While Tucker’s job may not be considered as strenuous, he’s proven to be the best of his generation at his position and is statistically the most accurate kicker ever. His 90.18% field goal conversion rate is the highest in league history.

Moreover, Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, a 66-yard walkoff winner against the Detroit Lions in 2021. This combination of power and accuracy has made him one of the most respected players in the NFL and cemented him as an all-time great kicker.

5 Earl Thomas

Thomas was a game-changer at safety

Longtime Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who also made a Pro Bowl with the Ravens in the final year of his pro career, appears to be the most likely retired Texas alum to join the Hall of Fame.

Thomas was a prolific safety for the Longhorns, recording 10 interceptions in his two seasons, including eight in 2009. The Seahawks took notice of the Orange native's ball skills and selected him 14th overall in 2010.

Thomas became a core member of The Legion of Boom, and he, Richard Sherman, and Cam Chancellor formed one of the most potent secondaries of the millennium and dominated opposing offenses, helping Seattle to the franchise's lone Super Bowl win. Specifically, the duo of Chancellor and Thomas was perfect for Pete Carroll’s defense.

Chancellor was the enforcer, a brutal safety known for his hard hits, whereas Thomas was the smaller, highly cerebral ball hawk. Thomas made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and was named to the All-2010s team. He intercepted 30 passes and made 713 tackles in his career.

