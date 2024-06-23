Highlights Madden 11 introduced 'Ultimate Team,' smoother gameplay, & realism.

As great as watching football is, sometimes there is a need for more self-involvement. That's where video games come in. Over the years, countless games centered around the NFL have come and gone, and few have cemented themselves among the greatest of all time.

With another Madden release on the way, we can't help but wonder what if there were more options on the gaming market for football fans.

Nowadays, EA possesses most of the rights of the NFL, so Madden is currently the only real ongoing NFL franchise for consoles. And many have their gripes about that fact.

Still, some companies have cemented their legacies with great releases and outstanding gameplay. But which game sits atop the rest as the best of all time?

Let's take a look at some of the best NFL video games of all time and see where the all-time greats stack up.

5 Madden 2011

There are aspects of Madden 11 still missing in today's games

Regarding game engines, Madden 2011 was one of the smoother operating years for the EA Sports franchise.

Perhaps on a bitter note, Madden 11 was the first game to release 'Ultimate Team'. At the time, it was an enjoyable team-building game mode based on training cards. However, it has since devolved into a largely pay-for-play scheme that many users believed has had direct correlation with the franchise going downhill.

Still, at the time of release, it was a new game mode that could've remained very fun if used correctly.

With Drew Brees on the cover, the game did a great job of cutting down on the offseason time in franchise mode, and the gameplay was fun enough to keep players coming back.

That era of Madden, as it entered the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 phase, started strong and looked to be on the right track. The physics allowed for realism when firing passes and had aspects of player motion that were ahead of their time.

While it doesn't compare to some of the best football games of all time, Madden 11 still holds its own as one of the better games of the second-gen era.

4 Midway NFL Blitz 2002

Chaos and fun all in one

Whether it was cheat codes to change the way your players appeared, the ability to hunt down players with no risk of penalty, or just the overall chaos from snap to snap that existed, there was a certain magic in NFL Blitz 2002 that can't be recaptured by the ordinary simulation football game.

In many arcades, you can still find the video game, but there are some aspects of the game that have become outdated. Throwing to a receiver is complicated, as you can only deliver passes to the player flashing white through the snap, and the field only has seven players on each side.

Still, the enjoyable playstyle where rules don't apply and football is a free-for-all of big plays and hits, a magic sticks with users long after they finish playing.

Perhaps the best thing about the game is that it doesn't try to take itself seriously. The player models are intentionally oversized, the commentary is corny and obvious, and the gameplay is simple. Sometimes, creating a great product is really that simple, and Midway did so with their NFL Blitz franchise.

3 Madden 2005

The end of an era for the Madden franchise

Back when the Madden soundtracks would quickly become your latest must-adds for your next CD burning, there is no Madden that compares to that of 2005. Whether it was the immersive 'Tony Bruno Show' that played through the background of your franchise mode, or the detailed offseason training camp activities that just recently returned to the game in recent years.

There are still aspects of 2005 that have yet to be replicated.

The gameplay is ahead of its time, and the mechanics are rather smooth despite being on an old-gen console. EA Sports had to bring it each season with a great video game thanks to the quality that opposing companies would drop. While there have been other solid versions of this game, it has been on a downward trend since Ray Lewis dawned the cover.

2 ESPN NFL 2K5

Nearly two decades later, the 2k game is still highly regarded.

The last football game of the 2K franchise before the NFL and EA Sports struck up a licensing agreement that ended the franchise forever, and it was a good one. In fact, Metacritic gave the game a 92/100 grade. The recent Madden only scored a 65.

Gameplay wise, the physics are above and beyond anything Madden has produced in recent memory. On top of that, the presentation was incredible, with Chris Berman's halftime reports, weekly SportsCenter recaps, and the ability to rework contracts in franchise mode.

Unique game modes like having your own crib to faceoff with some notable celebrities or the legendary First Person Football mode where you played from the view of the helmet are still incredible to go back to when players are feeling nostalgic.

Another major contributor for the game's universal acclaim is the value you get from it. Back in 2004, the game sold at a retail price of merely $20, providing far better value than many games on the market and that price point feels like a pipe dream for games today.

In Gamespot's review of 2k5, the bang for your buck factor is a huge bonus when evaluating the game:

Don't think of ESPN NFL 2K5 as a budget game, because it's about the farthest thing from the average budget title that you can imagine. If anything, this game should be called the "Steal of the Century," because you're getting all the benefits of one of the best football franchises of all time for an incredibly measly 20 bucks.

The decision to roll with strictly one franchise no doubt watered down the effort that EA Sports puts toward their football game, and if 2K were still around today it'd probably result in a better overall product from both companies being put out today.

1 EA Sports NFL Street 2

While regulation is football, no game encapsulates the essence of video games and football better than NFL Street 2. The combination of gameplay and arcade play allowed this franchise to perfect the game of football on old-gen consoles.

Whether it was a regular pick-up game of some of the NFL's best players, the 'Own the City' campaign mode, or the countless minigames that allowed players to experience the various street football mechanics offered in the game.

Its simplistic yet competitive gameplay accomplished more than it ever set out to achieve and is highly regarded as one of the most enjoyable sports video games of all time.

Madden has attempted to emulate this with game modes like 'The Yard,' but nothing quite encapsulates the magic that Street 2 was able to accomplish, as it sits alone on the throne as the best NFL video game of all time.