Highlights Harold Jackson led all NFL wide receivers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns during the 1970s.

Fred Biletnikoff recorded 50 touchdown receptions for the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s.

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson is easily one of the best undrafted wide receivers in NFL history.

As the NFL was much more of a running league during the 1970s, most wide receivers didn't put up big numbers.

That's not to say it didn't happen. But for the most part, it was pretty rare, as evidenced by the fact that Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent led the decade in receiving yards per game with 63.6. By comparison, Jerry Rice averaged 83.7 yards per game during the 1980s when passing became a bit more common.

When the league's best wide receivers were catching the ball in the 1970s, however, they often did so on deep balls, and it was common to see wideouts averaging 17 to 20 yards per reception.

Mel Gray, the '70s leader in yards per catch, actually averaged almost two yards more than the '80s leader, who, unsurprisingly, was also Jerry Rice.

Many of the NFL's best wide receivers during the 1970s were on successful teams, perhaps an indication that passing the ball more could lead to more victories.

As for who those top wideouts were, let's take a look at the top 10 of the decade based on their overall impact on the league.

1 Harold Jackson

1970s: Philadelphia Eagles (1970-1972), Los Angeles Rams (1973-1977), New England Patriots (1978-1979)

Taken in the 12th round of the 1968 NFL Draft with the 323rd overall pick, Harold Jackson proved why draft status sometimes doesn't matter as he became the best overall wideout of the 1970s.

Suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots during the decade, the Jackson State alum produced wherever he went.

A four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro in the '70s, Jackson led all receivers in receptions (432), receiving yards (7,724), and receiving touchdowns (61) over the 10-year period.

Harold Jackson 1970s Stats Games 144 Receptions 432 Receiving Yards 7,724 Receiving TD 61

Despite these accomplishments, however, the Mississippi native was snubbed from the 1970s All-Decade Team. Jackson has also yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which is a bit surprising as he retired with the second-most receiving yards in NFL history. But that doesn't keep him from sitting atop this list.

2 Fred Biletnikoff

1970s: Oakland Raiders (1970-1978)

While Fred Biletnikoff played both offense and defense during his All-American run at Florida State, the Oakland Raiders wanted him for his offense when they selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 1965 AFL Draft. He was also drafted by the Detroit Lions on the NFL side but chose to sign with the Raiders.

It wasn't long before he became a star in the AFL, and he was easily one of the best wide receivers in football when the merger took place in 1970.

Fred Biletnikoff 1970s Stats Games 124 Receptions 393 Receiving Yards 5,621 Receiving TD 50

Already a two-time AFL All-Star, Biletnikoff was a four-time Pro Bowler in the '70s and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1971. In 1976, he helped John Madden win his lone Super Bowl by taking MVP honors in the title game against the Vikings, averaging just under 20 yards per catch on four receptions in the 32-14 victory.

Biletnikoff's 50 touchdowns during the decade were tied for the fourth-most among all wide receivers.

3 Drew Pearson

1970s: Dallas Cowboys (1973-1979)

Drew Pearson went undrafted in 1973 out of Tulsa but was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys, who looked like geniuses almost immediately.

In 1974, Pearson, donning the famous No. 88 that's been worn by several of the best wide receivers in franchise history, earned the first of three First-Team All-Pro selections in four seasons, catching 62 passes for 1,087 yards.

Drew Pearson 1970s Stats Games 101 Receptions 335 Receiving Yards 4,713 Receiving TD 31

In 1977, the New Jersey native led the league in receiving yards with 870 and helped the Cowboys win their second Super Bowl of the decade. Two years later, Pearson recorded his second 1,000-yard season and tied a career-high with eight touchdowns.

He was named to the 1970s All-Decade Team and is now a member of the Cowboys' famed Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

4 Harold Carmichael

1970s: Philadelphia Eagles (1971-1979)

Some players move from wide receiver to tight end due to their size. At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Harold Carmichael was certainly big enough to play the tight end position, which he did as a rookie.

But as he was so athletic, the Florida native was moved to wide receiver in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles and thrived.

Harold Carmichael 1970s Stats Games 124 Receptions 407 Receiving Yards 6,080 Receiving TD 57

Carmichael's breakout season came in his third year in 1973, when he led the NFL in both receptions (67) and receiving yards (1,116), earning him the first of two All-Pro selections and the first of three trips to the Pro Bowl during the decade. He added a fourth Pro Bowl season in 1980.

Carmichael's 57 receiving touchdowns were tied for the second-most of the 1970s, and after decades of waiting, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

5 Lynn Swann

1970s: Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-1979)

Lynn Swann is one of the most well-known wide receivers from the 1970s. Winning four Super Bowl rings and making one of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history will do that for you.

Known for the graceful way he played the game, the USC star was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1974 draft. By the end of his first season in the Steel City, he was already a Super Bowl champion.

Lynn Swann 1970s Stats Games 81 Receptions 240 Receiving Yards 3,982 Receiving TD 39

And in year two, Swann led the league in receiving touchdowns with 11, earning his first All-Pro selection and the first of three trips to the Pro Bowl. He was also named Super Bowl MVP that year as he helped the Steelers to a second straight title.

Despite playing just over half the decade, Swann scored 39 touchdowns in 81 games, good for 13th among receivers in the '70s.

6 Ahmad Rashad

1970s: St. Louis Cardinals (1972-1973), Buffalo Bills (1974-1975), Minnesota Vikings (1976-1979)

An All-American at Oregon, Ahmad Rashad was taken with the fourth overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1972 NFL Draft. Just two years later, despite decent numbers for a young wide receiver, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

And following a lost season due to a knee injury, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 1976 season. And it was in Minnesota where Rashad began to break out.

Ahmad Rashad 1970s Stats Games 100 Receptions 345 Receiving Yards 4,619 Receiving TD 32

After three consecutive campaigns with at least 50 catches and 670 yards, Rashad's best season came in 1979 when he caught 80 passes for 1,156 yards with nine touchdowns.

During the 1970s, the future NFL and NBA analyst hauled in 345 receptions (eighth overall) for 4,619 yards (16th overall) with 32 touchdowns (20th overall). Rashad was a two-time Pro Bowler during the decade and a one-time All-Pro selection.

7 Paul Warfield

1970s: Miami Dolphins (1970-1974), Cleveland Browns (1976-1977)

Paul Warfield was a dynamic wide receiver and kick returner who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983. The reason he is so far down this particular list is due to the fact that several of the best years occurred during the 1960s with the Cleveland Browns.

But the former Ohio State standout was also terrific for the Miami Dolphins, whom he joined in 1970 and helped to back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Paul Warfield 1970s Stats Games 86 Receptions 212 Receiving Yards 4,219 Receiving TD 41

Warfield's best year of the decade was the 1971 season, in which he averaged 23.2 yards per catch and scored a league-high 11 receiving touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Pro honors, an honor he received again two seasons later. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro in 1970 and 1972.

Warfield was later named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

8 Charlie Joiner

1970s: Houston Oilers (1970-1972), Cincinnati Bengals (1972-1975), San Diego Chargers (1976-1979)

Charlie Joiner spent time with several franchises throughout his career but did the bulk of his damage with the San Diego Chargers. While immensely talented, perhaps the two best features of his 18-year career were longevity and durability.

In 1984, the Grambling State product became the all-time leader in receptions, and in 1986, he became the all-time leader in receiving yards. Both records have since been shattered.

Charlie Joiner 1970s Stats Games 128 Receptions 347 Receiving Yards 6,079 Receiving TD 36

Throughout the 1970s, Joiner caught 347 passes (sixth overall) for 6,079 yards (fourth overall) with 36 touchdowns (16th overall). He earned two of his three trips to the Pro Bowl in the '70s and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 1976. Joiner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

9 Mel Gray

1970s: St. Louis Cardinals (1971-1979)

Not to be confused with the Detroit Lions' star kick returner from the late '80s and early '90s, Mel Gray was a dynamic wide receiver for the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1970s.

Gray caught 280 passes during the decade, only good for 20th overall. But he made each reception count, ranking 10th in yardage with 5,591, giving him a 20-yard average per catch.

Mel Gray 1970s Stats Games 112 Receptions 280 Receiving Yards 5,591 Receiving TD 40

Of Gray's 46 career touchdowns, 28 went for 40 yards or more. The Missouri product was named First-Team All-Pro in 1975 after co-leading the league in touchdown receptions with 11. He was also named to the Pro Bowl four times and is a member of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

10 John Gilliam

1970s: St. Louis Cardinals (1970-1971), Minnesota Vikings (1972-1975), Atlanta Falcons (1976), Chicago Bears (1977), New Orleans Saints (1977)

John Gilliam played for several teams during his 11-year NFL career but had the most success with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings.

While the South Carolina State product only played seven and a half seasons during the 1970s, he still managed to rank 12th in receiving yards and 14th in receiving touchdowns.

John Gilliam 1970s Stats Games 110 Receptions 284 Receiving Yards 5,511 Receiving TD 38

A deep threat who averaged 18.5 yards per reception over his career, Gilliam earned Second-Team All-Pro honors with the Vikings in 1973, racking up 907 yards and eight touchdowns on just 42 receptions. He also made the second of four trips to the Pro Bowl that season.

In addition to his skills as a receiver, he was also a dynamic kick returner who averaged 25.5 yards per return throughout his career. Gilliam was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings by the team in 2021.

