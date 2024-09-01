Key Takeaways After helping the USC Trojans win a national championship, Anthony Muñoz became arguably the greatest offensive tackle in NFL history.

A consensus All-American with the Trojans, Bruce Matthews made 14 Pro Bowls in the NFL, second only to Tom Brady.

After winning the Heisman Trophy at USC, O.J. Simpson became the first running back in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

For years, the USC Trojans represented not only the university itself and its neighboring areas, but also the entire West Coast. The world of college football has long run through the East Coast elites, leaving many other regions much less represented in its landscape.

But USC has been one of the few schools in the Pacific Time Zone to consistently challenge the all-time programs over the years, claiming 11 national championships.

Perhaps the school’s greatest strength is individual talent. USC has been home to eight Heisman Trophy winners, more than any other school. This individual excellence has led to several Trojans going early in the draft and having legendary NFL careers.

Of all the great Trojans players from which to choose for this particular list, these are the top five.

Related Ranking the USC Players Taken No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft The USC Trojans have sent more than 500 players to the NFL, including six No. 1 overall picks.

1 Anthony Muñoz

Muñoz was the total package at tackle

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle Anthony Muñoz takes the top spot on this list due to his holistic offensive line play and consistent dominance, both at USC and in the pros.

Muñoz, who helped the Trojans win a national title in 1978, was selected third overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1980 NFL Draft and may have gone higher had it not been for concerns surrounding his knee injuries.

He started all 16 games as a rookie and remained a dependable player for the vast majority of his 13-year career. There is only so much that can be said about Muñoz before it gets repetitive. He was certainly the best tackle of his time and possibly the best offensive tackle in NFL history.

From 1981 to 1991, he made 11 consecutive Pro Bowls, earned 11 consecutive All-Pro selections, and played the full 16 games nine times.

The only downside to Muñoz’s career is that he never won a championship. The Bengals reached two Super Bowls during his time in Cincy but lost both times to the San Francisco 49ers .

Offensive line play has always been viewed as more of a unit than an individual talent. While this is usually the case, Muñoz was a transcendent talent who elevated his group in a way that shouldn’t have been possible for a single player. His on-field greatness, paired with his charity work, made him one of the most respected and beloved players of all time.

2 Bruce Matthews

Matthews was a phenomenal interior lineman

Michael Madrid, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Muñoz deservedly holds the honor as the best pure tackle in NFL history, but it’s Bruce Matthews who can be considered the greatest all-around offensive lineman ever. Matthews didn’t abide by conventional wisdom and, instead of focusing on a particular position, played all five spots on the offensive line.

After a stellar run at USC that saw him earn All-American honors, the Houston Oilers tried to install Matthews as a right guard during his rookie season before having him play tackle and center in his second season. In 1985, Matthews’ third year, he was a right tackle and flipped to left tackle in 1986.

It seemed that the Oilers weren’t sure what they were doing, moving him around haphazardly and not giving him enough time to get acclimated to his new position. Finally, Matthews found his home at right guard and stayed there for four straight seasons and made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams during that time. He would move to center in 1991 and continued to dominate, making four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

Matthews eventually moved to left guard, where he made six more Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams. He would go on to finish his career as a center and made a total of 14 Pro Bowls, tied for the second-most in NFL history behind only Tom Brady. If it weren’t for Muñoz, Matthews would be a shoo-in for the top spot here.

3 Ronnie Lott

Lott anchored the 49ers defense

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The closest comparison to what Matthews did on the offensive line might be Ronnie Lott’s work in the secondary. Lott was a spectacular college player and reeled in 13 interceptions for USC, eight in 1980 alone. The San Francisco 49ers selected him eighth overall in the 1981 draft, and the rest is history.

Lott was a defensive back in every sense of the word. He played on the right and left sides of the field and spent time at both safety positions. The one constant was his success. Regardless of his designated position, Lott was inevitable and had to be monitored at all times by opposing offenses.

Lott was a First-Team All-Pro at cornerback, strong safety, and free safety. His best ball production, though, came at safety, as Lott was able to play center field and roam the field without a specific assignment, but he was able to shut down specific players at cornerback.

There was no wrong answer when it came to Lott’s position. He spent most of his career as a safety and won four Super Bowls with the 49ers. Lott, who also spent time with the Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets , made 10 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams, making him one of the most accomplished defensive players ever.

4 Junior Seau

Seau was the face of the Chargers

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Junior Seau was a West Coast legend, having played college ball for the Trojans and spending 13 of his 20 NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers .

Seau was Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-American honors in 1989, leading to the Chargers taking him fifth overall in the 1990 draft. By his second season, the San Diego native was recognized as one of the league’s more versatile players. He was big enough to line up on the defensive line but athletic enough to drop back into coverage.

This was seen time and time again during his career. Seau recorded sacks and interceptions and was among the league leaders in tackles. He was also an instinctive player, which was a big reason why he always seemed to be near the football.

Seau, who spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and four with the New England Patriots after his run with the Bolts, made 12 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams and retired with 1,847 tackles, 56.5 sacks, and 18 interceptions.

Sadly, Seau’s 20-year career had adverse effects on his mental health, leading to him taking his own life in 2012. It was later revealed that he had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain condition linked to repetitive head trauma. As great as Seau was on Saturdays and Sundays, his story serves as a cautionary tale of the risks of professional football.

5 O.J. Simpson

Before his personal life was embroiled in controversy, Simpson was a sensational back

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Despite producing the most Heisman Trophy winners in college football history, legendary (and later infamous) running back O.J. Simpson is the only Heisman winner to crack USC’s top-five NFL players list.

Simpson was a phenom for the Trojans and was a two-time All-American, rushing for 3,124 yards and 33 touchdowns in his two years as a starter.

As a runner, Simpson could do it all. He was fast and big enough to withstand the punishment of the NFL. He was the obvious choice for the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 draft and proved to be a worthy selection of the Buffalo Bills . Simpson led the league in rushing four times and became the first running back to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season in 1973.

He made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and was named both NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year during his record-setting campaign in '73.

Obviously, Simpson’s accomplishments have been overshadowed by his off-field controversies. He was part of one of the most infamous murder trials in American history and was later jailed for armed robbery and kidnapping.

He remains the most successful NFL running back to come out of USC, with 11,236 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns, but that isn’t the first thing that comes up when you type his name into a search browser.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.