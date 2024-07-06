Highlights Over the years, the NFL has witnessed numerous uniform changes, with teams either maintaining their traditional designs or venturing into diverse styles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976-1996) - The Creamsicle

Tennessee Titans (1975-1998) - The Oilers throwbacks

NFL teams change their uniforms over time, but the ten on this list stand out as the best. Although some teams have stuck with the same primary colors over the years, they haven't failed to modernize the design.

Ideally, the designs should get better with the changes. However, in many cases, they become worse.

It is often said that don't change something that isn't malfunctioning. Sometimes the need to change things can make us overthink things and eventually get it wrong.

That's why many fans still prefer their throwback uniforms. It's not always about the looks but the nostalgic feeling it brings. When you remember the old-time greats that put on those colors, it just brightens up the uniform even more.

Here are the ten best NFL uniforms of all time based on looks, impact, and nostalgia.

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976-1996)

The Creamsicle look has been brought back as an alternate

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform is widely regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history. For looks, it is simply mind-blowing. For impact, not so much.

Although there were a few good players that rocked the Creamsicle back in the day, the Bucs won't remember it for any major on-field success.

However, one standout player who added historical significance to the uniform was defensive end Lee Roy Selmon. He earned All-Pro honors three times and was the first Buccaneers player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' woes in their Creamsicle jerseys continued in 2023. Upon the return of this iconic uniform, they were defeated 20-6 by the Detroit Lions, bringing their record to 1-4 in the Creamsicle jerseys.

The Buccaneers wear the creamsicle jerseys paired with white pants. They complement it with orange and white socks and white helmets, all adorned with the distinctive "Bucco Bruce" emblem.

The teams reintroduced the Creamsicle as their throwback uniform for the 2023 NFL season.

2 Tennessee Titans (1975-1998)

The Houston Oilers throwbacks

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

You usually cannot go wrong with baby blue, particularly with a white and red trim. Before moving to Nashville, the Tennessee Titans were initially situated in Houston and were named the Houston Oilers. The franchise also wore the baby blue as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and 1998.

Earl Campbell and Billy "White Shoes" Johnson are standout NFL greats who rocked the uniform in the 1970s. Legendary figures from the 1980s, such as Warren Moon, also wore the iconic jersey.

The jerseys are Columbia Blue with red accents, displaying white numbers and names on the back. They also include a sleeve design of red, white, and light blue bands. The white pants feature red stripes running down both sides.

The helmets are white with an oil derrick logo, red facemasks, and a red stripe flanking a thicker light blue stripe on top. The phrase "Luv Ya Blue" appears on the back neckline of the jerseys, serving as a particularly nostalgic feature of the uniform.

The Titans unveiled the jersey as their throwback uniform for the 2023 season.

3 Philadelphia Eagles (1935-1996)

The Kelly Green Uniform

Credit: Philadelphia Eagles

Not often do you get a green jersey looking so beautiful. However, nothing beats the Philadelphia Eagles’ Kelly Green.

Unlike the Buccaneers, the Eagles were quite successful in their Kelly green uniform. They won three NFL championships with the Kelly Green uniform in 1948, 1949, and 1960. They also wore these uniforms during Super Bowl 15, but unfortunately lost to the Oakland Raiders.

When you see the Kelly Green jersey, players that come to mind include the legendary quarterback Randall Cunningham and defensive end Reggie White.

From the bright green color of the jersey to the classic Eagles logo on the sleeve, everything about the jersey is superb. The green helmet holds considerable importance as well.

The Eagles brought back the jersey as a throwback uniform in 2023, and it's as clean as ever.

4 Dallas Cowboys (1960s, 2004-2012)

Dallas Cowboys throwbacks

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, the Dallas Cowboys introduced their historic throwback jersey. They mostly wore the jersey in the 1960s but returned it in 2004 before changing it again after 2012.

There's an unspoken curse around the jersey, however, as the Cowboys have failed to deliver on them countless times. Nevertheless, several Cowboys players have delivered unforgettable performances.

One of the more vivid ones is when Tony Romo matched the franchise record by throwing five touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006.

The navy blue is a true classic. The white helmet carrying the star makes it Cowboy-style.

5 New England Patriots (1984-1992)

Pat Patriot uniform has now been brought back

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the New England Patriots favor the 'Pat Patriot' uniform as their throwback choice. Alongside their blue and white jerseys, the red jerseys from the late 20th century stand out as the most striking.

The Pat Patriot jersey holds significance to Pats history. It was the jersey they wore on the road to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The Pat Patriot uniform closely resembles the jersey from 1960, with the 'Pat the Patriot' logo standing out distinctly. The away uniform also featured red pants.

The Patriots brought back this iconic jersey for the 2023 season, and fans were thrilled to wear it proudly.

6 Oakland Raiders (2018)

White throwback style ‘Color Rush’ uniform

The Oakland Raiders used this uniform in the early 1970s. They returned as a throwback jersey in 2018, but ever since then, the franchise has starved the public of this beauty.

They wore this version for only one year in 1970, making several changes from their previous away jersey. Instead of the black numbers with silver lining, they used silver numbers with black linings.

In the 2018 Color Rush edition, white pants replaced the silver pants worn in 1970. The jersey was worn in 2018 to celebrate the 1970 team, which the team donned during their inaugural AFC Championship Game. They, however, suffered a 27-17 defeat to the Baltimore Colts who eventually became the Super Bowl 5 champions.

NFL teams have displayed some cool color rush uniforms but this is also high up there as one of the best.

7 Green Bay Packers (1961-Present)

Green Bay Packers home jersey

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike many other NFL teams, the Green Bay Packers have been consistent with this jersey, and it remains as stylish as ever.

The jersey is a breath of fresh air from the awful retro all-green of the 1950s - a jersey in which they were largely unsuccessful. Since then, they have emerged as Super Bowl winners four times, clinching Super Bowls 1, 2, 31, and 45 in 2010.

The very day green color, the gold collar, and the stripes on the sleeves are a perfect match.

8 Cincinnati Bengals (2022)

All-white alternate jersey

Everyone identifies the Cincinnati Bengals by their black and orange colors. They have an away white too, which looks cool. However, in 2022, they dropped a bomb with the all-white alternate jersey.

They substituted the orange base with white, accompanied by the typical black bengal stripes. They debuted the 2022 alternate jersey on Thursday Night Football on September 29 of that year.

They defeated the Miami Dolphins on that night. The game also featured a tribute to the Bengals' latest Ring of Honor inductees, Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson.

The decision to go all-white was inspired by the white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Including white pants with the Bengals' signature black stripe significantly improved the uniform's appearance. The final touch was the white helmet with the black Bengal stripe, which was only possible because alternate helmets were permitted that year.

9 Los Angeles Chargers (2019-Present)

The iconic powder blues are stunning

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, the Los Angeles Chargers made the iconic powder blue jersey their main home uniform (albeit with a modern twist). However, they have used the jersey on several occasions before then.

The first time they wore the jersey since their move to Los Angeles was on October 22, 2017, in a game against the Denver Broncos. Players and fans alike were super excited when it became their primary home jersey in 2019.

Players like All-Pro safety Adrian Phillips, speaking about the powder blues, explained that there was something “special” about it. The first version of the jersey debuted during their inaugural 1960 season. Since then, they have used alternate versions of the color.

Seeing the powder blues reminds everyone of the famous Hall of Fame receiver Lance Alworth, who led the team to the AFL title game five times, winning the championship in 1963.

10 Baltimore Ravens (2004-Present)

All-black alternates have become a mainstay

Credit: Baltimore Raven

Everyone probably agrees that an all-black look always wins. It shouldn't be a surprise that the Baltimore Ravens’ all-black alternates make this list.

The Ravens first introduced the all-black alternates in 2004. Since then, fans have considered it their favorite. However, the NFL allows a team to wear alternate uniforms only three times a year, so you don't get to see this black beauty often.

Not often do you see the Ravens lose when in their all-blacks. While it could be sheer luck, a jersey sure does something to the player's mentality. Linebacker Roquan Smith once said he thinks of a “physical death-row type defense” when he sees the all-black.

The last time they wore the all-black jersey was on Thursday Night Football on November 21, 2023, when they defeated the Bengals 34-20.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.