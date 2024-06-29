Highlights The NFL has seen a trend of teams adopting throwback jerseys into their current uniform rotation

19 of the 32 teams will use a throwback in the 2024 NFL season.

When the term throwback is used, it's often given to something that was popular in an older era compared to today. But in the NFL, any time that same term is used, the often-brought-up topic is jerseys. Recently, the NFL has picked up on a trend flowing through pop culture in that what's old is new again. Thus, many teams are adopting a throwback jersey into their current uniform rotation.

As of 2024, 19 of the 32 NFL teams have adopted a throwback jersey into their current uniform rotation. And each of them are fairly nice-looking jerseys as well.

This article will detail the top 10 throwback jerseys in the NFL today.

1 New England Patriots

Pat the Patriot is still a timeless look in any era, even if it doesn't result in success

Starting off the list is Pat, the Patriot for the New England Patriots. The original red uniforms with the Pat the Patriot logo were the team's first recognizable looks from their second season in 1961 through the 1992 season. Today, the Patriots have re-incorporated Pat and his red jersey friends as a throwback alternate in their current uniform rotation.

Unfortunately, the red jerseys have not exactly been kind to New England, as the team has won just once in four tries since returning the red duds. That still doesn't mean that it needs to be shelved because it's a bad luck jersey. It's still a fun jersey to watch on the field.

2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After toying with Bucco Bruce for years, he is finally back in the jersey rotation.

Ah, yes, Bucco Bruce. The orange creamsicle design. Whether you love it or hate it, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback falls under ageless design. Sure, the early results may have been rather inauspicious (a 26-game losing streak to begin the franchise's history is not something many fans will wish to lay claim to), but after having it for a few games during the early 2010s, the Bucs decided to bring back the old-school fit for good last year.

Safe to say, this is a decision the franchise will not regret.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After starting off 0-26 in the orange creamsicle jerseys, the Buccaneers turned things around in a big way, and even made the Conference Championship Game in the 1979-80 season. The original look would be done away with after the 1996 season, but the orange creamsicle jerseys are back today as a throwback alternate in the Buccaneers' uniform rotation.

3 Detroit Lions

Their 1950s Thanksgiving jerseys are always a pretty sight to see.

The three things that typically go well together are Thanksgiving, football, and the Detroit Lions. Designated as their "Turkey Day" alternate, these blue jerseys take the fans back to the 1950s. Bringing back memories of Dick "Night Train" Lane, Joe Schmidt, and Bobby Layne.

We have no idea why the Lions tried to stray away from these in favor of their gray Color Rush jerseys. It's tradition. It's Thanksgiving. These jerseys are always fun to see.

4 Seattle Seahawks

The re-adoption of the Kingdome-era jerseys from the 1990s look really sweet.

In a city known for its love of blue and green as its team colors, the Seattle Seahawks' 1990s throwback jerseys really stand out. These outfits fit perfectly and provide a nice contrast to their current uniform rotation.

Plus, the memories of their old stadium, the Kingdom, which they shared with the MLB's Seattle Mariners, also emphasize what makes Seattle. A bright city with a mix of bold and moderate colors. And these 90s jerseys do a great job of exemplifying just that.

NFL teams that shared sporting venues with other pro sports teams Seattle Seahawks Seattle Mariners [MLB] (Kingdome) until 1999 Chicago Bears Chicago Cubs [MLB] (Wrigley Field) 1921-1970 Las Vegas Raiders Oakland A's (MLB) (The Oakland Coliseum) 1995-2019 San Francisco 49ers San Francisco Giants [MLB] (Candlestick Park) 1971-1999 Source: Wikipedia

5 Philadelphia Eagles

Another jersey that was toyed with in the early 2010s, but brought back for good last year.

The Kelly Greens are back in the City of Brotherly Love. Many fans of the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately clamoring to pick one up. And there are some notable names in that color's history. To name a couple, there are some of the most athletic quarterbacks in history, Randall Cunningham, and the Minister of Defense in sack master Reggie White.

Like the previously mentioned Buccaneers, the Eagles toyed with these jerseys in the early 2010s but recently brought them back last year. Safe to say, it was a wise decision.

6 Indianapolis Colts

The 1950s Baltimore-era jerseys look slick and hip in today's trend.

The next jersey on the list will take fans back to the 1950s. So let's hop in the time machine and discuss the Indianapolis Colts throwbacks. Indy's throwback they use today is based on the 1956 jerseys with a simple white helmet and the standard blue-and-white color scheme.

One of the most famous players to wear this outfit? None other than Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas. Johnny U would lead the Colts as their signal-caller for 17 of his 18 years in the NFL, winning three MVPs, 10 Pro Bowl nominations, and three NFL championships (including Super Bowl III). These throwbacks bring back plenty of fond memories for Circle City, USA.

Plus, there's nothing wrong with staying consistent with the color scheme. Ask a few other teams around the league.

7 Denver Broncos

The "Orange Crush" era jerseys are finally back as a part of the Mile High Collection.

After a recent rebranding this off-season, the Denver Broncos are giving their fans what they want to see: the return of the "Orange Crush" era jerseys. Returning as a throwback alternate as part of their new Mile High Collection, the Broncos are going back to the nickname given to their defense from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

While there were some subtle notes of the Orange Crush in their previous Color Rush jersey, seeing it officially make its grand return following a team rebranding is something that fans in the Mile High City will be more than excited to watch when these outfits finally return to the field.

8 Pittsburgh Steelers

The block number 1970s jerseys and the Steel Curtain defense are a great fit in today's rotation.

Think back to some of the more dominant teams in the NFL's history. Who's the first that comes to mind? For some, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. With legendary players like Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris (pictured above), and Mean Joe Greene, the Steelers would win four Super Bowls during the 1970s.

Their jerseys of the 1970s with the block numerals are iconic, similar to the ones they have today. Sure, the styles may have changed from the 1970s to now, but the Steelers block jerseys are one of the best throwback uniforms the NFL has in its memory.

9 Miami Dolphins

Their 1970s look fits in really well with their current closet of jerseys.

The orange and aqua color scheme has stayed true to its form for the most part. But the throwback jerseys for the Miami Dolphins are the ones that make the list here. Specifically, the jerseys from their inception in 1966 to the end of the 1996 season.

The 1970s-era jerseys are the throwbacks Miami incorporates into its uniform closet today to bring back the memories of its perfect season in 1972 and its other Super Bowl win in 1973. One of the more memorable players to wear the early jerseys is quarterback Dan Marino, who some consider the greatest at his position to never win a Lombardi Trophy.

10 Minnesota Vikings

The Purple People Eaters jersey made a return last year, and they were sharp.

Finally, to close out the list, we have the Minnesota Vikings. Their defense of the 1970s was known as the Purple People Eaters, with Hall of Fame defensive linemen Carl Eller, Alan Page, Gary Larsen, and Jim Marshall.

Their throwback jerseys, based on the franchise's inception look in the mid-1960s, are very clean jerseys with neat touches that give them a very nice modern complement. Skol for the Gjallarhorn and the Purple People Eaters.

And that is the list of the 10 best throwback jerseys in the NFL. There are countless throwback jerseys, but these were the 10 that made the cut. Who do you think we may have missed? Let us know.

